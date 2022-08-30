Read full article on original website
Related
penbaypilot.com
State Of Maine recognizes United Midcoast Charities for 80 years of service
CAMDEN — The State Of Maine has issued a joint resolution honoring United Midcoast Charities (UMC) for its 80 years of service to the community. In presenting the joint resolution to UMC, Rep. Vicki Doudera said, “In 1942, a handful of community leaders came together with the notion that by pooling their resources they could better support nonprofit organizations serving those in need in Midcoast Maine. Now, 80 years later, United Midcoast Charities has become a vital source of funding and professional training for more than 35 agencies and helps meet the needs of food, housing, health, safety, and economic security for residents in Knox and Waldo counties.”
penbaypilot.com
Fall food safety training offered for volunteers cooking for crowds
University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer several opportunities for volunteer cooks to receive important food safety training in September and October. “Cooking for Crowds” will be available through both in-person workshops in multiple locations and via Zoom. This course offers up-to-date information on how to handle, transport,...
penbaypilot.com
UMaine receives $750,000 from NSF to support low-income engineering students
During his tenure, Wilhelm Friess, associate professor of mechanical engineering at the University of Maine, has seen a pattern of talented first-generation, low-income engineering students leaving the program — or dropping out of college altogether. Often, their leaving the program has less to do with their potential talent as engineers than the socioeconomic odds that were stacked against them before they even arrived.
penbaypilot.com
Maine shelters, including PAWS and Pope, to welcome dozens of beagles from the 4,000 Virginia rescues destined for lab experiments
Ten animal welfare organizations across Maine have collaborated with the Humane Society of the United States to receive dozens of beagles to Maine as part of the historic removal of beagles from a mass-breeding facility in Virginia. This flight to Maine will mark the final transfer of the last remaining beagles from the facility to animal shelter partners for adoption, according to a news release from the Humane Society.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
penbaypilot.com
George Lewis Wiley, service and obituary
There will be a Celebration of Life for George Lewis Wiley, formerly of Warren, Maine, who passed away June 16, 2022 in Piedmont, South Carolina. The family will welcome all who wish to attend on September 11, 2022, from 2 to 4 p.m., at the Pioneer Grange Hall, 110 Payson Road, East Union, Maine.
penbaypilot.com
Former Big Al’s Super Values in Wiscasset to be Sweetz & More
Heading to Boothbay Harbor this summer like they do every year from home in Holderness, New Hampshire to their standing reservation at Brown’s Wharf Inn, Steve and Ellen Jackson were disappointed to see Big’s Al’s Super Values store on Route 1, Wiscasset was closed and for lease. Ellen, who has taught elementary school 33 years in New Hampshire, always stopped at Big Al’s to stock up on school supplies, her husband said.
penbaypilot.com
Deterra Bags allow safe disposal of drugs anywhere
The Knox County Community Health Coalition, Knox County Sheriffs Office, and the Rockland Police Department are working together to provide safe, environmentally friendly disposal of unwanted or unused medications through Deterra Bags. The biodegradable bags allow the at-home disposal of medications. In a simple three-step process, a user deactivates the...
penbaypilot.com
Grateful and humbled by election results
A heartfelt thank you to everyone in Rockport who participated in Tuesday’s election. So many of you worked hard in the months and weeks leading up to the election. Our local newspapers did a great job of airing the issues among the candidates and creating room for back and forth among our residents.
IN THIS ARTICLE
penbaypilot.com
Agenda set for RSU 13 board meeting Sept. 7
ROCKLAND — The agenda for the next Regional School Unit 13 school board meeting has been set. The meeting will be held Wednesday, Sept. 7 at 6:30 p.m. at the South School. Meetings can be viewed on Vimeo and YouTube. AGENDA. 1. Call to Order and Declaration of a...
penbaypilot.com
No ideal options for stubborn Lincolnville hay bale fire
LINCOLNVILLE — Foam would probably help a lot in order to keep the water on the hay, according to Lincolnville Fire Chief Don Fullington. However, it is an organic farm, and the fire department is trying to keep it that way for as long as they can. For six...
penbaypilot.com
HOW TO START YOUR OWN BUSINESS
West Bay Rotary Club of Camden and Five Town CSD Adult Education presents its 2022 class in Entrepreneurship for people who are interested in starting a business. Classes will be held each Wednesday 6-8:00 pm, September 28 – October 26 at CHRHS. Topics include the legal aspects of starting...
penbaypilot.com
Bruce D. Kelwick, obituary
VINALHAVEN — Bruce D. Kelwick, 89, passed away Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at Coastal Manor in Falmouth. Born May 25, 1933 on Vinalhaven, he was the son of Kristen and Hildur (Thulin) Kelwick. Graduating from Vinalhaven High School in 1952, Bruce enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in December of 1952.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
penbaypilot.com
Carolyn L. Knight, obituary
CAMDEN — Carolyn Lena Graves-Knight passed away unexpectedly at home on August 25, 2022. Born in Rockland, January 3, 1951, she was the daughter of George C. Graves, Sr. and Clarista “Callie” Payson Graves. She grew up in the Midcoast area and attended local schools graduating from Camden-Rockport High School in 1969. She was on the cheerleading squad in high school and was named 1969 Sea-Goddess of the Rockland Lobster Festival. She later studied cosmetology and went on to be a successful hairdresser in Rockland for many years.
penbaypilot.com
Waking up to day two of Camden Windjammer Festival
Land and sea, and breakfast in between. Long before exhibitors returned to their tents Saturday morning, distinct crowds swallowed their final yawns and took their positions on the Camden Public Landing, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in the midst of the Camden Windjammer Festival held each year on Labor Day Weekend. Those morning crowds, however, were for designated activities, mainly to run, to float, and to eat. (With at least one young local anxious to register for this afternoon’s Lobster Crate Races at 4 p.m.)
penbaypilot.com
RGC Ladies Association Sept. 1 results
ROCKLAND — The Rockland Golf Club hosted a Ladies Association golf outing Thursday, Sept. 1. Below are the results from the outing as submitted to the sports department.
penbaypilot.com
Windjammers, Panthers perform well in Brunswick cross country meet
BRUNSWICK — The Medomak Valley and Camden Hills cross country programs traveled Friday, Sept. 2 to Brunswick to compete against Morse, Brunswick and Boothbay/Wiscasset. 14 504 13 JONATHAN KOEHLER 10 BRUNSWICK :18:18.3 5:54. 15 561 14 HADRIAN WARD CAMDEN :18:25.3 5:56. 16 547 15 HENRY MCDEVITT CAMDEN :18:31.9 5:58.
penbaypilot.com
Belfast cross country competes in Bangor KVAC meet
BANGOR — The cross country team from Belfast Area High School traveled Friday, Sept. 2 to Bangor to compete in a KVAC meet against Bangor, Erskine Academy, Hampden Academy, Brewer and Maine Central Institute. Girls Team Results. 1. Bangor — 1:49:43.96. 2. Hampden Academy — 1:57:42.54. 3....
penbaypilot.com
Timothy Simmons, obituary
WALDOBORO — Timothy Simmons, 58, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Waldoboro on August 30, 2022. Tim was born November 15, 1963, to Ralph and Phyllis (Reed) Simmons. Tim grew up in Waldoboro and attended local schools. Tim was a carpenter and had his own business, Tim’s Handy...
penbaypilot.com
Oceanside golf swings past Lincoln Academy
ROCKLAND — The Oceanside high school golf program hosted, and defeated, Lincoln Academy at the Rockland Golf Club on Thursday, Sept. 1. Oceanside 188, Lincoln Academy 191 (OS wins 5.5 to 3.5) Noah Mclellan (O) 40 L 3+1 Kellan Adickes (LA) 36. Bryson Mattox (O) 50 Even Sebastian Chesebro...
Comments / 0