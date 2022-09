NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt will make its 2022 home debut at FirstBank Stadium at 6 p.m. Saturday against Elon. The Commodores turned heads last time out with a 63-10 win at Hawai’i. Vandy totaled more than 600 total yards of offense and more than 400 yards on the ground. Quarterback Mike Wright ran for two touchdowns and threw for two more while racking up 309 yards of total offense.

ELON, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO