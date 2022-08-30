ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Comments / 0

Related
yankodesign.com

Electric Guitar with Braille fretboard helps the visually impaired master a new instrument

While simply color-coordinating or backlighting parts of an instrument may work for regular novices, it doesn’t translate to visually impaired users. Vitar hopes to solve that by covering its entire fretboard with Braille keys that can help blind and vision-impaired people navigate their way around a guitar. Vitar, however, isn’t a traditional electric guitar either – it’s a MIDI instrument styled like a guitar, which also unlocks an entire world of potential with electronic music.
MUSIC
makeuseof.com

How Scoping Works in JavaScript

“Scope” refers to the current context of execution in which your code can reference or “see” values and expressions. Variables, objects, and functions from various parts of the code are accessible based on their scopes. In JavaScript, variables, objects, and functions can have a global scope, a...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
makeuseof.com

How to Use the @DisplayName Annotation in JUnit

One of the most difficult problems in software development is naming. Creating meaningful names for the fundamental aspects of a program, such as classes and methods, can be tricky. Naming restrictions, such as no spacing, further amplify this problem. The naming problem persists in every aspect of the software development...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Fl Studio#Plugins#Stock#Software#Eq#Daw
makeuseof.com

How to Change the Icon in a Windows Forms Desktop Application

If you are creating a new desktop application, you may be following your own branding and design. This might include a custom color palette, UI design, or the icon that displays when a user opens your app. When using Windows Forms to create your app, Visual Studio adds a default...
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

How to Listen to Your Shazam Tracks on Apple Music

Have you ever forgotten about a song you liked after finding it through Shazam? Your Shazams are automatically saved, but no one uses the app to listen to music. Instead, why not listen to them on Apple Music, where you already stream your favorite songs?. Your Shazams can also automatically...
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

What Is PICO-8?

PICO-8 is a virtual machine that runs simple, retro-style games. It has purposely restricted hardware specs including a 128x128 resolution and 32k program size. You can download and play PICO-8 “cartridges”, but you can also write your own games from scratch. It’s a great tool for game developers learning to program their first game.
VIDEO GAMES
makeuseof.com

The 10 Pros and Cons of Using an External Keyboard

One of the plus points of using an external keyboard with your laptop is that it can offer a more ergonomic typing experience, which can be beneficial for those who type a lot. On the other hand, a con would be that it takes up more space on your desk, also making it difficult to carry around.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Youtube
makeuseof.com

Adobe Cloud vs. Device Selections in Photoshop: How Do They Compare?

With the release of Adobe Photoshop version 23.5.0 comes the option to use Adobe’s Cloud computers to make selections using the Select Subject feature. In this tutorial, we’ll show you how to use it and when to use it for the best possible selections. How will your computer...
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

How to Copy Text From Videos on a Mac

Do you often note down text from videos for classwork or office work? In that case, have you ever wanted an easy way to copy text from videos?. Well, if you use a Mac running an up-to-date version of macOS, you do not have to rely on complicated workarounds. Below,...
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

How to Use Lyrics to Search for a Song on Apple Music

Picture this: you hear a song you like and immediately want to add it to your Apple Music library. Of course, at this point, you should whip out Shazam to identify it and add it to your library. However, If you haven’t used Shazam in a while, your first instinct...
MUSIC
makeuseof.com

How to Install the Arduino IDE on Linux

Arduino provides students, hobbyists, and organizations with a robust platform for developing electronic projects and prototyping at a very low cost. Linux is a great OS for developing your Arduino project, but first, you'll need to install the Arduino IDE on your system. The Arduino IDE will help you write code, run it, and finally, upload it to your Arduino board.
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

What Is the Aloe Bud App? An Explanation and Review

Kind and gentle push notifications from the Aloe Bud app can help you manage self-care routines throughout the day. Whether you want to drinking more water, eat healthy meals, or simply take a moment to breathe, the app reminds you to make time for these activities. With its distinct pixilated...
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

How to Add or Remove Items to the Windows 10 Start Menu

There's no denying that the Windows Start menu is an essential feature in the day-to-day life of a Windows user. However, there are times when you might want to remove redundant apps from this menu. Conversely, in some instances, you might want to add some missing apps. But how do...
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

4 Ways to Have Alexa Translate Languages

Through the power of AI, Amazon Alexa has evolved to become the voice assistant that seems like it can do everything. And it’s not just limited to telling you the latest weather updates and turning your lights off. Alexa can also be used as an effective translation tool. We’ll...
TECHNOLOGY
makeuseof.com

How to Create a Table in Excel

Excel tables can quickly give the data in your spreadsheet an organized look and make them easier to manage. Once you format a range of cells as an Excel table, you'll be able to sort and filter the data in them, and use structure references in related formulas. Creating an...
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

How to Fix Copy and Paste Not Working in Windows 11

Windows 11 comes with an improved clipboard over its predecessors. The new clipboard history feature lets you copy multiple items to the clipboard, which you can use to paste as needed. However, sometimes you may find the copy and paste function not working on your Windows 11 computer. This issue...
SOFTWARE
GeekyGadgets

Product Launch of BLUETTI AC500 is All Set

As a market leader in the global portable power station market, BLUETTI will officially unveil its brand new model AC500 at 3:00 PM, Sep. 1st GMT. Being a successor of the AC300 solar generator, AC500 is also 100% modular without any built-in batteries. So the B300 will also be launched as an expansion battery pack.
ECONOMY
makeuseof.com

How to Enable or Disable the Windows Taskbar Settings

Customizing the Windows taskbar is quite easy; however, it's irritating when others tweak the taskbar settings without your permission. If you're constantly coming back to a different taskbar, here's how to stop others from messing with it in Windows. How to Lock or Unlock the Taskbar Settings. The best way...
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy