Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Coastal Horizons CEO accuses commissioner of offering $50M from hospital sale for silence
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — State prosecutors are looking into a possible offer a New Hanover County Commissioner made using money from the sale of New Hanover Regional Medical Center to a non-profit in Wilmington to stay quiet. It all started over who would manage the new substance abuse treatment...
WECT
Bladen Co. businesses to be added to Rural RISE NC project
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Secretary of State’s Office announced Sept. 2 that Bladen County businesses are being added to the Rural RISE NC project. Per the announcement, being added to the initiative will give business creators in Bladen County free and low-cost resources such as:. A checklist...
WECT
Amidst complaints and an investigation, N.C. based solar provider says another company is to blame for shortfalls
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Solar energy is having its moment in the sun as more people are making the switch to alternative energy sources. But as with many emerging technologies, more companies are capitalizing on the product. As the industry becomes crowded, some companies are facing backlash from customers. North...
WITN
Active investigation draws law enforcement to Onslow Co
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies are investigating just outside of Richlands Saturday night. Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller confirms to WITN that law enforcement are working on Huffmantown Road. Miller says there is not enough information to share at this time. Stay with WITN as we continue to update...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WECT
Wilmington City Council to consider donation of site of former fire station to Good Shepherd Ministries
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A former Wilmington Fire Department fire station soon could be turned into housing by a local non-profit. During its meeting on Tuesday, the Wilmington City Council will consider a resolution authorizing the donation of 3939 Carolina Beach Road, which was previously Fire Station 6, to Good Shepherd Ministries of Wilmington, Inc.
WECT
Back to School 2022: Columbus County Schools looks to combat staffing shortages, inflation
Back to School 2022: Columbus County Schools looks to combat staffing shortages, inflation. Back to School 2022: Columbus County Schools looks to combat staffing shortages, inflation. COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Art teacher needs help with supplies for young students. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Art teacher needs help with supplies...
WECT
Port City United launches ‘Bright Lights, Peaceful Nights’ initiative, hopes to make community safer
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Port City United announced the launching of their “Bright Lights, Peaceful Nights” initiative. Working in collaboration with Duke Energy and the City of Wilmington, PCU hopes to bring attention to and address areas in the community where additional lighting and/or repairs to lighting are needed.
Cooper announces appointment of judge to serve ENC area
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — Governor Roy Cooper on Friday announced two judicial appointments to superior and district courts. Robert “Bob” Roupe has been appointed to serve as a Superior Court Judge in Judicial District 4, serving Duplin, Jones, Onslow and Sampson counties. Roupe was appointed to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of the […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Mom, Entrepreneur one of the Extraordinary People of Cape Fear
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Call her businesswoman, entrepreneur, blogger, podcaster or visionary, but Stephanie Lanier’s favorite title is “mom”. She’s a working mom who does more before her morning coffee than most of us do in a day. As the mother to a medically fragile...
WECT
COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher needs materials to help students learn organization and efficiency
HALLSBORO, N.C. (WECT) - Joan Buck-McGee, a teacher at Hallsboro Artesia Elementary, is hoping to purchase a storage cart and pen pal holders so her students have a place to put their school supplies and chrome books. She’s asking for donations to buy the items through DonorsChoose, an online charity that helps teachers get funding for school projects.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington overdose survivors share stories on Int’l Overdose Awareness Day
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Coastal Horizons Quick Response Team (QRT) hosted a free event on Wednesday evening for International Overdose Awareness Day. According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, an average of nine North Carolinians die each day from drug overdose. Buffy Taylor, QRT Supervisor, says Wednesday’s event was held to remember those who lost their battle with addiction and to remind those still fighting that overdose deaths are 100% preventable.
carolinacoastonline.com
Cape Carteret eyeing potential changes to allow future townhouses, patio homes in specific locations
CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret staff and the planning board are still working on a proposed Unified Development Ordinance amendment that would allow limited development of alternative housing options in town in the future. The planning board and board of commissioners eyed the possibility of allowing townhouses in the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WECT
Back to School 2022: Bladen County Schools gets creative to make up for teacher shortages
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Imagine sitting in math class, ready to learn in-person on the first day of school. Your teacher, however, is on the other side of the county. Broadcasting classes from one school to another is just one way Bladen County Schools has tried to make up for a shortage of teachers.
WECT
COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Art teacher needs help with supplies for young students
HALLSBORO, N.C. (WECT) - Allison Ellis is an art teacher in Hallsboro who works at two schools. She would like to enhance her students’ creativity but she needs help buying supplies. She’s hoping to get donations through DonorsChoose, an online charity that helps teachers get funding for school projects.
WYFF4.com
3 students charged in deadly stabbing at North Carolina high school
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Three teenagers face charges after a deadly fight at a North Carolina high school. The attack happened on the fourth day of classes at Northside High School in Jacksonville, near Camp Lejeune. Two students were taken to Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune on Thursday with...
WECT
Pet of the Week: Tortoiseshell kitten from the NHC Sheriff’s Office Animal Shelter has been adopted
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A 5-month-old, tortoiseshell-colored kitten has been adopted from the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Animal Shelter. The unnamed, shorthair female kitten is microchipped, vaccinated and spayed. Those interested in adopting other animals are encouraged to visit the NHCSO shelter at 180 Division Drive, Wilmington. The...
WITN
West Nile Virus detected in New Hanover County mosquitos
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Public Health’s mosquito control team has detected the West Nile Virus in four local mosquito traps. Though the disease is dangerous, it’s also rare. The county says that the public shouldn’t be alarmed and should be vigilant in efforts to prevent mosquito bites.
Child dies after reported fight at an Eastern North Carolina high school, officials say
An investigation is ongoing.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
More shoplifters at Wilmington Walmart: NHSO asking for help identifying suspects
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public in identifying larceny suspects at the Walmart located at 5135 Carolina Beach road in Wilmington. On August 19th, 2022, the suspects in the attached photos committed larceny, according to NHSO. If you...
The Daily South
Here's How to Hunt for Shark Teeth in North Carolina
Every week can be Shark Week, when you're vacationing at the beaches of North Carolina. The Tar Heel State has some of the biggest caches of shark teeth around and a new adventure helps tourists track them down. Over in Surf City, North Carolina, not too far from Wilmington, an...
Comments / 0