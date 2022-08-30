ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

WECT

Bladen Co. businesses to be added to Rural RISE NC project

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Secretary of State’s Office announced Sept. 2 that Bladen County businesses are being added to the Rural RISE NC project. Per the announcement, being added to the initiative will give business creators in Bladen County free and low-cost resources such as:. A checklist...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WITN

Active investigation draws law enforcement to Onslow Co

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies are investigating just outside of Richlands Saturday night. Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller confirms to WITN that law enforcement are working on Huffmantown Road. Miller says there is not enough information to share at this time. Stay with WITN as we continue to update...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
Wilmington, NC
WECT

Wilmington City Council to consider donation of site of former fire station to Good Shepherd Ministries

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A former Wilmington Fire Department fire station soon could be turned into housing by a local non-profit. During its meeting on Tuesday, the Wilmington City Council will consider a resolution authorizing the donation of 3939 Carolina Beach Road, which was previously Fire Station 6, to Good Shepherd Ministries of Wilmington, Inc.
WILMINGTON, NC
WNCT

Cooper announces appointment of judge to serve ENC area

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — Governor Roy Cooper on Friday announced two judicial appointments to superior and district courts. Robert “Bob” Roupe has been appointed to serve as a Superior Court Judge in Judicial District 4, serving Duplin, Jones, Onslow and Sampson counties. Roupe was appointed to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of the […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
#Novant Health
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington overdose survivors share stories on Int’l Overdose Awareness Day

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Coastal Horizons Quick Response Team (QRT) hosted a free event on Wednesday evening for International Overdose Awareness Day. According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, an average of nine North Carolinians die each day from drug overdose. Buffy Taylor, QRT Supervisor, says Wednesday’s event was held to remember those who lost their battle with addiction and to remind those still fighting that overdose deaths are 100% preventable.
WILMINGTON, NC
WITN

West Nile Virus detected in New Hanover County mosquitos

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Public Health’s mosquito control team has detected the West Nile Virus in four local mosquito traps. Though the disease is dangerous, it’s also rare. The county says that the public shouldn’t be alarmed and should be vigilant in efforts to prevent mosquito bites.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
The Daily South

Here's How to Hunt for Shark Teeth in North Carolina

Every week can be Shark Week, when you're vacationing at the beaches of North Carolina. The Tar Heel State has some of the biggest caches of shark teeth around and a new adventure helps tourists track them down. Over in Surf City, North Carolina, not too far from Wilmington, an...
SURF CITY, NC

