Read full article on original website
Related
Kellyanne Conway: Biden spends more time talking about MAGA Republicans than the border, fentanyl crisis
Kellyanne Conway: Biden spends more time talking about MAGA Republicans than the border, fentanyl crisis.
Trump calls Biden an 'enemy of the state' and says 'I may just have to do it again' in presidential run hint, at rally just two days after President accused him of 'destroying American democracy'
Former President Donald Trump slammed President Biden and the Democratic party at a rally on Saturday for Republican Pennsylvania Senate candidate Mehmet Oz and hinted at a possible presidential run in 2024. 'As you know this week, Joe Biden came to Philadelphia Pennsylvania to give the most vicious, hateful and...
Perino to Biden White House: If your answer is to blame Trump for learning loss, you're in the wrong business
Fox News host Dana Perino reacted to the Biden White House blaming former President Trump for the Department of Education's latest report showing decreasing scores across the board for U.S. students on "The Five." DANA PERINO: If your answer to this problem, when you wake up in the morning, and...
CNN's Don Lemon on Biden's 'semi-fascism' comments: Can the 'unifying message' be that some of it is true?
CNN host Don Lemon asked CNN's Scott Jennings and Natasha Alford if the "unifying message" behind President Biden's "semi-fascism" comments could be that "some of what he's saying is true." Jennings argued that Biden's comments were not in keeping with the president's campaign promise to unify the country. "His message...
RELATED PEOPLE
Karine Jean-Pierre mocked for claiming US added ‘ten thousand million jobs’: ‘Staggering amateurism’
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre stepped into a hornet’s nest of mockery on Twitter Friday after stating that the U.S. has added "ten thousand million jobs" since President Biden took office. Jean-Pierre made the gaffe during the Friday White House press briefing while she was talking about job...
Trump May Have Sold Classified Documents, Should Be 'Arrested': Kirschner
Kirschner said Friday that "things just went from bad to worse to unfathomably dangerous" after empty classified folders were found at Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.
Man who voted for Trump twice has surprising opinion about Biden's move
CNN reporter Miguel Marquez visited President Joe Biden’s hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania, and spoke to working-class voters about Biden’s plan to forgive some student loan debt.
See Melania Trump text message that left former Trump press secretary 'sickened'
Former Trump White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham has revealed a text exchange between her and former first lady Melania Trump asking to release a statement condemning any violence on January 6.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MSNBC's Eugene Robinson describes Biden speech as ‘urgent wartime address,’ as network keeps evoking civil war
Washington Post columnist and MSNBC analyst Eugene Robinson described President Biden’s polarizing Thursday speech in Philadelphia as an "urgent wartime address," continuing MSNBC’s recent fascination with a possible civil war. Robinson, during a Friday appearance on MSNBC’s "Morning Joe," echoed Biden’s words when he noted that the United...
White House press secretary says Biden speech slamming Trump, 'MAGA Republicans' was 'not political'
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that President Biden's speech in Philadelphia slamming former President Trump and "MAGA Republicans" was "not political." Jean-Pierre made the comments during Friday's White House press briefing. "He believes that is important for him to speak very loudly, to have actually the loudest voice...
Trey Gowdy: Biden's definition of a good Republican is 'one that agrees with him'
Fox News host Trey Gowdy challenged President Biden's logic in Thursday's "soul of a nation" speech arguing that he believes a good Republican is one who agrees with his policies. TREY GOWDY: I think threats to our democracy abound. And, you know, January 6 is a pretty obvious example. There...
Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort: Soros paid DNC people to 'get dirt' on me
President Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, who went to prison after an elaborate alleged "witch hunt," said George Soros paid former Democratic National Committee people to "get dirt" on him. The former Trump campaign chairman, who took no money for his role, told "Tucker Carlson Today" how the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNN correspondent raves Biden speech condemning MAGA Republicans was ‘very, very patriotic’
CNN correspondent Eva McKend lavished praise on President Biden’s "very, very patriotic" political speech in Philadelphia Thursday despite several divisive statements. Biden delivered a speech emphasizing what he considered to be a political battle between "MAGA Republicans" and those supporting democracy. Although Biden was slammed for his previous claims that these "extremist" Republicans promoted "semi-fascism," he doubled down on the assertion during his speech, suggesting they threaten democracy.
Kellyanne Conway: Good presidents should want to engage people, not enrage people
Former Trump senior adviser Kellyanne Conway said President Biden is a "no-show" when it comes to handling the nation's crises on "Jesse Watters Primetime." KELLYANNE CONWAY: You’re absolutely right, anybody who pays attention to this modestly knows that the first rule of politics is that if you want to engage people, you don’t enrage people. We don't insult people, we inspire people, and we all try to do that, and the president — particularly one who ran affirmatively on the platform — must do that. One last thing: I want everybody to know that 234 of the 589 days Joe Biden has been in office, 234, he has either been on vacation or in some other leisure pursuit that had nothing to do with his job.
Greg Gutfeld: Biden's 'MAGA Republicans' speech is one of the funniest presidential moments in history
Fox News host Greg Gutfeld reacted to President Biden's Thursday night speech hammering "MAGA Republicans" on "The Five." GREG GUTFELD: I mean, imagine if this speech was about – look, if you took MAGA out of it, and you put China or you put Russia, it would have been an amazing foreign policy wartime speech. He would have galvanized people to fight, you know, the greatest enemy. And then you realize, no, wait, he's talking about Americans, Americans that he claims he can mind-read, but he cannot identify. He cannot decide if it's large or small, but you better join him, or you are a threat to democracy. We're all Americans, he says, except you, and you, and you and you. It's at – you've got to laugh at this. Probably one of the funniest presidential moments in history.
Biden will use the 'full force of the federal government' against you if you dare oppose him: Gregg Jarrett
Fox News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett reacted to the Justice Department filing a more detailed list of documents taken from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home on "Hannity." GREGG JARRETT: It underscores that this is a president who, if you dare to oppose him, if you don't like his policies,...
Karine Jean-Pierre slammed for labeling ‘MAGA agenda,’ disagreement with ‘majority of Americans’ as ‘extreme’
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was slammed Thursday for again arguing behind the White House podium that Americans who support Trump's "MAGA agenda" are "extreme" and "attacking our democracy." "You know, when you ask me about the MAGA agenda, especially as it relates to Congress, relates to elected officials,...
Lindsey Graham Doubles Down On 'Riots In The Streets' Warning
"What I tried to do was state the obvious," Graham said, again raising the specter of violence if Trump is prosecuted for taking top-secret documents from the White House.
Madison Gesiotto Gilbert says Biden comparing MAGA Republicans to 'semi-fascists' is 'comical, insulting'
Madison Gesiotto Gilbert, Republican nominee running in Ohio's 13th Congressional District, spoke to Fox News Digital, addressing Biden's MAGA rhetoric comparing the Republican Party to being "like semi-fascism," as he prepares to make another speech Thursday. While speaking at a campaign rally in Maryland, Biden compared the philosophy of MAGA...
JD Vance: Biden is effectively declaring war on half the country
Ohio Republican Senate nominee J.D. Vance said President Biden has not united the country as he promised on "The Ingraham Angle." J.D. VANCE: I don’t think it’s a winning strategy at all because it ignores the fact that Joe Biden has effectively been in the position of leadership for 30 years in this country and what has happened? In 30 years… we have had rising suicide rates. We have rising mortality rates such that the life expectancy of the country has come down. We’ve lost a long-term battle against the Chinese and Joe Biden is actually taking us in the wrong direction and fighting us back. Given all that, you would expect him to take some responsibility for the fact that the country is not doing well.
Comments / 0