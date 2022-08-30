Your Paramount Plus app is about to get a whole load of new films and TV shows from Showtime – though to watch them you’ll have to pay extra. Paramount Plus has gone through a lot of changes since its inception. At first, it wasn’t even known as Paramount Plus – instead it carried the name CBS All Access – and more recently it was announced that the Essential Plan would soon be bundled in with Walmart Plus subscriptions (likely in an effort to bring Amazon Prime down a peg or two).

