CAMDEN — The State Of Maine has issued a joint resolution honoring United Midcoast Charities (UMC) for its 80 years of service to the community. In presenting the joint resolution to UMC, Rep. Vicki Doudera said, “In 1942, a handful of community leaders came together with the notion that by pooling their resources they could better support nonprofit organizations serving those in need in Midcoast Maine. Now, 80 years later, United Midcoast Charities has become a vital source of funding and professional training for more than 35 agencies and helps meet the needs of food, housing, health, safety, and economic security for residents in Knox and Waldo counties.”

MAINE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO