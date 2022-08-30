Read full article on original website
Cavs Land Donovan Mitchell in Blockbuster TradeAnthony DiMoroSalt Lake City, UT
Stimulus proposal would give Utah families thousands of dollarsJ.R. Heimbigner
The SOHO Food Park Is Open In The Summer With Food TrucksS. F. MoriHolladay, UT
A Street Festival Was Held on Kensington Avenue in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
South Jordan City Has A Farmers Market on SaturdaysS. F. MoriSouth Jordan, UT
Park City Miners' Day used book sale - cut to 2 days - starts Sunday morning
The Friends of the Park City Library is staging another book sale this holiday weekend. Given the very successful used book sale over the 4th of July holiday, the Friends of the Park City Library is shortening the traditional Miners’ Day sale from three days to two. One member of the Friends Board of Directors Jean Daly says they’re going to see how three sales a year works starting in 2023.
Park City Institute starts search for new head following Ari Ioannides' planned departure
Next March, Ari Ioannides will have served as the Institute’s executive director for three years – without taking a salary or benefits. He started in March 2020 – just days before the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered businesses and closed down performing arts venues. Still, he’s proud to have helped stabilize the organization and build some financial stability.
Go see a movie for $3 on Saturday
The Cinema Foundation, which is the non-profit arm of the National Association of Theater Owners, announced that over 3,000 theaters will be joining in the $3 offer. Major companies such as AMC and Regal Cinemas are participating. The Redstone theater in Kimball Junction and the Holiday Village Cinema in Park City will both offer the promotion. Both locations are operated by LA-based Metropolitan Theaters. The company plans to offer a concession deal as well on Saturday - a small popcorn and small soda combo for $6.
Thousands to visit Midway for Swiss Days — but no pets
Midway’s preparing to welcome around 100,000 people for Swiss Days, an annual festival happening this Friday and Saturday. What began as a small, community fall festival has grown to one of Utah’s biggest annual events. Midway Mayor Celeste Johnson says the town’s tradition of gathering with food, art and handmade goods vendors dates back more than 75 years.
Park City loses first game of the season, as Wasatch and North Summit drop to 1-3
The Park City Miners hit the road this past week and looked to continue their winning streak against their first divisional opponent of the season, the East High Leopards. Park City knew this game would be a challenge, as quarterback Chase Beyer would not be available for the team. East...
Park City girl scout Alli Macuga strives for top award
A local Girl Scout Gold Award candidate is finishing her project to help children affected by domestic violence. This month, Park City girl scout Alli Macuga hopes to earn the Girl Scout Gold Award for her project at the Summit County Children’s Justice Center. The center is a converted home in the Snyderville Basin and is the first place children go during abuse investigations.
Treasure Hill wildlife mitigation efforts wrapping up - for now
A year ago, the Park City Council approved a contract for wildfire mitigation and forest health work for some 55 acres of the Treasure Hill open space. The first phase is nearly complete – with more work to come. Park City Municipal is spending about $4,000 an acre to...
Park City Singers are looking for singers to join them
After a two-year pause, the Park City Singers are regrouping and looking for new singers to join them as they prepare for their 25th anniversary season. The Park City Singers last performed in December of 2019. While they had hoped to perform last year, an outbreak of a COVID-19 variant kept them from practicing and performing. But musical director Joe Demers says the singers are moving ahead with producing their annual holiday shows.
Heroes honored for saving young boy submerged in truck at Smith Morehouse Reservoir
The right people were in the right place at the right time to save a 9-year-old boy in Summit County. And on Saturday, four heroes were recognized for their actions. Brandon Haskell, Joe Donnell, Chance Peterson, and Fionna Pierce all received honorary plaques from Summit County Sheriff Justin Martinez. On...
The new COVID booster will be available in Summit County next week
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued recommendations this week for the use of Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 bivalent vaccines also known as “updated boosters.”. The updated boosters are aimed at protecting people from multiple strains of COVID 19 – the original strain of the virus and...
Vail’s paid parking plan is on Park City Council agenda this week
The new parking plan takes effect Dec. 12. Starting then, reservations will be required for the village base parking lot between 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Cars with four or more people can park for free but still need a reservation. Parking is free for everyone after 1 p.m. According...
Park City Council members' T-shirt messages spark conflict in meeting
“Tone deaf relic” was printed across the fronts of the royal blue T-shirts. That term was used in an opinion piece by Andrew Morphett published in the August 3 Park Record. The piece criticized council members Doilney and Becca Gerber, and called for them to resign over what he termed “unprofessional behavior.”
Labor Day travelers told to plan for delays
Many road construction projects will be halted during the Labor Day weekend Friday through Monday, but some work zones – and weekend travel - will continue to cause slowdowns. Utah Department of Transportation traffic engineers are warning drivers that Labor Day weekend travel along the Wasatch Front will have...
High Valley Transit works on new headquarters, expanded service into Wasatch County
High Valley Transit is breaking ground on its new facility near US-40 this week. Big D Construction has been brought on as the project’s construction manager. High Valley Transit District Board Vice Chair David Geffen told KPCW they are waiting to learn from Big D the maximum amount the project will cost. He said he believes it will be around $25 million.
Park City Mountain sets November 18 opening date
Park City Mountain announced Monday that the resort is scheduled to open for winter operations on Friday, November 18. The resort delayed its November 19 opening day last season due to a lack of snow. The Canyons Village side eventually opened on November 28 and Mountain Village on December 1.
Beano Solomon named as Park City Rotary Club Volunteer Citizen of the Year
The Park City Rotary Club on Tuesday honored local activist and philanthropist Beano Solomon, naming her as their Volunteer Citizen of the Year. The Volunteer Citizen Award is named for the late John C. Green, who served as Park City's mayor from 1978 to 1986. Beano Solomon came to Park...
Heber housing development resumes construction, adds market rate homes
Near the Heber Valley Railroad off South Field Road, Parkview Place was planned to be 49 affordable homes for local workers. But the developer says financial challenges require it to now sell some of those at market rate. The Mountainlands Community Housing Trust is the developer. It’s a nonprofit whose...
The Park City Council will consider - and possibly approve - the Rail Trail master plan on Thursday
After taking off the month of August, the Park City Council will meet on Thursday and has a long agenda to get through. Park City Manager Matt Dias and his staff spent the month getting caught up on their busy workload. He says they’re now ready to hit the ground running.
One-month delay in Joe Wrona court appearance
Park City Attorney Joe Wrona is facing charges of first-degree felony rape of his biological daughter after an alleged incident that occurred in March. An original scheduling conference for August 1 was pushed to August 29. A scheduling conference is the first time a defendant has an opportunity to discuss...
Paved trails closing for maintenance around Park City
Portions of the paved Poison Creek Trail between Iron Horse Drive and 9th Street are scheduled to be closed on Monday and Tuesday. The trail along Holiday Ranch Loop Road from Jupiter View Drive to Little Kate Road will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday. The Farm Trail from Pine Canyon...
