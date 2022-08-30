ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osceola County, FL

Comments / 1

Related
WESH

Grocery delivery driver accused of lunging at, battering woman in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Thirty-three-year-old Aphner Gustave is accused in a case from a week ago at an Orange County complex on the east side. The victim said she ordered alcohol from the delivery app GoPuff, and when the driver checked her I.D., he "lunged in with his hand out and touched his right hand to her left breast,” according to the arrest report.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Orange County house fire leads to roof collapse, officials say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Fire Rescue received reports of a fire Friday. Fire officials said on Friday, they received a 911 call around 3:09 a.m. The fire was located on East Colonial Drive at an abandoned home, according to Orange County Fire Rescue. As fire crews responded...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Osceola County, FL
Osceola County, FL
Traffic
Local
Florida Traffic
Osceola County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
WESH

New proposal aims to improve traffic around Camping World Stadium

ORLANDO, Fla. — From concerts to games, events at Camping World Stadium draw tens of thousands of people to downtown Orlando. But it also leads to backups and long lines of cars. Thursday, the Central Florida Expressway Authority and the city of Orlando presented a plan to the community...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

FHP: 34-year-old man dies in Seminole County crash

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol responded to the scene of a crash late Thursday night. Troopers say the crash happened around 12 a.m. near mile marker 97 and on eastbound I-4. A sedan was driving in an inside lane on eastbound I-4 and near mile marker 97...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Pizarro
Person
David Ayala
WESH

Man, woman found dead at Orlando apartment, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department is investigating the deaths of two people found at a residence Friday night, according to officers. Orlando police were called to do a well-being check at an apartment on Savannah River Way just after 6:30 p.m. They say they found a man and woman dead when they arrived.
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bus Service#Bus Routes#Education Construction#Construction Maintenance
WESH

Severe thunderstorm warning expires for Orange, Seminole counties

The National Weather Service ussued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Orange and Seminole counties Thursday evening, but the warning expired at 5:15 p.m. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
WESH

WATCH: NASA holds briefing ahead of Artemis 1 launch

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — On Friday morning, NASA held s prelaunch media briefing on the status of the countdown to Artemis 1 launch. Jeremy Parsons, deputy manager, Exploration Ground Systems, NASA Kennedy and Melody Lovin, weather officer, Space Launch Delta 45, spoke. Officials said Artemis 1 is still set...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
WESH

Artemis 1: Everything you need to know for launch day

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — NASA's Artemis 1 rocket launch will begin our long journey back to the moon. The launch was planned for Monday morning. However, the launch was scrubbed due to technical issues. The engineering team was troubleshooting a bleed flow for Engine 3 on the core stage, and soon after, the launch was scrubbed.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WESH

Greenberg testifies Jason Brodeur knew about 'ghost candidate' scheme

Disgraced former Seminole County tax collector Joel Greenberg is leveling new allegations against Republican state Senator Jason Brodeur. Greenberg will soon be sentenced for sex trafficking, fraud and stalking, but now he's talking to investigators and alleging Brodeur was directly involved in a plot to run a bogus candidate, also known as a ghost candidate, in Brodeur's 2020 state senate race.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Halloween Horror Nights kicks off at Universal Orlando Resort

ORLANDO, Fla. — Ten haunted houses. Five scare zones. Two shows and countless scares across 43 nights. Those unfamiliar with Halloween Horror Nights will be pleased to know it all begins again Friday. This year marks 31 years of frights at Universal Orlando Resort. It also marks a record-breaking...
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy