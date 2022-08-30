ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KCPD’s Tyler Moss, officers who saved his life to be honored Tuesday

By Tod Palmer
KSHB 41 Action News
 4 days ago
An emotional awards ceremony is in store Tuesday night at the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department’s Regional Police Academy.

Officer Tyler Moss, who was shot in the line of duty and barely survived, will receive the Distinguished Service Medal and Purple Heart, KCPD announced late Tuesday morning.

RELATED | Against all odds: Tyler Moss’ story of survival

Several of the officers who helped save Moss’ life after he was shot in the head July 2, 2020, while responding to a disturbance involving an armed suspect near East 31st Street and Van Brunt Boulevard will also be honored.

That includes KCPD Officer Levi Plaschka, who will receive the department’s highest award, the Medal of Valor.

Additional awards will be presented to several officers for life-saving or courageous acts.

“Additionally, KCPD will recognize officers and staff members who have, through time and dedication, improved KCPD’s services to residents,” KCPD said in announcing the ceremony.

The ceremony begins at 6 p.m. at 6885 N.E. Pleasant Valley Road in KCMO.

Against all odds: A Kansas City, Missouri, police officer's story of survival

