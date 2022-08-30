Read full article on original website
'Rainbow Fentanyl' Found in Oregon, Idaho, Likely to Turn up Soon in Washington, Police say
While officials have seized “rainbow fentanyl” across the Pacific Northwest and other parts of the U.S., the drug has not yet been found in Washington, authorities say. But it’s only a matter of time until the colorful pills show up here — if they haven’t already — considering law enforcement officials have seized them in 18 states, including Oregon, Alaska and Idaho, said Jake Galvan, acting special agent in charge for the Seattle division of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.
Avista Seeks State Approval for Rate Increases in Idaho and Washington
SPOKANE - Avista has made annual rate adjustment filings with the utility commissions in Washington and Idaho that, if approved, will result in an increase in electric and natural gas rates in Washington and natural gas rates in Idaho, effective November 1, 2022. Washington Electric Adjustment Filings. Two electric adjustments...
Smoked Salmon Product Recalled in Washington and Other States Over Listeria Concerns
OLYMPIA - Routine sampling by the Washington State Department of Agriculture has led to the recall of a smoked salmon product. St. James Smokehouse is voluntary recalling 93 cases of St. James Smokehouse brand, Scotch Reserve Scottish Smoked Salmon, 4oz Packages because it has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.
Officials Scouting Locations for new International Airport in Western Washington
A consultant has identified 10 potential sites in western Washington for a large international airport, alarming advocates of preserving wildlife habitat and farmland. The locations include agricultural areas north of Seattle in Skagit and Snohomish counties. Several conservation groups say the sites should be dropped from consideration. The two Skagit...
Idaho Secretary of State Candidates Focus on Elections, Voter Information
BOISE — When two of the three candidates vying in the GOP primary to be Idaho’s next chief state elections officer denied the results of the 2020 presidential election, that drew national attention. But neither won, and November’s contest for Idaho Secretary of State is a lower-key two-way...
Oregon Joins Washington and California in Opposing Natural gas Pipeline
Oregon has joined California and Washington in opposing a project that would increase the amount of natural gas flowing from Canada to the West Coast. A 1,400-mile pipeline owned by Calgary-based TC Energy sends billions of cubic feet of natural gas to utilities supplying consumers in the Northwest and California each day. The pipeline runs from the Canada-Idaho border to Malin in Klamath County.
Washington State DNR Launches New Online Landowner Assistance Tool
OLYMPIA - On Tuesday, the Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) released a new web platform designed to help private landowners navigate the array of resources offered by the DNR and partner organizations to help them manage their forests now and for future generations. The Landowner Assistance Portal is...
WDFW Authorizes Lethal Removal of One Wolf from Smackout Wolf Pack Following Repeated Depredation of Livestock
COLVILLE, WA - On Thursday, Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife Director Kelly Susewind authorized the lethal removal of one wolf from the Smackout Wolf Pack Territory in response to repeated depredations of cattle on public and private grazing lands in Stevens and Pend Oreille Counties. According to a report...
State Announces Idaho Electric Vehicle Charging Program Recipients
LEWISTON - The Office of Energy and Mineral Resources and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality have awarded funding for electric vehicle charging stations to 12 recipients across the state of Idaho. The funds will be used to deploy publicly available electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment along Idaho’s major highways...
Washington State no Longer Seeking Child Support Collection for Kids in Foster Care
Citing financial hardships for parents and longer stays in foster care for children, the Washington State Department of Children, Youth, and Families has stopped referring parents to child support collection after a child is placed into foster care. “We know that most parents are already facing financial hardships when they...
Washington State Ranked 45th in Election Integrity, Idaho 37th
Washington state ranked 45th – tied with New Jersey – according to a new Election Integrity Scorecard from the Heritage Foundation. To determine its rankings, the Washington, D.C.-based free market think tank considered factors such as voter identification laws, accuracy of voter rolls, absentee ballot management, election observer access, vote harvesting restrictions, and verification of citizenship.
Teacher Strikes are Illegal in the State, but Still Occurring in Western Washington
Washington state law establishes that teacher strikes are illegal, but they are still occurring in the Kent School District and may happen in Seattle Public Schools. The Kent School District has had to delay the start of school for the 25,000 students as the Kent Education Association declared a strike seeking a contract that focuses on class size, caseload, mental health services for students and higher salary for educators.
Multiple Fires on Friday Shut Down Nearly 20-Mile Stretch of Southern Idaho Interstate
For the second day in a row, the Interstate 15 corridor in Southeast Idaho saw multiple wildfires on Friday. One of those fires ignited around 5 p.m. along Interstate 15 in the Malad Summit area and resulted in a nearly 20-mile stretch of the freeway from Malad to the Downey area being shut down for over an hour.
Ending Sale of Gas-Powered Cars in Washington by 2035 Could be a Bumpy Ride
Gov. Jay Inslee appeared excited to announce recently that Washington state will follow California’s lead and phase out the sale of new gasoline-powered motor vehicles by 2035. “This is a critical milestone in our climate fight,” Inslee said in a message on social media. “Washington set in law goal...
Second bat Tests Positive for Rabies in Nez Perce County
LEWISTON - Public Health – Idaho North Central District officials say they have received positive laboratory results for a second rabid bat from a different location in rural Nez Perce County. Rabid bats have been identified in almost all regions of Idaho over the years, say officials. Rabies is...
IDFG Seeks Information on Those Behind a Man-Made dam Found on Lolo Creek
LEWISTON - On August 18, 2022 reports of a man-made dam on Lolo Creek were forwarded to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. The initial information stated a large man-made dam was located under the bridge that crosses Lolo Creek to Forest Road 5114 near Lolo Campground. Pictures from the Nez Perce Tribal Fisheries staff showed the dam was constructed of large rocks, tarp, and green cut trees lashed together with rope.
Inflation Reduction Act’s tax Credits Could Reshape Idaho’s Energy Landscape
Almost all utilities across the United States and the rest of the world operate their energy infrastructure on a real-time basis — meaning people are monitoring an energy grid at all times to respond to weather events and customer demand. That on-demand status makes it difficult to switch to...
Gas Prices Slowly Dropping but Idahoans Begin Long Weekend Paying 70 Cents More a Gallon Than Last Year
LEWISTON - Since Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline dropped five cents to $3.80, according to AAA. In Idaho, the average cost for a gallon of regular has dropped about 6 cents over the past week, averaging $4.54 a gallon on Friday morning. Last year, Idaho drivers headed into the Labor Day weekend paying around $3.80 a gallon. In Washington state, prices for regular were averaging $4.70 on Friday morning, down about 5 cents over the last week. A year ago, Washington motorists were paying around $3.89 a gallon on average.
Judge Rules Facebook Parent Company 'Meta' Intentionally Violated Campaign Finance Laws
OLYMPIA - On Friday, a King County Superior Court judge ruled that Facebook parent company Meta repeatedly violated Washington’s campaign finance transparency law. In July, Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed a motion against Meta arguing that the tech giant committed hundreds of intentional violations of Washington state’s campaign finance transparency law. At a hearing held Friday, the judge granted the state’s motion for summary judgment against the company.
State of California Asks Residents not Charge Electric Cars to Relieve Stress on Grid
With extreme heat expected to hit California and the West through Labor Day Weekend, California grid operators are calling on residents to voluntarily conserve electricity by avoiding the use of large electronics and even stop charging electric vehicles. The California Independent System Operator issued a statewide Flex Alert Wednesday, calling...
