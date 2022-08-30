ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

fox16.com

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Isolated showers possible on Sunday

TONIGHT: Temperatures will fall into the lower 70s overnight tonight under partly cloudy skies. An isolated shower or two cannot be ruled out however most areas will remain dry. TOMORROW: Sunday will look very similar to Saturday. Temperatures will be near normal with highs in the upper 80s under mostly...
ARKANSAS STATE
fox16.com

Public options for dove season

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Arkansas Game and Fish Commission) – Dove hunters searching for a place to hunt still have a few days to scout some fields for opening weekend, but the clock is ticking. In case you haven’t been able to find a location through private fields, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission prepares a few locations on public land for hunters who want to enjoy a first shot at the season.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
whiterivernow.com

Another quake recorded in northeast Arkansas

A small earthquake rattled an area just south of the Arkansas-Missouri border near Manila, Ark. around 8 p.m. Wednesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The USGS said the quake had a depth of 7.2 kilometers and had a 2.6 magnitude. The border region of northeast Arkansas, southeast Missouri, and...
MANILA, AR
Jake Wells

Millions available for renters and homeowners in Arkansas

Photo of money in handPhoto by Igal Ness (Unsplash) As inflation continues to rise in Arkansas, are you feeling some financial stress? Thankfully, there is some good news: you have options available to help you out in Arkansas whether you own or rent your home. These programs are run by federal, state, and local government agencies, so you can know with confidence that they are legit. Here are more details for these programs.
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

M 2.3 earthquake recorded near state line

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a small earthquake early Wednesday evening just south of the Arkansas-Missouri and Arkansas-Tennessee borders. The magnitude 2.1 quake struck at 8:04 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31. According to the USGS, it was located 2 kilometers (11.5 miles) west-northwest of Dell in Mississippi County.
ARKANSAS STATE
monticellolive.com

Monticello's Daily News

The Arkansas Department of Health reported 15 new cases of monkey pox in Arkansas in the past 2 weeks, making the official count 35 for the state. The state health department website also reports 79 active Covid cases in Drew County, end of the day, yesterday. This entry was posted...
MONTICELLO, AR
MyArkLaMiss

California mother searching for son last seen in Louisiana

CALDWELL PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) –The search for missing 21-year-old Elisha Jonah Barrow continues. He was last seen on Louisiana Highway 846 South on August 26th. Local deputies and his mother, Anne Marie Barrow-Ortiz, from California, are still hopeful he is alive, but they’re asking for the public’s help. “I love you and I will find […]
CALDWELL PARISH, LA
CBS Detroit

Storms blamed in deaths of 3 in Michigan, Ohio, Arkansas

MONROE, Mich. (AP) — Severe storms that brought damaging winds, heavy rains, and flash flooding to parts of the Midwest and the South were blamed for the deaths of three people, including two children in Michigan and Arkansas, as well as a woman in Ohio.Monday's storms also knocked out electrical service to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses in Michigan and Indiana.In the Michigan city of Monroe, a 14-year-old girl was electrocuted Monday night in the backyard of her home after coming into contact with an electrical line that was knocked down by a thunderstorm, the public safety department said in...
MICHIGAN STATE
OutThere Colorado

Devastating Colorado flood killed 78... or was death toll actually closer to 1,500?

Starting on June 3 and stretching for several days, the Great Pueblo Flood of 1921 was one of the most devastating natural disasters to ever take place in Colorado. As a slow moving storm with heavy rains filled canyons and low-lying areas surrounding this southern Colorado city, a huge amount of water would ultimately travel down Arkansas River and Fountain Creek, hitting the city of 42,000 residents where the two flows converged and sweeping away an estimated 600 homes, causing $20 million in damages (about $331 million today).
THV11

Arkansas drivers say road work ruined their vehicles

PULASKI COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — If you've driven down Kanis Road or Ferndale Cutoff within the last week, you've probably seen gravel from construction. Drivers said the road work has ruined their cars and they want something to be done about it. "There's just piles of rocks and tar...
PULASKI COUNTY, AR
WTVM

Missing Arkansas boy found safe; Amber Alert canceled

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been canceled for a 4-year-old who was reported missing and believed to be in danger, KAIT reported. Caleb Johnson has been found safe, Arkansas State Police said in a Facebook post Monday. According to initial information from law enforcement, the child’s mother picked him up from day care earlier in the morning and texted his grandmother saying that she would harm herself and the child.
WEST MEMPHIS, AR

