Luray, VA

foodieflashpacker.com

The 8 Best Downtown Fredericksburg Restaurants

Fredericksburg, Virginia, dates back to colonial times, having been founded in 1728. While just over 20,000 population, this small city is a renowned destination for history buffs, hikers, and those just wanting a quiet vacation. Located about fifty miles from Washington, DC and sixty from the state capital of Richmond, it’s an easy day trip.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
fredericksburg.today

Update on the Enon Water Tank in Stafford

Stafford continues to invest in its utility infrastructure by constructing its newest elevated water storage tank. The $6.25 million project for the new tank, located off Enon Road, will hold two million gallons of water once it is completed in the fall of 2023. This additional water tank is needed...
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

Winchester Fire and Rescue receive Firehouse Subs funding

Winchester Fire and Rescue Department (WFRD) announced that they are the recipient of funds from Firehouse Subs. WFRD has received over $16,000 in Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation funds. The WFRD used those funds to purchase new multi gas meters to be used in their front line apparatus. Multi gas...
WINCHESTER, VA
theriver953.com

Shenandoah County Fair shuts down the sidewinder ride

A car on the Sidewinder ride at Shenandoah County Fair collapsed with a rider inside on Aug. 30. Shenandoah County Fire and Rescue responded and were able to pull the uninjured rider from the damaged car. Shenandoah County’s Building Official Tim Ferguson spoke by phone that he did go to...
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
visitshenandoahcounty.com

Ten Easy Hikes in Shenandoah County, Virginia

For a walk in nature, there are plenty of scenic options in Shenandoah County thanks to an abundance of forest lands and green spaces. From Strasburg to New Market, it’s a cinch to find an easy hiking trail or paved path. Walk across a battlefield, stroll alongside a river or traipse through a vineyard. There are so many scenic walks to love.
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
DCist

Nine New Miles Of Express Lanes Will Open On I-66 This Month

An aerial video of the I-66 Express Lanes between Centreville and Gainsville. A nine-mile section of the new Express Lanes on I-66 will open ahead of schedule, the Virginia Department of Transportation announced Friday. It’s set to open sometime around September 10. The westernmost portion, which runs from Route...
CENTREVILLE, VA
WTOP

Western section of new I-66 Express Lanes to open ahead of schedule

The Virginia Department of Transportation on Friday said the westernmost part of the I-66 Express Lanes will open next weekend — ahead of schedule. The 9-mile section that runs from Va. Route 29 in Gainesville to Va. Route 28 in Centreville will open sometime during the weekend of Sept. 10, VDOT said in a statement.
GAINESVILLE, VA
crozetgazette.com

Secrets of the Blue Ridge: The Stories Pictures Tell

The trio of aviators, grinning from ear to ear, posed with their custom-built flyer: one at each wingtip and the third stationed at the cockpit controls. In that summer of 1938, their aspirations were limited only by the wild-blue-yonder skies above the mountain summits that surrounded their airfield. Blackwell’s Hollow...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
DC News Now

Crews restore power to Winchester after storm

WINCHESTER, Va. (DC News Now) — Power has been restored to the Greenwood neighborhood just east of Winchester, Virginia after 100-mile-per-hour winds tore through that community during heavy rainstorms Tuesday night. After the frightening ordeal, diligent utility workers have residents pretty much back to normal. “The guys did most of the work overnight,” said Gary […]
WINCHESTER, VA
WHSV

Shenandoah County Fair holds Senior Citizens Day

WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah County Fair is back this week. It kicked off on Monday and has been busy with food, rides, livestock shows, and music. On Wednesday, the fair held its Senior Citizens Day and the entertainment got kicked up a notch with the return of harness racing.
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
wvlt.tv

Horse apprehended on interstate by Virginia State Police

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVLT) - Virginia State Police officers helped capture a horse on I-64 in Albemarle County Saturday morning. Mia, the horse, had been missing for two days from a nearby farm before the horse was taken in by police. Trooper Goode helped stop traffic and return Mia back to her home.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
pagevalleynews.com

Nature Notebook: Oh deer! We’ve got a problem to bear

Early deer and bear season are quickly approaching and yet something is already silently affecting them across the northwestern Virginia landscape. When you look at the maps of the expanded deer firearms seasons, the Chronic Wasting Disease cases in whitetails, and the black bear mange cases, you will notice all three have a central theme in common — things are certainly getting interesting in our part of Virginia and are spreading further south and east. Depending on your outlook and what you like to hunt, things might be getting worse or better… so let’s dive into the data.
VIRGINIA STATE
pagevalleynews.com

Busy first season at Lake Arrowhead

September 3, 1987 — Luray’s Lake Arrowhead facility gained a little over $3,000 in operations in its first summer, according to Town Manager Jerry Schiro. An estimated 500 to 600 people a day flocked to the facility on weekends, he said Monday. “In my opinion, I think the...
LURAY, VA
Virginia Mercury

There has never been a better time to fence cattle out of streams

By Bobby Whitescarver My wife and I are beef cattle farmers in the Shenandoah Valley of Virginia. Two years ago, we enrolled in Virginia’s Agricultural Best Management Practice Cost-Share Program. We used this state funding to fence our cattle out of the streams and develop a rotational grazing system. The program opened a huge door […] The post There has never been a better time to fence cattle out of streams appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
spotsylvania.va.us

Brush Drop-Off Suspended at Chancellor Convenience Ctr

Brush drop-off is suspended at the Chancellor Convenience Center on Harrison Road until further notice because the site is now at capacity. Residents are asked to go to the Livingston Landfill at 6241 Massey Road, Spotsylvania, Virginia, Monday-Sunday, 7 AM - 5 PM, or the Berkeley Convenience Center at 6013 Stanfield Road, Spotsylvania, Virginia, Monday-Sunday, 8 AM - 6 PM.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA

