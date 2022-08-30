ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Texas town renaming itself “Bacon City, USA” has officially found its new mayor

By Tyler Manning
 4 days ago

DALLAS (KDAF) — “As your next mayor, I will work tirelessly to ensure every citizen of this great city has access to the finest bacon, Wright Brand Bacon.”

It looks like Bacon City USA has found its new mayor in Walter Arnett of Lexington, Kentucky.

To celebrate 100 years of Wright Brand Bacon, VernonTexas (the official birthplace of Wright Brand Bacon) will officially change its name to “Bacon City, USA” for one weekend only, from Sept. 16-17.

Arnett will be inducted as the Mayor of Bacon City, USA on Sept. 16 at the Bacon City, USA festival. The one-day festival will have a food-truck competition and other activities across Vernon, including a concert from The Randy Rogers Band.

