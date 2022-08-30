Read full article on original website
foodieflashpacker.com
The 8 Best Downtown Fredericksburg Restaurants
Fredericksburg, Virginia, dates back to colonial times, having been founded in 1728. While just over 20,000 population, this small city is a renowned destination for history buffs, hikers, and those just wanting a quiet vacation. Located about fifty miles from Washington, DC and sixty from the state capital of Richmond, it’s an easy day trip.
fredericksburg.today
Update on the Enon Water Tank in Stafford
Stafford continues to invest in its utility infrastructure by constructing its newest elevated water storage tank. The $6.25 million project for the new tank, located off Enon Road, will hold two million gallons of water once it is completed in the fall of 2023. This additional water tank is needed...
theriver953.com
Winchester Fire and Rescue receive Firehouse Subs funding
Winchester Fire and Rescue Department (WFRD) announced that they are the recipient of funds from Firehouse Subs. WFRD has received over $16,000 in Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation funds. The WFRD used those funds to purchase new multi gas meters to be used in their front line apparatus. Multi gas...
theriver953.com
Shenandoah County Fair shuts down the sidewinder ride
A car on the Sidewinder ride at Shenandoah County Fair collapsed with a rider inside on Aug. 30. Shenandoah County Fire and Rescue responded and were able to pull the uninjured rider from the damaged car. Shenandoah County’s Building Official Tim Ferguson spoke by phone that he did go to...
hburgcitizen.com
I-81 update: Del. Wilt says construction to widen the section that goes through Harrisonburg could start soon
Plans for the improvement and widening of Interstate 81 through Harrisonburg are moving along, and the public will begin to see roadwork soon to support infrastructure changes for the widening, said state Del. Tony Wilt. Wilt, who is vice-Chair of the I-81 Advisory Committee, told The Citizen that the Virginia...
visitshenandoahcounty.com
Ten Easy Hikes in Shenandoah County, Virginia
For a walk in nature, there are plenty of scenic options in Shenandoah County thanks to an abundance of forest lands and green spaces. From Strasburg to New Market, it’s a cinch to find an easy hiking trail or paved path. Walk across a battlefield, stroll alongside a river or traipse through a vineyard. There are so many scenic walks to love.
Nine New Miles Of Express Lanes Will Open On I-66 This Month
An aerial video of the I-66 Express Lanes between Centreville and Gainsville. A nine-mile section of the new Express Lanes on I-66 will open ahead of schedule, the Virginia Department of Transportation announced Friday. It’s set to open sometime around September 10. The westernmost portion, which runs from Route...
WTOP
Western section of new I-66 Express Lanes to open ahead of schedule
The Virginia Department of Transportation on Friday said the westernmost part of the I-66 Express Lanes will open next weekend — ahead of schedule. The 9-mile section that runs from Va. Route 29 in Gainesville to Va. Route 28 in Centreville will open sometime during the weekend of Sept. 10, VDOT said in a statement.
WHSV
Shenandoah County family concerned over lack of bus stop for their children
STRASBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A family in Shenandoah County is worried for their children’s safety because of a lack of a school bus stop. The issue is in the Lebanon Church area of the county near Indian Rock Road. For years, the Cach children have been able to walk...
crozetgazette.com
Secrets of the Blue Ridge: The Stories Pictures Tell
The trio of aviators, grinning from ear to ear, posed with their custom-built flyer: one at each wingtip and the third stationed at the cockpit controls. In that summer of 1938, their aspirations were limited only by the wild-blue-yonder skies above the mountain summits that surrounded their airfield. Blackwell’s Hollow...
Crews restore power to Winchester after storm
WINCHESTER, Va. (DC News Now) — Power has been restored to the Greenwood neighborhood just east of Winchester, Virginia after 100-mile-per-hour winds tore through that community during heavy rainstorms Tuesday night. After the frightening ordeal, diligent utility workers have residents pretty much back to normal. “The guys did most of the work overnight,” said Gary […]
WHSV
Shenandoah County Fair holds Senior Citizens Day
WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah County Fair is back this week. It kicked off on Monday and has been busy with food, rides, livestock shows, and music. On Wednesday, the fair held its Senior Citizens Day and the entertainment got kicked up a notch with the return of harness racing.
wvlt.tv
Horse apprehended on interstate by Virginia State Police
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVLT) - Virginia State Police officers helped capture a horse on I-64 in Albemarle County Saturday morning. Mia, the horse, had been missing for two days from a nearby farm before the horse was taken in by police. Trooper Goode helped stop traffic and return Mia back to her home.
nbc24.com
Severe storm in Virginia sends 25 power poles crashing into street near school
FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (WJLA) — A severe storm with powerful winds tore through a portion of Frederick County, Virginia, on Tuesday afternoon, sending a string of power poles crashing into the street. Power crews from Rappahannock Electric Cooperative were on site and reported damage similar to what occurs during...
pagevalleynews.com
Nature Notebook: Oh deer! We’ve got a problem to bear
Early deer and bear season are quickly approaching and yet something is already silently affecting them across the northwestern Virginia landscape. When you look at the maps of the expanded deer firearms seasons, the Chronic Wasting Disease cases in whitetails, and the black bear mange cases, you will notice all three have a central theme in common — things are certainly getting interesting in our part of Virginia and are spreading further south and east. Depending on your outlook and what you like to hunt, things might be getting worse or better… so let’s dive into the data.
pagevalleynews.com
Busy first season at Lake Arrowhead
September 3, 1987 — Luray’s Lake Arrowhead facility gained a little over $3,000 in operations in its first summer, according to Town Manager Jerry Schiro. An estimated 500 to 600 people a day flocked to the facility on weekends, he said Monday. “In my opinion, I think the...
There has never been a better time to fence cattle out of streams
By Bobby Whitescarver My wife and I are beef cattle farmers in the Shenandoah Valley of Virginia. Two years ago, we enrolled in Virginia’s Agricultural Best Management Practice Cost-Share Program. We used this state funding to fence our cattle out of the streams and develop a rotational grazing system. The program opened a huge door […] The post There has never been a better time to fence cattle out of streams appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
pagevalleynews.com
Sunflower Festival, Pickin’ at the Post, Evenings on Main, Music in the Park highlight weekend events
LURAY — The third annual Page Valley Sunflower Festival will highlight a Labor Day weekend full of live musical performances, a wide array of activities for the kids, and plenty of family fun all across Page County. Visitors are welcome to come clip sunflowers on Saturday from one of...
cbs19news
Virginia State Police investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash in Rappahannock County
RAPPAHANNOCK COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred in Rappahannock County. The crash occurred on Thursday, Sept. 1 at 10:22 a.m. near the intersection of Route 211, Lee Highway, and Route 626, Rock Mills Road. Police say that a 2020 Subaru...
spotsylvania.va.us
Brush Drop-Off Suspended at Chancellor Convenience Ctr
Brush drop-off is suspended at the Chancellor Convenience Center on Harrison Road until further notice because the site is now at capacity. Residents are asked to go to the Livingston Landfill at 6241 Massey Road, Spotsylvania, Virginia, Monday-Sunday, 7 AM - 5 PM, or the Berkeley Convenience Center at 6013 Stanfield Road, Spotsylvania, Virginia, Monday-Sunday, 8 AM - 6 PM.
