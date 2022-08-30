Read full article on original website
Iowa man charged in officer-involved shooting in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified Austin Leigh, 41, of Iowa as the suspect shot by a Monroe County deputy Saturday morning. The patrol's Troop B information officer Justin Dunn said the Monroe County Sheriff's Office asked the patrol to investigate the shooting. Dunn said it happened in a residential area The post Iowa man charged in officer-involved shooting in Monroe County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Iowa Authorities: Man Has Stolen Vehicles in Six Different Counties
Authorities here in Iowa are searching for a man they say is behind a series of thefts of a wide variety of vehicles. The Sheriff's Office in Union County in south central Iowa, southwest of Des Moines, has released a statement asking for the public's help locating Daniel Floyd Edwards. They say Edwards has been tied to a wide variety of vehicle thefts in six different Iowa counties: Adair, Adams, Cass, Madison, Ringgold, and Union.
KCRG.com
Iowa firefighters express concern over electric vehicle fire risks
NEVADA, Iowa (WOI) - More people are switching from the traditional gas-powered cars to electric cars. But some firefighters in Iowa said they’re concerned about the risk of fires from the vehicles, because their batteries are extremely high voltage. Electric vehicles can generate temperatures of nearly 4,900 degrees when...
Iowa firefighter shares concerns around electric vehicle fires
NEVADA, Iowa — As more drivers make the jump from gasoline-fueled vehicles to electric ones, firefighters are growing concerned about an alarming trend surrounding them: Putting out a fire in an electric vehicle is a lot less straightforward than you might expect. The crux of firefighters' worries have to...
1380kcim.com
Details Still Scarce On ATF/FBI Raids At Five West-Central Iowa Locations Wednesday
Officials are yet to release any significant updates regarding federal search warrants executed nearly simultaneously yesterday (Wednesday) at five western Iowa addresses. In a joint action involving the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), agents raided the home of Denison-based firearms retailer Brad Wendt of Denison, his Denison and Anita stores, a rural Manning home in the 3000 block of 370th Street, and a site in downtown Adair, where Wendt currently serves as police chief. As of Thursday morning, federal authorities have not yet announced any arrests related to the investigation. Carroll Broadcasting will bring you more information as it becomes available.
kmaland.com
SIRE, Iowa DNR reach consent order regarding air quality violations
(Council Bluffs) -- A Council Bluffs ethanol plant has been hit with a $10,000 penalty for failure to meet state emission standards. In a press release Thursday, officials with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources stated a consent order was agreed upon with Southwest Iowa Renewable Energy, LLC in Council Bluffs, resolving emission level violations per air quality permits through the Iowa DNR along with the $10,000 administrative penalty. Mark Fields is a stack test unit leader with the Iowa DNR's Air Quality Bureau. Fields tells KMA News his department reviewed documentation as early as 2017 of required stack tests involving the ethanol plant's volatile organic compounds, or VOCs, and hazardous air pollutants, or HAPs.
I Have Strong Thoughts About Something on Iowa Roads [OPINION]
If you drive, take mass transit of any kind, or depend even use the roads to cycle, you have an opinion on road construction. The dreaded orange (sometimes red) and white detour signs and cones adorn Iowa roads all spring, summer, and much of fall. Well, so do I. For...
KCCI.com
Family seeks millions from the state in Raging River lawsuit
ALTOONA, Iowa — The family of a boy who died onAdventureland's Raging River ride last year is suing the state of Iowa. Michael Jaramillo, 11, died when a raft overturned. The family is seeking nearly $100 million. The family said the Division of Labor was negligent in finding the...
klkntv.com
Nebraska farmer ordered to pay $1 million restitution in crop insurance case
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Nebraska man was sentenced on Friday for making a false statement in connection with federal crop insurance. Ross Nelson, 48, of Newman Grove must pay restitution of $1 million and a fine of $30,000. U.S. District Judge John M. Gerrard also sentenced him to...
kiwaradio.com
Last Boating Weekend Of Summer Expected To Be Busy
Statewide Iowa — This holiday weekend is expected to continue what has been a busy summer on Iowa’s lakes and rivers. The DNR’s Susan Stoker, says two words describe the crowds she’s seeing during the summer weekends. Stocker is the DNR Boating Law Administrator, and she...
kiwaradio.com
Iowa Pheasant Numbers Looking Good Again
Des Moines, Iowa — The numbers are in from the annual DNR roadside pheasant survey and they show the potential for another good year for hunters. DNR wildlife biologist, Todd Bogenschutz, says the bird count is nearly identical to that in 2021. It could end up being the second...
iowa.media
Noise, safety issues make rail merger a rotten deal for eastern Iowa
Railroad crossing sign. (Photo by Kateywhat/iStock/Getty Images. There are issues flying under the radar in our neck of the woods. Last year, Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern launched a corporate merger under the purview of the Surface Transportation Board (STB), a totally autonomous federal agency. As a result, the two railroads will triple their traffic through eastern Iowa – mostly crude oil from Canada headed for refineries in Mexico. As the regulatory process continues forward, not nearly enough Iowans are aware of the proposed merger. Further, I do not believe the railroads are too strong to resist.
Judge Sides With Governor In Wrongful Termination Lawsuit
(Des Moines, IA) — A Polk County judge says former Iowa Department of Human Services Director Jerry Foxhoven was serving at the governor’s discretion so there is no basis for a wrongful termination claim. The judge dismissed Foxhoven’s suit against Governor Kim Reynolds this week. Foxhoven had claimed...
Can You Legally Bury Your Dead Pet In The Backyard In Iowa?
This is sadly something many of us deal with in our lives, but we probably don't ask ourselves this question a lot. The question "Can You Legally Bury Your Dead Pet In The Backyard In Iowa" is a bit complicated in surrounding states, but Iowa's law is pretty straightforward. Surrounding...
One Man’s Trash… Is It Illegal To Dumpster Dive In Iowa & Illinois?
One man's trash is another man's treasure. But, can you legally go take that man's trash and claim it as your treasure? It depends on where you and the trash/treasure are located. We are used to dumpster divers at the Rock 'n' Roll Mansion. Over the last 3 months, we've...
In Iowa Can You Legally Live in A RV On Your Own Property?
Have you ever thought, "hey, I could save a lot of money by buying a small plot of land and just living in an RV on my property"? Okay, me either. But if you do decide to do that, can you legally do so in Iowa?. When you really break...
KEYC
Lakes Area News: Iowa DNR to hold informational event on Sept. 8 about Big Spirit Lake
SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources will hold an informational event on Sept. 8 talking about habitat management, recreational use, forest plans and wildlife populations at the Anglers Bay/Hales Slough area on the northeast side of Big Spirit Lake. That area underwent an extensive restoration...
Western Iowa Town Named Most Obese in the Entire State
The Hawkeye State is known for many things: The Field of Dreams, the best corn in the world, the first in the nation caucuses, and, unfortunately, one of the higher rates of obesity in the entire country. According to 24/7 Wall Street, around 34% of all Iowans are considered obese,...
KYTV
Fact Finders: Background checks at Missouri gun shows
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - President Biden is pressuring Congress to re-instate a long-expired federal ban on assault-style weapons. The push comes after mass shootings in New York, Illinois, and at a Texas school. So, our viewer Loren wants to know, “Can someone buy an assault rifle at a gun show...
Nebraska Emergency Management Agency says stock up on water
As a water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi unfolds, it raises questions about preparedness among Iowa and Nebraska households.
