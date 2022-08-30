(Omaha, NE) -- The Omaha Police Department identifies the officers involved in a fatal Wednesday shooting. OPD says the officers involved are 20 year veteran Jason Martinez and Jennifer Turner, who has been with the department for seven years. Investigators say Wednesday afternoon, Martinez and Turner were assisting a Douglas County Process Server in serving an immediate removal and protection order at an apartment near 101st and R Street for 39 year old Jacob M. Jamrozy. The officers were called to help the server because Jamrozy was known to have hunting shotguns in the home.

OMAHA, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO