New Details Emerge Into Allegations Of Unreported Abuse At Plymouth Elementary School

James Eschert Photo Credit: Plymouth Police Department

The arrest report for a Connecticut teacher accused of sexually abusing young female students reveals that as many as 13 victims had reported the teacher's alleged actions to the principal or other authorities for several years.

News of the Litchfield County teacher's actions became public on Tuesday, Aug. 23, with the arrest of three employees and a former administrator, for failing to report abuse by a former Plymouth Center School teacher, James Eschert, a Hartford County resident.

Those arrested were:

Chrystal Collins, age 59, of Bristol

Rebecca Holleran, age 47, of Bristol

Sherri Turner, age 59, of Farmington

Melissa Morelli, age 45, of Plymouth

Eschert, age 51, of Avon, was arrested in January by Plymouth Police and charged with two counts of fourth-degree sexual assault and five counts of risk of injury to a minor, police said.

He has pleaded not guilty.

The arrest report details a pattern of abuse and allegations of the student complaints being ignored by those arrested for years including having female students sit on his lap and making grinding moves.

Other allegations include:

having them play under his desk in which he would block them in and move his body;

taking photos under their dresses;

moving his hands under their clothes and touching their breasts;

having them stay inside during recess so these actions could take place;

inviting them to his home for dinner and ice cream, the report reveals.

The arrest report details how the 13 victims told the principal and school administrators over and over for years of Eschert's actions and nothing was done until the parent of one student pushed for action and the Department of Children and Families became involved.

Eschert worked as an employee in the Plymouth school district from August 1998 to Nov. 9, 2021.

In addition to his arrest, another student has filed a civil suit.

This remains a developing story. Check back to the Daily Voice for updates.

