fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Isolated showers possible on Sunday
TONIGHT: Temperatures will fall into the lower 70s overnight tonight under partly cloudy skies. An isolated shower or two cannot be ruled out however most areas will remain dry. TOMORROW: Sunday will look very similar to Saturday. Temperatures will be near normal with highs in the upper 80s under mostly...
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Rain chances remain over Labor Day Weekend
TONIGHT: Clouds will gradually increase tonight and some showers will be possible as a stationary front hangs around central Arkansas. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s the majority of the night and drop to the low 70s near sunrise. SATURDAY: More sunshine is expected later in the day Saturday...
fox16.com
Public options for dove season
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Arkansas Game and Fish Commission) – Dove hunters searching for a place to hunt still have a few days to scout some fields for opening weekend, but the clock is ticking. In case you haven’t been able to find a location through private fields, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission prepares a few locations on public land for hunters who want to enjoy a first shot at the season.
whiterivernow.com
Another quake recorded in northeast Arkansas
A small earthquake rattled an area just south of the Arkansas-Missouri border near Manila, Ark. around 8 p.m. Wednesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The USGS said the quake had a depth of 7.2 kilometers and had a 2.6 magnitude. The border region of northeast Arkansas, southeast Missouri, and...
Millions available for renters and homeowners in Arkansas
Photo of money in handPhoto by Igal Ness (Unsplash) As inflation continues to rise in Arkansas, are you feeling some financial stress? Thankfully, there is some good news: you have options available to help you out in Arkansas whether you own or rent your home. These programs are run by federal, state, and local government agencies, so you can know with confidence that they are legit. Here are more details for these programs.
Kait 8
M 2.3 earthquake recorded near state line
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a small earthquake early Wednesday evening just south of the Arkansas-Missouri and Arkansas-Tennessee borders. The magnitude 2.1 quake struck at 8:04 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31. According to the USGS, it was located 2 kilometers (11.5 miles) west-northwest of Dell in Mississippi County.
Arkansas man dies in vehicle crash in Oklahoma
An Arkansas man died in a vehicle crash in McCurtain County, Okla., on Thursday.
KHBS
Pharmacies and hospitals across Arkansas preparing to administer updated booster shots
Soon, updated COVID-19 booster shots will be available to go into the arms of Americans. This is in the hopes of preventing a fall surge of the virus. Pfizer's updated vaccine is authorized for people 12 and older. Moderna's updated vaccine is authorized for people 18 and older. Both Pfizer and Moderna’s new boosters are designed to target the omicron subvariants.
monticellolive.com
Monticello's Daily News
The Arkansas Department of Health reported 15 new cases of monkey pox in Arkansas in the past 2 weeks, making the official count 35 for the state. The state health department website also reports 79 active Covid cases in Drew County, end of the day, yesterday. This entry was posted...
Nebraska Emergency Management Agency says stock up on water
As a water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi unfolds, it raises questions about preparedness among Iowa and Nebraska households.
California mother searching for son last seen in Louisiana
CALDWELL PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) –The search for missing 21-year-old Elisha Jonah Barrow continues. He was last seen on Louisiana Highway 846 South on August 26th. Local deputies and his mother, Anne Marie Barrow-Ortiz, from California, are still hopeful he is alive, but they’re asking for the public’s help. “I love you and I will find […]
Storms blamed in deaths of 3 in Michigan, Ohio, Arkansas
MONROE, Mich. (AP) — Severe storms that brought damaging winds, heavy rains, and flash flooding to parts of the Midwest and the South were blamed for the deaths of three people, including two children in Michigan and Arkansas, as well as a woman in Ohio.Monday's storms also knocked out electrical service to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses in Michigan and Indiana.In the Michigan city of Monroe, a 14-year-old girl was electrocuted Monday night in the backyard of her home after coming into contact with an electrical line that was knocked down by a thunderstorm, the public safety department said in...
Devastating Colorado flood killed 78... or was death toll actually closer to 1,500?
Starting on June 3 and stretching for several days, the Great Pueblo Flood of 1921 was one of the most devastating natural disasters to ever take place in Colorado. As a slow moving storm with heavy rains filled canyons and low-lying areas surrounding this southern Colorado city, a huge amount of water would ultimately travel down Arkansas River and Fountain Creek, hitting the city of 42,000 residents where the two flows converged and sweeping away an estimated 600 homes, causing $20 million in damages (about $331 million today).
Arkansas drivers say road work ruined their vehicles
PULASKI COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — If you've driven down Kanis Road or Ferndale Cutoff within the last week, you've probably seen gravel from construction. Drivers said the road work has ruined their cars and they want something to be done about it. "There's just piles of rocks and tar...
New state record set for female alligator taken by Mississippi hunters
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – On August 28, a new state record for the longest female alligator was taken by two Mississippi alligator hunters, Jim Denson and Richie Denson, of Madison. According to the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks (MDWFP), the alligator was killed on the Pearl River about five miles north of Ross […]
Mississippi Officials Gave Millions In Welfare Money To Rich Folks But Ignored Looming Jackson Water Crisis
Brett Farve was paid $1.1 million in federal welfare by Mississippi officials, meanwhile, the Jackson water crisis was looming for decades. The post Mississippi Officials Gave Millions In Welfare Money To Rich Folks But Ignored Looming Jackson Water Crisis appeared first on NewsOne.
Want to see 'elk rut' in Colorado this year? Here's your best chance
In a couple weeks, high-pitched screeching accompanied by trailing grunts will dominate the sounds of the Colorado landscape. While these strange noises can be a bit startling to the unexpecting passerby, they're totally normal and a natural part of a Colorado fall. The screams come from Colorado's elk population as...
WTVM
Missing Arkansas boy found safe; Amber Alert canceled
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been canceled for a 4-year-old who was reported missing and believed to be in danger, KAIT reported. Caleb Johnson has been found safe, Arkansas State Police said in a Facebook post Monday. According to initial information from law enforcement, the child’s mother picked him up from day care earlier in the morning and texted his grandmother saying that she would harm herself and the child.
NBC 10 News First at Four: Arkansas man denied employment due to gender
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — An Arkansas man applied for a teaching position he saw on social media, but to his surprise, he received an email back denying him employment due to his gender. For more information on this story, watch the video above.
Texas Hog Hunter Drops Massive Boar on Nighttime Stalk
A hog hunter in North Texas killed the biggest pig he’s ever seen from a cornfield not far from the Oklahoma border. It took Dakota Landers two attempts and a little help from his friends, but he eventually dropped the 350-pound boar under the cover of darkness on Aug. 18.
