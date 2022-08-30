Read full article on original website
Remembering Tom Seaver, Two Years After His DeathIBWAAQueens, NY
Isolated on an island, a Gothic-style hospital was built to treat smallpox patients for the first time in the U.S.Anita DurairajNew York City, NY
Morris Township Moves To Lower Energy Costs by Exploring Energy Aggregation & Natural GasMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Pro and Con on Retirement of Willie Mays Number By The MetsIBWAAQueens, NY
Supplementary Security Income recipients will get 2 checks worth up to $1,682 in Sept.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Supplementary Security Income (SSI) recipients will receive two payments in September. The second payment is not “extra” but it is due to scheduling issues. SSI payments are typically sent out on the first of every month. In the months that the first falls on...
Something’s gotta give or housing will be affordable here no more | Our Opinion
Ever since the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge opened in November 1964, people have flocked to Staten Island for a quality of life that they can’t find in the other four boroughs. The ability to buy a more affordable home with a backyard and a garage, our highly rated public schools, lower crime rates and a less hectic, suburban feel have long drawn people to our shores.
Check your mailbox: NYC homeowners may have a $150 tax rebate check
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Some New York City homeowners may find themselves up to $150 richer courtesy of a one-time property tax rebate. Many New Yorkers have already received their checks in the mail from the city’s Department of Finance (DOF). Last week, Mayor Eric Adams signed legislation –...
jcitytimes.com
Income-Based Grant Applications Open for First-Time JC Home Buyers
Beginning Sept. 1, 2022 and running through Nov. 1, 2022, Jersey City residents can once again apply to the city’s Golden Neighborhood Housing Program, an opportunity for low- and moderate-income residents of the city to receive as much as $150,000 toward the cost of a buying a Jersey City apartment or house.
Report: NYC workforce providers have less resources despite higher demand
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A group of New York City workforce development organizations released a report on Thursday indicating that they are facing inadequate resources to serve the high demand among clients. The New York City Employment and Training Coalition (NYCETC), Workforce Professionals Training Institute (WPTI) and the Center for...
therealdeal.com
New rent regulations would squeeze landlords even more
Tenant advocates call it a loophole. Owners of rent-stabilized buildings call it their last hope. Landlords’ ability to set the initial rent when they combine rent-stabilized apartments was among the few pro-owner provisions spared by the state’s rent law reform of 2019. Now it stands to be eliminated under a new proposal by the state.
Sales of manufactured homes are skyrocketing; here’s why
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- They’re compact, single family homes small enough to be built in a factory – inclusive of all typical single-family amenities but minus the walk-in closets and other largesse bells and whistles. It’s not your extravagant HGTV dream house and definitely not an address with acres of property behind it, but thanks to several years of an ultra-competitive, low-inventory housing market, manufactured construction is once again back in fashion.
Today’s workers are tougher than ever: They deserve to be valued (opinion)
On this Labor Day in the Big Apple, working people in New York City can enjoy the fruits of our labor. Labor Day is America’s tribute to workers in the form of a three-day weekend. This day was hard fought and won by organized labor as we led the effort to recognize the enormous economic contributions of people who work. Labor Day was a game changer for the working people’s movement and declared a federal holiday in 1894.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Here’s what $10,000 in canceled student loan debt could get you in NYC
Student loans have been plaguing New Yorkers for a long time, keeping many from getting ahead financially for decades. Now, there’s some hope—the Biden Administration announced that it would provide families “breathing room” with a three-part plan to forgive at least $10,000 in student loan debt to eligible Americans (those who make less than $125,000). Pell Grant recipients could see up to $20,000 forgiven.
SNAP Schedule: New York Food Stamps Benefits for September 2022
SNAP provides food-purchasing assistance to low-income working people, senior citizens and the disabled. In New York, SNAP is administered by two different agencies: the Department of Social Services...
NYC 2022-2023 school year: Which coronavirus policies remain in place?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- As New York City public school students return to classes on Thursday, Sept. 8, many of the coronavirus (COVID-19) policies they had grown accustomed to in recent years will have been adjusted or completely eliminated. Face masks will not be required, though they are recommended in...
Amazon suffers setback in bid to overturn Staten Island union’s win
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A federal hearing officer recommended against Amazon’s push to overturn a Staten Island union’s election win at one of the company’s Bloomfield facilities, the National Labor Relations Board announced Thursday. NLRB spokesperson Kayla Blado said Hearing Officer Lisa Dunn’s recommendation, that rejected...
NYC’s MetroCard Machines Will Soon Be No More
Though we learned last year that the NYC subway’s iconic MetroCards would be replaced by OMNY (the “tap-to-pay” system) by 2023, we didn’t think about what that would mean for the bulky, metal (and dare we say, beloved?) machines that have become such an integral part of New Yorkers’ commutes. New York Magazine recently paid homage to the machine, marking what will be our last year with them. The switch to new OMNY vending machines (which will provide cards for those who can’t pay with a smartphone or credit card with contactless pay) will begin early in 2023 — they confirmed with the manufacturers of the new machines — and is estimated to be completed by the end of the year. Which means by that by the end of next year, the MetroCard machines will be no more. In the not-so-distant future, the MetroCard Machine will be phased out and replaced with OMNY vending machines.
brickunderground.com
An affordable housing lottery opens for 26 apartments in Flatbush, Brooklyn
Applications are open for 26 newly constructed apartments at 160 Clarkson Ave., on the border of Flatbush and Prospect Lefferts Gardens through the affordable housing lottery. Rents start at $2,100 a month for a one bedroom. Eligible applicants for this specific lottery must earn from $72,000 to $187,330, depending on the size of the household.
marketplace.org
Homelessness in New York City is being compounded by inflation, high rents
In America’s most populated city, rising prices for housing and inflation in other areas are worsening conditions for people already on the economic fringe. New York City already has the country’s largest number of people experiencing homelessness at 80,000. Most of them aren’t on the street, but rather staying in a vast network of shelters like those operated by The Bowery Mission, a faith-based organization that has been helping the city’s homeless for over a century.
2022-2023 NYC school year: Student MetroCards return; OMNY cards planned for next year
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Despite the MTA’s new contactless payment method being installed throughout the entire New York City transit system, students will still be swiping MetroCards during the upcoming school year. OMNY, the MTA’s new contactless fare payment, has been rolled out in phases over the past three...
EPA Reports Linden NJ Exposed to Large Amount of Cancer-Causing Chemical Ethylene Oxide
ETO (Ethylene Oxide) Plant #2 uses EtO to sterilize spices. The plant is located at 2500 Brunswick Avenue in Linden. A risk assessment performed on July 27, 2022, identified elevated cancer risk to the community of Linden surrounding ETO Plant #2 as the plant violates the EPA’s guidelines for emissions. Now, the volume of EtO being emitted by ETO Plant #2 is making neighboring residents severely ill.
Speeding-limiting car bill more proof of speed camera, Vision Zero failure (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Remember when speed cameras and other Vision Zero measures were going to eliminate all the mayhem on our roads?. It hasn’t worked out that way. The year 2021 turned out to be the deadliest in the city since before Vision Zero was put in place.
manhattantimesnews.com
“The buses keep coming” “Los autobuses siguen llegando”
Advocates plead for government help for asylum seekers. Over 7,000 asylum seekers have arrived in New York City in recent months – and there are more coming every day. Immigrant advocates rallied on the steps of City Hall on August 26 to ask the federal government, as well as New York state and city lawmakers, to take urgent action to assist the wave of asylum seekers coming to New York City.
NYCHA finds arsenic in water 2 weeks before tenants find out, report says
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Traces of arsenic in tap water were discovered in the Jacob Riis Public Houses in the East Village section of Manhattan two weeks before tenants learned, The City reported. The discovery came after New York City Housing Authority managers learned that tests indicated traces of arsenic...
