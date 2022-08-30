ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Staten Island Advance

Something’s gotta give or housing will be affordable here no more | Our Opinion

Ever since the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge opened in November 1964, people have flocked to Staten Island for a quality of life that they can’t find in the other four boroughs. The ability to buy a more affordable home with a backyard and a garage, our highly rated public schools, lower crime rates and a less hectic, suburban feel have long drawn people to our shores.
jcitytimes.com

Income-Based Grant Applications Open for First-Time JC Home Buyers

Beginning Sept. 1, 2022 and running through Nov. 1, 2022, Jersey City residents can once again apply to the city’s Golden Neighborhood Housing Program, an opportunity for low- and moderate-income residents of the city to receive as much as $150,000 toward the cost of a buying a Jersey City apartment or house.
therealdeal.com

New rent regulations would squeeze landlords even more

Tenant advocates call it a loophole. Owners of rent-stabilized buildings call it their last hope. Landlords’ ability to set the initial rent when they combine rent-stabilized apartments was among the few pro-owner provisions spared by the state’s rent law reform of 2019. Now it stands to be eliminated under a new proposal by the state.
The Staten Island Advance

Sales of manufactured homes are skyrocketing; here’s why

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- They’re compact, single family homes small enough to be built in a factory – inclusive of all typical single-family amenities but minus the walk-in closets and other largesse bells and whistles. It’s not your extravagant HGTV dream house and definitely not an address with acres of property behind it, but thanks to several years of an ultra-competitive, low-inventory housing market, manufactured construction is once again back in fashion.
The Staten Island Advance

Today’s workers are tougher than ever: They deserve to be valued (opinion)

On this Labor Day in the Big Apple, working people in New York City can enjoy the fruits of our labor. Labor Day is America’s tribute to workers in the form of a three-day weekend. This day was hard fought and won by organized labor as we led the effort to recognize the enormous economic contributions of people who work. Labor Day was a game changer for the working people’s movement and declared a federal holiday in 1894.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Here’s what $10,000 in canceled student loan debt could get you in NYC

Student loans have been plaguing New Yorkers for a long time, keeping many from getting ahead financially for decades. Now, there’s some hope—the Biden Administration announced that it would provide families “breathing room” with a three-part plan to forgive at least $10,000 in student loan debt to eligible Americans (those who make less than $125,000). Pell Grant recipients could see up to $20,000 forgiven.
Secret NYC

NYC’s MetroCard Machines Will Soon Be No More

Though we learned last year that the NYC subway’s iconic MetroCards would be replaced by OMNY (the “tap-to-pay” system) by 2023, we didn’t think about what that would mean for the bulky, metal (and dare we say, beloved?) machines that have become such an integral part of New Yorkers’ commutes. New York Magazine recently paid homage to the machine, marking what will be our last year with them. The switch to new OMNY vending machines (which will provide cards for those who can’t pay with a smartphone or credit card with contactless pay) will begin early in 2023 — they confirmed with the manufacturers of the new machines — and is estimated to be completed by the end of the year. Which means by that by the end of next year, the MetroCard machines will be no more. In the not-so-distant future, the MetroCard Machine will be phased out and replaced with OMNY vending machines.
brickunderground.com

An affordable housing lottery opens for 26 apartments in Flatbush, Brooklyn

Applications are open for 26 newly constructed apartments at 160 Clarkson Ave., on the border of Flatbush and Prospect Lefferts Gardens through the affordable housing lottery. Rents start at $2,100 a month for a one bedroom. Eligible applicants for this specific lottery must earn from $72,000 to $187,330, depending on the size of the household.
marketplace.org

Homelessness in New York City is being compounded by inflation, high rents

In America’s most populated city, rising prices for housing and inflation in other areas are worsening conditions for people already on the economic fringe. New York City already has the country’s largest number of people experiencing homelessness at 80,000. Most of them aren’t on the street, but rather staying in a vast network of shelters like those operated by The Bowery Mission, a faith-based organization that has been helping the city’s homeless for over a century.
Bridget Mulroy

EPA Reports Linden NJ Exposed to Large Amount of Cancer-Causing Chemical Ethylene Oxide

ETO (Ethylene Oxide) Plant #2 uses EtO to sterilize spices. The plant is located at 2500 Brunswick Avenue in Linden. A risk assessment performed on July 27, 2022, identified elevated cancer risk to the community of Linden surrounding ETO Plant #2 as the plant violates the EPA’s guidelines for emissions. Now, the volume of EtO being emitted by ETO Plant #2 is making neighboring residents severely ill.
manhattantimesnews.com

“The buses keep coming” “Los autobuses siguen llegando”

Advocates plead for government help for asylum seekers. Over 7,000 asylum seekers have arrived in New York City in recent months – and there are more coming every day. Immigrant advocates rallied on the steps of City Hall on August 26 to ask the federal government, as well as New York state and city lawmakers, to take urgent action to assist the wave of asylum seekers coming to New York City.
The Staten Island Advance

