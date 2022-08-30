Read full article on original website
Grocery delivery driver accused of lunging at, battering woman in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Thirty-three-year-old Aphner Gustave is accused in a case from a week ago at an Orange County complex on the east side. The victim said she ordered alcohol from the delivery app GoPuff, and when the driver checked her I.D., he "lunged in with his hand out and touched his right hand to her left breast,” according to the arrest report.
Osceola County leaders to dedicate new funding toward development of NeoCity
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration awarded Osceola County $50.8 million as one of 21 recipients of the Build Back Better Regional Challenge. On Friday, Osceola County leaders discussed updates on NeoCity. Osceola County has plans of bringing new innovations and technological...
Orange County house fire leads to roof collapse, officials say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Fire Rescue received reports of a fire Friday. Fire officials said on Friday, they received a 911 call around 3:09 a.m. The fire was located on East Colonial Drive at an abandoned home, according to Orange County Fire Rescue. As fire crews responded...
18-year-old accused of killing his father in Deltona, hiding body in Orange County
DELTONA, Fla. — A Deltona man accused in a chaotic chase and shootout through Lake County this summer is facing new charges. Investigators in Volusia County just issued a warrant for second-degree murder against Jonny Santiago. The teenager is accused of killing his dad at his Deltona house and...
New proposal aims to improve traffic around Camping World Stadium
ORLANDO, Fla. — From concerts to games, events at Camping World Stadium draw tens of thousands of people to downtown Orlando. But it also leads to backups and long lines of cars. Thursday, the Central Florida Expressway Authority and the city of Orlando presented a plan to the community...
Brevard officials project 400K people to return to Space Coast for Artemis launch
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Traffic is expected to be an issue Saturday in Brevard County because of theArtemis 1 launch. Large crowds will gather up and down the Space Coast to witness history over the Labor Day holiday weekend. "You're looking at anywhere from 400,000 or more," Don Walker...
FHP: 34-year-old man dies in Seminole County crash
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol responded to the scene of a crash late Thursday night. Troopers say the crash happened around 12 a.m. near mile marker 97 and on eastbound I-4. A sedan was driving in an inside lane on eastbound I-4 and near mile marker 97...
Deputies: Clermont man beat wife, stepson to death with hammer before raping witness
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — New details came in on a double murder and rape uncovered in Lake County Wednesday. Investigators say Justin Jones killed two people with a hammer and one of the victims was a teenager. Justin Jones, 41, refused to go in front of a judge Thursday...
FAA investigating after Delta airliner, small plane come within 'close proximity' in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — The FAA is investigating after two aircraft passed "in close proximity to one another." It happened around 1:40 p.m. local time on Aug. 17 at Orlando International Airport. According to the FAA, the incident involved a single-engine Cessna 172 and a Delta Air Lines Boeing 757.
Man, woman found dead at Orlando apartment, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department is investigating the deaths of two people found at a residence Friday night, according to officers. Orlando police were called to do a well-being check at an apartment on Savannah River Way just after 6:30 p.m. They say they found a man and woman dead when they arrived.
Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer to celebrate completion of SoDo Urban Trail extension
ORLANDO, Fla. — On Thursday morning, the Orlando mayor and the District 4 city commissioner are planning to hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the SoDo Urban Trail extension completion. According to Dyer, the trail is supposed to bring more safety for pedestrians and bicyclists. The extension is connected to...
Officials: 1 dead, 1 injured after planes flip over at Orlando Executive Airport
ORLANDO, Fla. — One person is dead and another was sent to the hospital after a plane at the Orlando Executive Airport flipped over during severe weather Thursday, according to the Orlando Fire Department. The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed two people were inside the plane when it flipped over...
Severe thunderstorm warning expires for Orange, Seminole counties
The National Weather Service ussued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Orange and Seminole counties Thursday evening, but the warning expired at 5:15 p.m. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
New Smyrna Beach prepares for big crowds ahead of Artemis 1 space launch
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — In the next chapter in space exploration, the journey back to the moon begins with Artemis 1 and for that reason alone, the anticipation is building and not just in Brevard County. In neighboring Volusia County, particularly New Smyrna Beach, people are prepping for a...
Jury finds Seminole County GOP chair guilty in campaign contribution case
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — On Thursday, a jury found former Longwood mayor and Seminole County Republican chair Ben Paris guilty of interfering in their state Senate race in their county by making an illegal campaign contribution in someone else's name. Paris tried to avoid cameras and questions as he...
WATCH: NASA holds briefing ahead of Artemis 1 launch
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — On Friday morning, NASA held s prelaunch media briefing on the status of the countdown to Artemis 1 launch. Jeremy Parsons, deputy manager, Exploration Ground Systems, NASA Kennedy and Melody Lovin, weather officer, Space Launch Delta 45, spoke. Officials said Artemis 1 is still set...
Artemis 1: Everything you need to know for launch day
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — NASA's Artemis 1 rocket launch will begin our long journey back to the moon. The launch was planned for Monday morning. However, the launch was scrubbed due to technical issues. The engineering team was troubleshooting a bleed flow for Engine 3 on the core stage, and soon after, the launch was scrubbed.
Greenberg testifies Jason Brodeur knew about 'ghost candidate' scheme
Disgraced former Seminole County tax collector Joel Greenberg is leveling new allegations against Republican state Senator Jason Brodeur. Greenberg will soon be sentenced for sex trafficking, fraud and stalking, but now he's talking to investigators and alleging Brodeur was directly involved in a plot to run a bogus candidate, also known as a ghost candidate, in Brodeur's 2020 state senate race.
Halloween Horror Nights kicks off at Universal Orlando Resort
ORLANDO, Fla. — Ten haunted houses. Five scare zones. Two shows and countless scares across 43 nights. Those unfamiliar with Halloween Horror Nights will be pleased to know it all begins again Friday. This year marks 31 years of frights at Universal Orlando Resort. It also marks a record-breaking...
