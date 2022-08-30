ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Thirty-three-year-old Aphner Gustave is accused in a case from a week ago at an Orange County complex on the east side. The victim said she ordered alcohol from the delivery app GoPuff, and when the driver checked her I.D., he "lunged in with his hand out and touched his right hand to her left breast,” according to the arrest report.

ORANGE COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO