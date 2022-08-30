Read full article on original website
The mind-bending new Netflix drama you need to binge watch right now
Netflix’s newly released 9-episode series The Girl in the Mirror is another Spanish-language prestige drama from the streamer that should appeal to anyone who loves a no-frills supernatural mind-bender. The basic plot: Alma wakes up in a hospital, having lost her memory following a bus accident. She was riding...
2 fantastic new Netflix documentaries out now that you need to watch
One of my favorite Netflix documentary releases of 2022 is a title that actually reminds me of one of the biggest Netflix releases of all time, La Casa de Papel (aka Money Heist). A Spanish-language TV series about a group of thieves, that series ran for five seasons and mixed gritty gun battles and action scenes with superb plot twists, romance, and a sense of flair from the thieves. Such that it was, in fact, about much more than pulling off a straightforward heist.
Disney Plus Day: when is it and what new releases and deals can you expect?
With the annual D23 Expo taking place in California this month, Disney Plus Day is landing earlier than its previous anniversary spot in mid-November, instead taking place on September 8. Once again it promises plenty of new and exciting titles across its hubs, including Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, and National...
New to Netflix this Weekend (September 2-4)
We’re back for this weekend’s list of new shows coming to Netflix. As always, please be aware that our list of what’s new to Netflix this weekend of September 2-4 is only accurate as far as what Netflix is openly advertising for their platform. It’s still completely possible for Netflix to shadow drop any new […] The post New to Netflix this Weekend (September 2-4) appeared first on ClutchPoints.
How to get a $3 movie ticket this weekend
Movie fans are in for a treat as a new holiday, “National Cinema Day,” will see a significant number of American movie theaters offering tickets for just $3 to encourage moviegoers to return to theaters during a slower time at the box office.
Disney Plus Removes One Of Its Biggest Films Without Warning
One of the most popular movies on Disney+ has been pulled from the streaming service, in a very unceremonious manner, as subscribers had no warning that they'd soon be missing out. While the success of competitors like Amazon Prime and Netflix has started to stutter, with both of these losing...
Benzinga
If You Invested $1,000 In Disney Stock When Disney+ Launched, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Media giant The Walt Disney Company DIS has put a large emphasis on its streaming ambitions since launching the Disney+ streaming platform in November 2019. Here’s a look at how Disney+ has grown its subscribers and how the stock has performed since the launch. What Happened: Disney+ was launched...
Ralph Eggleston Dies: Longtime Disney & Pixar Animator, ‘For The Birds’ Oscar Winner Was 56
Ralph Eggleston, a longtime animator and art director who worked on several Pixar films starting with Toy Story and won an Oscar for directing the animated short For the Birds, died Sunday of pancreatic cancer in Lake Charles, LA, Pixar announced. He was 56. Eggleston served as an art director on the smash Pixar films Cars, The Incredibles, A Bug’s Life, Toy Story and Toy Story 2, as well as on the Disney toons Pocahontas, The Lion King and Aladdin. His other Pixar credits include Soul, Up, Monsters Inc., The Incredibles 2, Ratatouille and Finding Nemo. Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery Pixar’s official...
3,000 movie theaters are dropping ticket prices to $3 this Saturday. The food is on sale, too.
It's the first National Cinema Day.
Motley Fool
Disney Investors Should Watch Warner Bros. Discovery Closely
Warner Bros. Discovery will merge streaming services Discovery+ and HBO Max next year. Disney may want to merge Hulu with Disney+ once it takes ownership of the former. Warner Bros. Discovery could provide a sort of roadmap for Disney. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Lots of new shows and films are coming to Paramount Plus, but not for free
Your Paramount Plus app is about to get a whole load of new films and TV shows from Showtime – though to watch them you’ll have to pay extra. Paramount Plus has gone through a lot of changes since its inception. At first, it wasn’t even known as Paramount Plus – instead it carried the name CBS All Access – and more recently it was announced that the Essential Plan would soon be bundled in with Walmart Plus subscriptions (likely in an effort to bring Amazon Prime down a peg or two).
Thousands of movie theaters across the US will offer tickets at no more than $3 for any screening on September 3, as part of 'National Cinema Day' to encourage moviegoing
Theater owners are hoping to encourage attendance and promote upcoming movies at a time when tentpole movie releases are lacking.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Bloody Birthday Free Online
Cast: Lori Lethin Melinda Cordell Julie Brown Susan Strasberg José Ferrer. In 1970, three children are born at the height of a total eclipse. Due to the sun and moon blocking Saturn, which controls emotions, they have become heartless killers ten years later, and are able to escape detection because of their youthful and innocent facades. A boy and his teenage sister become endangered when they stumble onto the bloody truth.
The Streaming Syllabus: Here Is What’s Coming To Disney+ In September
Once again, Disney+ has a strong slate of content coming in. In September, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will continue to roll out episodes. A number of 30 for 30 documentaries like Run Ricky Run and Al Davis vs. The NFL will move to the platform. Not to mention, the latest Star Wars series will debut while Thor: Love and Thunder will make its way to the streaming world. Above all else, Disney+ is preparing to welcome in Dancing With The Stars as it moves off of traditional television.
Puzzled No More: How to Watch the 'Hellraiser' Movies In Order
Hellraiser is coming to Hulu just in time for Halloween. The horror franchise is most known for its creepy icon, Pinhead. The character is instantly recognizable due to his pale skin, black eyes, and skin covered with intricately placed nails that form a perfect grid over his face. The series...
hypebeast.com
Season 2 of 'Kengan Ashura' Anime Receives Release Announcement
Debuting in 2019 on Netflix, Season 1 of Kengan Ashura saw an exciting ending that left fans wanting more. Now the wait is almost over, as the official Twitter for the anime adaptation of Yabako Sandrovich’s martial arts manga of the same name announced a rough release date. According...
hypebeast.com
Netflix Reportedly Moving up Launch of Ad-Supported Subscription Tier to November
Netflix is reportedly moving up the launch of its ad-supported subscription tier to November. According to sources, the streaming service is trying to get ahead of competitor Disney+ as it also plans to unveil its own ad-supported tier on December 8. Variety adds that Netflix will launch its subscription plan on November 1 in several countries such as the United States, Canada, the UK, France and Germany.
New on Disney Plus in September 2022: All the new movies and shows arriving this month
Here's everything coming to Disney Plus this September
hypebeast.com
Marvel Studios Reportedly Confrims Hire Of a MCU Time-Keeper
Marvel has always excelled in ensuring that all its projects and plots seamlessly integrate with one another in the MCU. In a recent interview with The Direct, She-Hulk‘s headwriter Jessica Gao has commente on how the show falls under the MCU timeline. In order to make sure that all...
Coming to a theater near you: $3 movie tickets for one day
NEW YORK (AP) — For one day, movie tickets will be just $3 in the vast majority of American theaters as part of a newly launched “National Cinema Day” to lure moviegoers during a quiet spell at the box office. The Cinema Foundation, a non-profit arm of...
