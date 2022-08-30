ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Daily Mail

Trump calls Biden an 'enemy of the state' and says 'I may just have to do it again' in presidential run hint, at rally just two days after President accused him of 'destroying American democracy'

Former President Donald Trump slammed President Biden and the Democratic party at a rally on Saturday for Republican Pennsylvania Senate candidate Mehmet Oz and hinted at a possible presidential run in 2024. 'As you know this week, Joe Biden came to Philadelphia Pennsylvania to give the most vicious, hateful and...
Fox News

MSNBC's Eugene Robinson describes Biden speech as ‘urgent wartime address,’ as network keeps evoking civil war

Washington Post columnist and MSNBC analyst Eugene Robinson described President Biden’s polarizing Thursday speech in Philadelphia as an "urgent wartime address," continuing MSNBC’s recent fascination with a possible civil war. Robinson, during a Friday appearance on MSNBC’s "Morning Joe," echoed Biden’s words when he noted that the United...
Fox News

CNN correspondent raves Biden speech condemning MAGA Republicans was ‘very, very patriotic’

CNN correspondent Eva McKend lavished praise on President Biden’s "very, very patriotic" political speech in Philadelphia Thursday despite several divisive statements. Biden delivered a speech emphasizing what he considered to be a political battle between "MAGA Republicans" and those supporting democracy. Although Biden was slammed for his previous claims that these "extremist" Republicans promoted "semi-fascism," he doubled down on the assertion during his speech, suggesting they threaten democracy.
Fox News

Kellyanne Conway: Good presidents should want to engage people, not enrage people

Former Trump senior adviser Kellyanne Conway said President Biden is a "no-show" when it comes to handling the nation's crises on "Jesse Watters Primetime." KELLYANNE CONWAY: You’re absolutely right, anybody who pays attention to this modestly knows that the first rule of politics is that if you want to engage people, you don’t enrage people. We don't insult people, we inspire people, and we all try to do that, and the president — particularly one who ran affirmatively on the platform — must do that. One last thing: I want everybody to know that 234 of the 589 days Joe Biden has been in office, 234, he has either been on vacation or in some other leisure pursuit that had nothing to do with his job.
Fox News

Greg Gutfeld: Biden's 'MAGA Republicans' speech is one of the funniest presidential moments in history

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld reacted to President Biden's Thursday night speech hammering "MAGA Republicans" on "The Five." GREG GUTFELD: I mean, imagine if this speech was about – look, if you took MAGA out of it, and you put China or you put Russia, it would have been an amazing foreign policy wartime speech. He would have galvanized people to fight, you know, the greatest enemy. And then you realize, no, wait, he's talking about Americans, Americans that he claims he can mind-read, but he cannot identify. He cannot decide if it's large or small, but you better join him, or you are a threat to democracy. We're all Americans, he says, except you, and you, and you and you. It's at – you've got to laugh at this. Probably one of the funniest presidential moments in history.
Fox News

JD Vance: Biden is effectively declaring war on half the country

Ohio Republican Senate nominee J.D. Vance said President Biden has not united the country as he promised on "The Ingraham Angle." J.D. VANCE: I don’t think it’s a winning strategy at all because it ignores the fact that Joe Biden has effectively been in the position of leadership for 30 years in this country and what has happened? In 30 years… we have had rising suicide rates. We have rising mortality rates such that the life expectancy of the country has come down. We’ve lost a long-term battle against the Chinese and Joe Biden is actually taking us in the wrong direction and fighting us back. Given all that, you would expect him to take some responsibility for the fact that the country is not doing well.
