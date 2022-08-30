The Cinema Foundation, which is the non-profit arm of the National Association of Theater Owners, announced that over 3,000 theaters will be joining in the $3 offer. Major companies such as AMC and Regal Cinemas are participating. The Redstone theater in Kimball Junction and the Holiday Village Cinema in Park City will both offer the promotion. Both locations are operated by LA-based Metropolitan Theaters. The company plans to offer a concession deal as well on Saturday - a small popcorn and small soda combo for $6.

PARK CITY, UT ・ 4 DAYS AGO