Lush, luxe and lovely... a family-infused Vail, Colorado escape that will leave you wanting more.Nadine BubeckVail, CO
500-person event space opens in SilverthorneMargaret JacksonSilverthorne, CO
Best road trips to enjoy Colorado's fall colorsMorgan TiltonColorado State
Get e-bike rentals delivered at your doorstep in these Colorado mountain townsMorgan TiltonBreckenridge, CO
This Colorado home rental is literally built into a mountainside
This Colorado luxury home rental is literally built into a mountainside in the town of Evergreen, about 45 minutes from Denver.
Don’t Kick a Football Off a Colorado Fourteener
Level-up your adventures with the leading backcountry maps and navigation tools. Download Gaia GPS. I feel for Lloyd Athearn, the executive director of the Colorado Fourteeners Initiative. When Athearn isn’t overseeing trail maintenance on the state’s 58 mountains above 14,000 feet in elevation—important work that helps hundreds of thousands of...
Architecture Firm Brings the Modern Farmhouse Back to the Farmlands of Colorado
Exterior Perspective From the SoutheastF9 Productions Inc.
Farmers' Almanac says get ready to shake, shiver and shovel in Colorado this winter
The Farmers' Almanac is warning a large part of the United States, including all of Colorado, to be ready to shake, shiver and shovel this winter. The popular outlook is predicting that a cold and snowy season will kick off early as an active storm track sets up during the month of December. If this happens it could bode well for a white Christmas in many areas.The almanac has all of Colorado included within a region described as a hibernation zone that will be glacial and snow-filled. In fact, according to the outlook, most of the lower 48 states will...
Enormous Elk Sends Man Airborne With Brutal Headbutt at Colorado’s Estes Park: VIDEO
In this viral clip from the popular Estes Park in Colorado, a man gets brutally headbutted by an elk and is sent airborne. At the beginning of the video, a man says “watch out,” seemingly indicating that before the video, the elk may have made some advances. However, one man clearly doesn’t pay attention. A man in a blue jacket walks mere feet away from the beast and immediately regrets it. The elk launches toward him. He tries to back away but becomes pinned between a small wall behind him. Once the huge antlers make contact with the man, he is spun over the wall and receives a second of air-time before hitting the ground.
Bear Shot Nine Times After Breaking Into Colorado Home and Charging Owner
Ken Mauldin grabbed his handgun after being woken up by his wife screaming that there was a bear in the house.
Boom That Shook Utah and Idaho Was Likely a Meteor
A mysterious boom that could be heard across northern Utah and southern Idaho on Saturday was likely a meteor, the National Weather Service said. There was no seismic activity recorded at the time of the sound, but a Utah woman captured on video a bluish streak of light across the sky, and a satellite lightning detector also picked up on the activity. Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said he heard the boom while out running and checked to ensure it was not military activity. He agreed it was probably a high-altitude meteor hitting earth’s atmosphere.Boom video. My money is on high altitude meteor that blew up when it hit the atmosphere. pic.twitter.com/2LmOGkpMXf— Matt Blank (@msbutah) August 13, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
Disability marker introduced in Colorado could go worldwide
Colorado now has an optional marker available on drivers' licenses and state IDs that can show a person has a disability; a victory, say people who work with people with so-called, "invisible disabilities.""This opens the door for, what I would call, 'conversations' to begin. Also, ways to get out of tense situations," said Jess Stainbrook, executive director of the Invisible Disabilities Association.Stainbrook says about a quarter of the state's population has some type of disability and about 75% of those have an invisible disability. Enough, says Stainbrook, to fill Empower Field at Mile High 15 times.The new markers became available...
Colorado's Drake Power Plant to Shut for Good After 100 Years: 'Milestone'
The plant's closure comes as part of a Colorado Springs plan to retire all coal power generation by 2030.
Smithonian
The Grand Canyon’s Phantom Ranch Turns 100 This Year
A labyrinth of trails branches miles and miles out from the bustling, tourist-packed South Rim of the Grand Canyon. The hike down the South Kaibab Trail is intense: seven-and-a-half miles of sunbaked switchbacks and thousands of feet of elevation change, past endless prickly pear and alien blooms of agave. After five hours of descent, calves wobbling and fortitude waning, you cross a foot bridge spanning the Colorado River and round a final corner, and there it is, against all odds: Phantom Ranch.
E-bikes have been OK on trails in JeffCo, but not everyone likes it
More e-bikes are hitting Colorado trails, once exclusively used by mountain bikers. While sharing the trails has resulted in a number of conflicts, and instances of 'e-bike bullying,' others believe it's becoming more widely accepted -- or at least tolerated. As more cities and counties explore ways to balance both interests, one county appears to have found a way. "E-bikes are new and different and that is a threat, I can see that," said Mary Ann Bonnell, a park ranger with Jefferson County Open Space. "A lot of us tend to have a negative reaction to change and we all...
Here’s What It Takes to Bowhunt Giant Mule Deer Bucks in Utah’s High Deserts—in August
Three weeks before Matt Bateman notched his mule deer tag in central Utah, the Beehive State wrapped up its hottest month on record. July in Salt Lake City topped out at an average 87.3 degrees Fahrenheit, an absolutely blistering temperature when you consider that average includes nighttime lows. Meanwhile, up...
Western megadrought shrinks the Colorado River, bringing multi-state consequences (Part 2)
The shrinking of the Colorado River is causing trouble for more than just humans. The river stretches 277 miles inside the Grand Canyon. Levels at Lake Powell, the reservoir of the Glen Canyon Dam, and higher water temperatures are changing the ecosystem inside the park. The water crisis is bringing far reaching consequences for activities in the park, and across the Western U.S.Aug. 29, 2022.
Bark Ranger Keeps Wildlife and Visitors Safe at Glacier National Park
Gracie is a Border Collie who works to keep wildlife and visitors safe at Glacier National Park. Considered a four-legged ranger, Gracie began her Wildlife Working Dog career in 2016 while partnering with her human, Mark Biel. Employed at the park as a natural resources program manager, it was Biel’s idea to use Gracie’s natural […] The post Bark Ranger Keeps Wildlife and Visitors Safe at Glacier National Park appeared first on DogTime.
Tree Hugger
Bison Will Graze on 63,500 Acres of Federal Land in Montana
There’s a lot more room for the bison to roam. After four years of federal consideration, bison will be permitted to graze on 63,500 acres of federal public lands in Montana. The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) granted the grazing request by American Prairie, a nonprofit focused on creating...
Top 10 Things to Know About Rocky Mountain National Park: PHOTOS
Colorado is home to four national parks: Rocky Mountain, Mesa Verde, Great Sand Dunes, and Black Canyon of the Gunnison. But it’s the former that has become a lasting symbol of the American West’s legacy. The origins of this land as part of the U.S. stretch back to...
Use this interactive map to see when Colorado’s fall foliage will peak
An interactive map predicts when fall foliage will peak throughout the country.SmokyMountains.com. (Denver, Colo) From brilliant gold Aspens to the autumnal hues that fleck Colorado’s mountains, the fall is a nice reminder of why our state is nicknamed “Colorful Colorado.” But as every local knows, fall colors are fleeting, and there’s a precise window when those glowing golds and striking reds appear on chlorophyll-deprived leaves.
CBS News
Colorado farmers are feeling the heat, and local produce is suffering
Indoor plants are yielding about 10% less product, and outdoor ones, about 15%, according to one estimate. They also require more water and labor to thrive in the heat.
Margo Cilker review – perfectly crafted Americana for the open road
In a small pub gig, this extraordinary US singer-songwriter makes country and western her newly minted own. There are roughly 150 people in the upstairs room of this east London pub, gently poaching in their own body heat. Really, though, everyone here is miles away – transported to a small town in New Mexico, or to Bilbao in the rain, or to the expanses of the Pacific north-west by an extraordinary American singer-songwriter whose talents tower in inverse proportion to the size of this bijou venue.
Wyoming Wildlife Refuge to Use Mobile 33-Ton Crematorium to Dispose of CWD-Infected Elk
A 24,700-acre elk refuge in Jackson, Wyoming has received a new piece of equipment. A famed wintering ground for a herd more than 11,000 elk strong, the National Elk Refuge (NER) recently received a 33-ton “mobile crematory for ungulates,” according to Wyofile. The crematorium, which arrived at the refuge on the bed of a semi-truck, will be used to incinerate the carcasses of elk possibly infected with chronic wasting disease (CWD).
