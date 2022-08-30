The signature athletes under and its basketball roster have been established for quite some time now, so starting a new generation of signature hoopers would be a refreshing site to see. With the rise of young superstars across the league, there are a few bonafide ballers that have certainly inserted themselves into the conversation of being most deserving of such an honor, one being Ja Morant who reportedly will be the next player to granted this opportunity by Nike in 2023.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 1 DAY AGO