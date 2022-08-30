Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
Penny Hardaway's Air Foamposite One PE Is Being Re-Released
Following the release of last year, the Foamposite silhouette is now ready to come back in a big way as Nike recently announced the return of the “Metallic Red” colorway and now declares the release of Penny Hardaway‘s rare Foamposite One PE in “White.”. First worn...
hypebeast.com
An Official Look at the MMW NIKE ZOOM 005 Slide
After an exciting debut surrounding 1017 ALYX 9SM’s Spring/Summer 2023 show, Matthew M Williams’ MMW. ZOOM 005 Slide is now set to release. The initial triple black colorway and follow-up “Light Bone” are the launch options while the more recently teased “Volt/Black” is expected to hit shelves later in the year. This design is the latest entry in the ongoing partnership between Matthew M Williams and Nike, following the Nike Zoom MMW 4 which debuted in late 2020.
hypebeast.com
Match Your Air Jordan 1s With Your Tiffany x Patek Philippe Nautilus
New York-based creative studio Ceeze is keeping busy. Most recently, it has been focusing its attention on positively affecting environmental impacts through its fashion and sneaker upcycling projects — best seen with its “Victory” chair that features over 30 pairs of Air Jordans within the wooden structure. Now, Ceeze is presenting its new Tiffany Nautilus 5711-inspired Air Jordan 1.
hypebeast.com
adidas TERREX Introduces the Free Hiker 2
As part of adidas’ United by Summits campaign, the Three Stripes has introduced an updated version of its iconic Free Hiker with the Free Hiker 2. Connecting with this launch,. TERREX has presented the My Summits initiative, inviting all individuals and groups to apply to have their own summit-reaching...
IN THIS ARTICLE
hypebeast.com
Official Images of UNDERCOVER and Nike's Air Force 1/Air Revaderchi Hybrid in White
UNDERCOVER and Nike’s unique Air Force 1 collab — a design that brings in elements of. ACG’s multi-use Air Revaderchi from 1992 — was first seen all the way back in June 2021, when it was shown as part of UNDERCOVER’s SS22 collection. More than a year later, official images of one of its three colorways have surfaced. The angelic all-white pair is the one in question, and although its color palette is all classic AF-1, there are plenty of notable tweaks to be had as well.
hypebeast.com
First Look at the Nike Dunk Low "TSU Tigers"
Has a lengthy history collaborating with its university partners. While the Swoosh is best known for its projects with schools such as the University of North Carolina and the University of Oregon, it doesn’t hesitate to connect with lesser known institutions. Now, it looks to have a pack of Dunk Low colorways releasing in celebration of historically black colleges and universities. Spotlighted here, a collaborative Tennessee State University Tigers pair is on the way alongside rumored colorways for Clark Atlanta University and Florida A&M University.
hypebeast.com
Premium Goods Delivers Exclusive Collaborative Nike Air Force 1 Low
Houston-based sneaker shop, Premium Goods, has officially unveiled its new collaborative shoe with. . The latest team up expands the lineup for the classic Air Force 1 Low silhouette as it arrives in a mixed construction of “premium”-focused materials to match the sneaker boutique’s ethos. The shoe...
hypebeast.com
CDG's 'Pokémon' Collab Will Comprise Over 30 Pieces
As if Pokémon‘s collaboration with Balmain wasn’t enough, COMME des GARÇONS‘ CDG subsidiary has swooped in with yet another teaser of its upcoming collab with the beloved videogame and cartoon franchise. First seen two weeks ago in August, the upcoming collaboration had been kept under...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hypebeast.com
Official Look at the Nike Air Max Gore-Tex "Cargo Khaki"
Has debuted a new Air Max 90 Gore-Tex for the upcoming Fall 2022 weather. Gearing up for the colder months, the new Nike Air Max 90 Gore-Tex comes dressed in black, tour yellow, cargo khaki and iron grey color scheme. The silhouette boasts a mixed leather and textile base made with weather-proof material. The bold colors including the cargo khaki green to highlight the panels and the yellow to detail the Swoosh and Gore-Tex branding add to the eye-catching aesthetic of the shoe. The Gore-Tex branding can also be seen on the tongue. The shoe sits on top of a black rubber outsole to round out the design.
hypebeast.com
Nike Is Reportedly Giving Ja Morant a Signature Shoe in 2023
The signature athletes under and its basketball roster have been established for quite some time now, so starting a new generation of signature hoopers would be a refreshing site to see. With the rise of young superstars across the league, there are a few bonafide ballers that have certainly inserted themselves into the conversation of being most deserving of such an honor, one being Ja Morant who reportedly will be the next player to granted this opportunity by Nike in 2023.
hypebeast.com
COMME des GARÇONS SHIRT Taps Invader for Colorful Pixelated Pieces
COMME des GARÇONS SHIRT has joined forces with French urban artist Invader for a new range of collaborative pieces. As expected, the collaboration features Invader’s signature pixelated art style which is based on 8-bit video games of the 70s and 80s. Featuring knit cardigans, crewneck sweaters, hoodies, button-down shirts and t-shirts, the designs include several multicolored video game characters. Aside from the lively graphic designs, the pieces come in classic shades of camel, navy, gray, off-white and white.
hypebeast.com
Another NBA-Themed Reebok Question Mid Is on the Way
Allen Iverson and Reebok have been ushering out an array of new colorways and retro looks for 2022. One key silhouette that has supported this effort is Iverson’s first signature sneaker, the Question Mid. Recently, the classic silhouette has carried an NBA-Themed “Hornets” colorway and OG “Blue Toe” look. Now, Reebok continues its series of NBA colorways with a “Denver Nuggets” color palette.
NBA・
hypebeast.com
Joe Freshgoods Teases FW22 New Balance Collab
Joe Freshgoods and New Balance have a fourth collaborative project on the way, as the Chicago-based designer has taken to his Instagram to show off two new sneakers. Details on the collection are scant, but, as seen in Freshgoods’ post and explained in his caption, it’s set to drop this fall, consists of what looks like a duo of takes on the 993 and appears to be dubbed “Performance Art.”
hypebeast.com
ENGINEERED GARMENTS and Dr. Martens Remix the 1461 With an Asymmetric Lacing System
Dr. Martens has found plenty of success by participating in collaborative projects every year, especially those that cater to the streetwear audience. And to kick off the Fall/Winter 22 season on a strong note, the British footwear company is embarking on another joint venture with ENGINEERED GARMENTS that involves a reworked version of its classic 1461 boot.
hypebeast.com
Official Images of the Air Jordan 37 "Beyond Borders"
Another year, another entry in the iconic Air Jordan line. While in recent years there hasn’t been a model to recreate the magic of classics such as the Air Jordan 1 and Air Jordan 3, Jordan Brand has succeeded in producing a steady flow of top performing models. Now, with the Air Jordan 37, the brand looks to continue this streak with its court-ready specifications. Announced earlier this year, Jordan Brand cited the Air Jordan 7 as a model of inspiration, even using the old school silhouette’s “Hare” colorway on the Air Jordan 37.
hypebeast.com
Alaïa's Pieter Mulier Reinterprets Superga's Classic Italian Sneakers
Alaïa creative director Pieter Mulier has infused Superga‘s signature Italian footwear silhouettes with a pinch of Parisian design codes. Invented in Turin in 1925 by entrepreneur Walter Martiny, the Superga 2750 has received myriad updates and collaborative iterations throughout its almost-decade-long history, proof of its standing the test of time as a footwear staple. Building on that heritage, enter Alaïa’s take — punched with emblematic double “A” stitches and perforated eyelets, the sneaker appears in both an off-white canvas and a dark-printed reptilian leather. Seated above the silhouette’s usual low-top sole, the aforementioned fabrications align with the two houses’ shared ideals — “purity of the line” and “ease of fit” — while maintaining an elevated, day-to-night appeal.
hypebeast.com
adidas Draws Inspiration From Marathon Running Silhouettes With the Esiod
Leverages its global presence as a leader in footwear to experiment with silhouettes in select regions. Continuing this trend, adidas Originals has introduced the Esiod to European markets. The lifestyle sneaker pulls its shape from marathon running silhouettes, evidenced by its unique sole unit. Debuting in two colorways, the scope of this release has yet to be declared by the Three Stripes.
hypebeast.com
BEDWIN & THE HEARTBREAKERS x Yuko Kondo Liven Up Staple Pieces
Japanese menswear label BEDWIN & THE HEARTBREAKERS has teamed up with Yuko Kondo for its latest collection. By enlisting the London-based illustrator and art director, the collection offers a fun take on staple pieces. Making the collection is a range of casual garments like coats, jackets, cardigans, hoodies, relaxed pants,...
hypebeast.com
Montblanc Is “On the Move” With Its Latest FW22 Campaign
For more than 100 years, luxury design house Montblanc has created timeless and elegant fashion and accessory items for discerning customers. Its focus on travel essentials and a brand emphasis on the jet-set lifestyle has placed the company in a niche position, allowing Montblanc to be “On The Move” with its latest Fall/Winter 2022 campaign.
Comments / 0