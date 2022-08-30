Read full article on original website
yankodesign.com
Electric Guitar with Braille fretboard helps the visually impaired master a new instrument
While simply color-coordinating or backlighting parts of an instrument may work for regular novices, it doesn’t translate to visually impaired users. Vitar hopes to solve that by covering its entire fretboard with Braille keys that can help blind and vision-impaired people navigate their way around a guitar. Vitar, however, isn’t a traditional electric guitar either – it’s a MIDI instrument styled like a guitar, which also unlocks an entire world of potential with electronic music.
makeuseof.com
How to Install and Use the DotClear Blogging Platform on Your Raspberry Pi
Blogging is a great hobby. At its most basic, it's a form of online diary that you govern without the rules and strictures of microblogging platforms such as Facebook and Twitter. When it comes to your blog, you are your own writer and editor; you own the story you share...
makeuseof.com
How Scoping Works in JavaScript
“Scope” refers to the current context of execution in which your code can reference or “see” values and expressions. Variables, objects, and functions from various parts of the code are accessible based on their scopes. In JavaScript, variables, objects, and functions can have a global scope, a...
makeuseof.com
How to Use the @DisplayName Annotation in JUnit
One of the most difficult problems in software development is naming. Creating meaningful names for the fundamental aspects of a program, such as classes and methods, can be tricky. Naming restrictions, such as no spacing, further amplify this problem. The naming problem persists in every aspect of the software development...
makeuseof.com
How to Change the Icon in a Windows Forms Desktop Application
If you are creating a new desktop application, you may be following your own branding and design. This might include a custom color palette, UI design, or the icon that displays when a user opens your app. When using Windows Forms to create your app, Visual Studio adds a default...
makeuseof.com
How to Listen to Your Shazam Tracks on Apple Music
Have you ever forgotten about a song you liked after finding it through Shazam? Your Shazams are automatically saved, but no one uses the app to listen to music. Instead, why not listen to them on Apple Music, where you already stream your favorite songs?. Your Shazams can also automatically...
makeuseof.com
What Is PICO-8?
PICO-8 is a virtual machine that runs simple, retro-style games. It has purposely restricted hardware specs including a 128x128 resolution and 32k program size. You can download and play PICO-8 “cartridges”, but you can also write your own games from scratch. It’s a great tool for game developers learning to program their first game.
makeuseof.com
The 10 Pros and Cons of Using an External Keyboard
One of the plus points of using an external keyboard with your laptop is that it can offer a more ergonomic typing experience, which can be beneficial for those who type a lot. On the other hand, a con would be that it takes up more space on your desk, also making it difficult to carry around.
makeuseof.com
Adobe Cloud vs. Device Selections in Photoshop: How Do They Compare?
With the release of Adobe Photoshop version 23.5.0 comes the option to use Adobe’s Cloud computers to make selections using the Select Subject feature. In this tutorial, we’ll show you how to use it and when to use it for the best possible selections. How will your computer...
makeuseof.com
How to Copy Text From Videos on a Mac
Do you often note down text from videos for classwork or office work? In that case, have you ever wanted an easy way to copy text from videos?. Well, if you use a Mac running an up-to-date version of macOS, you do not have to rely on complicated workarounds. Below,...
makeuseof.com
How to Use Lyrics to Search for a Song on Apple Music
Picture this: you hear a song you like and immediately want to add it to your Apple Music library. Of course, at this point, you should whip out Shazam to identify it and add it to your library. However, If you haven’t used Shazam in a while, your first instinct...
makeuseof.com
How to Install the Arduino IDE on Linux
Arduino provides students, hobbyists, and organizations with a robust platform for developing electronic projects and prototyping at a very low cost. Linux is a great OS for developing your Arduino project, but first, you'll need to install the Arduino IDE on your system. The Arduino IDE will help you write code, run it, and finally, upload it to your Arduino board.
makeuseof.com
What Is the Aloe Bud App? An Explanation and Review
Kind and gentle push notifications from the Aloe Bud app can help you manage self-care routines throughout the day. Whether you want to drinking more water, eat healthy meals, or simply take a moment to breathe, the app reminds you to make time for these activities. With its distinct pixilated...
makeuseof.com
How to Add or Remove Items to the Windows 10 Start Menu
There's no denying that the Windows Start menu is an essential feature in the day-to-day life of a Windows user. However, there are times when you might want to remove redundant apps from this menu. Conversely, in some instances, you might want to add some missing apps. But how do...
makeuseof.com
4 Ways to Have Alexa Translate Languages
Through the power of AI, Amazon Alexa has evolved to become the voice assistant that seems like it can do everything. And it’s not just limited to telling you the latest weather updates and turning your lights off. Alexa can also be used as an effective translation tool. We’ll...
makeuseof.com
How to Create a Table in Excel
Excel tables can quickly give the data in your spreadsheet an organized look and make them easier to manage. Once you format a range of cells as an Excel table, you'll be able to sort and filter the data in them, and use structure references in related formulas. Creating an...
makeuseof.com
IFA 2022: What Folding Laptops Mean for the Future of Portable Computing
At IFA 2022 in Berlin, Germany, we got a hands-on look at both the new Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED laptop and Lenovo’s ThinkPad X1 Fold 2nd Gen. Both are small form factor laptops featuring large fold-out screens. In our short time with both units, we were able to...
makeuseof.com
How to Fix Copy and Paste Not Working in Windows 11
Windows 11 comes with an improved clipboard over its predecessors. The new clipboard history feature lets you copy multiple items to the clipboard, which you can use to paste as needed. However, sometimes you may find the copy and paste function not working on your Windows 11 computer. This issue...
Product Launch of BLUETTI AC500 is All Set
As a market leader in the global portable power station market, BLUETTI will officially unveil its brand new model AC500 at 3:00 PM, Sep. 1st GMT. Being a successor of the AC300 solar generator, AC500 is also 100% modular without any built-in batteries. So the B300 will also be launched as an expansion battery pack.
makeuseof.com
How to Enable or Disable the Windows Taskbar Settings
Customizing the Windows taskbar is quite easy; however, it's irritating when others tweak the taskbar settings without your permission. If you're constantly coming back to a different taskbar, here's how to stop others from messing with it in Windows. How to Lock or Unlock the Taskbar Settings. The best way...
