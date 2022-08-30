ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Big Country News

'Rainbow Fentanyl' Found in Oregon, Idaho, Likely to Turn up Soon in Washington, Police say

While officials have seized “rainbow fentanyl” across the Pacific Northwest and other parts of the U.S., the drug has not yet been found in Washington, authorities say. But it’s only a matter of time until the colorful pills show up here — if they haven’t already — considering law enforcement officials have seized them in 18 states, including Oregon, Alaska and Idaho, said Jake Galvan, acting special agent in charge for the Seattle division of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.
IDAHO STATE
Big Country News

Smoked Salmon Product Recalled in Washington and Other States Over Listeria Concerns

OLYMPIA - Routine sampling by the Washington State Department of Agriculture has led to the recall of a smoked salmon product. St. James Smokehouse is voluntary recalling 93 cases of St. James Smokehouse brand, Scotch Reserve Scottish Smoked Salmon, 4oz Packages because it has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.
WASHINGTON STATE
Big Country News

Oregon Joins Washington and California in Opposing Natural gas Pipeline

Oregon has joined California and Washington in opposing a project that would increase the amount of natural gas flowing from Canada to the West Coast. A 1,400-mile pipeline owned by Calgary-based TC Energy sends billions of cubic feet of natural gas to utilities supplying consumers in the Northwest and California each day. The pipeline runs from the Canada-Idaho border to Malin in Klamath County.
OREGON STATE
Big Country News

Washington State Ranked 45th in Election Integrity, Idaho 37th

Washington state ranked 45th – tied with New Jersey – according to a new Election Integrity Scorecard from the Heritage Foundation. To determine its rankings, the Washington, D.C.-based free market think tank considered factors such as voter identification laws, accuracy of voter rolls, absentee ballot management, election observer access, vote harvesting restrictions, and verification of citizenship.
WASHINGTON STATE
Big Country News

Teacher Strikes are Illegal in the State, but Still Occurring in Western Washington

Washington state law establishes that teacher strikes are illegal, but they are still occurring in the Kent School District and may happen in Seattle Public Schools. The Kent School District has had to delay the start of school for the 25,000 students as the Kent Education Association declared a strike seeking a contract that focuses on class size, caseload, mental health services for students and higher salary for educators.
SEATTLE, WA
Big Country News

IDFG Seeks Information on Those Behind a Man-Made dam Found on Lolo Creek

LEWISTON - On August 18, 2022 reports of a man-made dam on Lolo Creek were forwarded to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. The initial information stated a large man-made dam was located under the bridge that crosses Lolo Creek to Forest Road 5114 near Lolo Campground. Pictures from the Nez Perce Tribal Fisheries staff showed the dam was constructed of large rocks, tarp, and green cut trees lashed together with rope.
IDAHO STATE
Big Country News

Gas Prices Slowly Dropping but Idahoans Begin Long Weekend Paying 70 Cents More a Gallon Than Last Year

LEWISTON - Since Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline dropped five cents to $3.80, according to AAA. In Idaho, the average cost for a gallon of regular has dropped about 6 cents over the past week, averaging $4.54 a gallon on Friday morning. Last year, Idaho drivers headed into the Labor Day weekend paying around $3.80 a gallon. In Washington state, prices for regular were averaging $4.70 on Friday morning, down about 5 cents over the last week. A year ago, Washington motorists were paying around $3.89 a gallon on average.
IDAHO STATE
Big Country News

Judge Rules Facebook Parent Company 'Meta' Intentionally Violated Campaign Finance Laws

OLYMPIA - On Friday, a King County Superior Court judge ruled that Facebook parent company Meta repeatedly violated Washington’s campaign finance transparency law. In July, Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed a motion against Meta arguing that the tech giant committed hundreds of intentional violations of Washington state’s campaign finance transparency law. At a hearing held Friday, the judge granted the state’s motion for summary judgment against the company.
WASHINGTON STATE
Big Country News

Big Country News

