Park City, UT

KPCW

Park City Miners' Day used book sale - cut to 2 days - starts Sunday morning

The Friends of the Park City Library is staging another book sale this holiday weekend. Given the very successful used book sale over the 4th of July holiday, the Friends of the Park City Library is shortening the traditional Miners’ Day sale from three days to two. One member of the Friends Board of Directors Jean Daly says they’re going to see how three sales a year works starting in 2023.
PARK CITY, UT
KPCW

Go see a movie for $3 on Saturday

The Cinema Foundation, which is the non-profit arm of the National Association of Theater Owners, announced that over 3,000 theaters will be joining in the $3 offer. Major companies such as AMC and Regal Cinemas are participating. The Redstone theater in Kimball Junction and the Holiday Village Cinema in Park City will both offer the promotion. Both locations are operated by LA-based Metropolitan Theaters. The company plans to offer a concession deal as well on Saturday - a small popcorn and small soda combo for $6.
PARK CITY, UT
KPCW

Thousands to visit Midway for Swiss Days — but no pets

Midway’s preparing to welcome around 100,000 people for Swiss Days, an annual festival happening this Friday and Saturday. What began as a small, community fall festival has grown to one of Utah’s biggest annual events. Midway Mayor Celeste Johnson says the town’s tradition of gathering with food, art and handmade goods vendors dates back more than 75 years.
MIDWAY, UT
KPCW

Park City girl scout Alli Macuga strives for top award

A local Girl Scout Gold Award candidate is finishing her project to help children affected by domestic violence. This month, Park City girl scout Alli Macuga hopes to earn the Girl Scout Gold Award for her project at the Summit County Children’s Justice Center. The center is a converted home in the Snyderville Basin and is the first place children go during abuse investigations.
PARK CITY, UT
KPCW

Park City Singers are looking for singers to join them

After a two-year pause, the Park City Singers are regrouping and looking for new singers to join them as they prepare for their 25th anniversary season. The Park City Singers last performed in December of 2019. While they had hoped to perform last year, an outbreak of a COVID-19 variant kept them from practicing and performing. But musical director Joe Demers says the singers are moving ahead with producing their annual holiday shows.
PARK CITY, UT
KPCW

Park City Council members' T-shirt messages spark conflict in meeting

“Tone deaf relic” was printed across the fronts of the royal blue T-shirts. That term was used in an opinion piece by Andrew Morphett published in the August 3 Park Record. The piece criticized council members Doilney and Becca Gerber, and called for them to resign over what he termed “unprofessional behavior.”
KPCW

Labor Day travelers told to plan for delays

Many road construction projects will be halted during the Labor Day weekend Friday through Monday, but some work zones – and weekend travel - will continue to cause slowdowns. Utah Department of Transportation traffic engineers are warning drivers that Labor Day weekend travel along the Wasatch Front will have...
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
KPCW

Park City Mountain sets November 18 opening date

Park City Mountain announced Monday that the resort is scheduled to open for winter operations on Friday, November 18. The resort delayed its November 19 opening day last season due to a lack of snow. The Canyons Village side eventually opened on November 28 and Mountain Village on December 1.
PARK CITY, UT
KPCW

One-month delay in Joe Wrona court appearance

Park City Attorney Joe Wrona is facing charges of first-degree felony rape of his biological daughter after an alleged incident that occurred in March. An original scheduling conference for August 1 was pushed to August 29. A scheduling conference is the first time a defendant has an opportunity to discuss...
PARK CITY, UT
KPCW

Paved trails closing for maintenance around Park City

Portions of the paved Poison Creek Trail between Iron Horse Drive and 9th Street are scheduled to be closed on Monday and Tuesday. The trail along Holiday Ranch Loop Road from Jupiter View Drive to Little Kate Road will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday. The Farm Trail from Pine Canyon...
PARK CITY, UT
KPCW

KPCW

Park City, UT
