Brandon man charged with capital murder in assault on 72-year-old
BRANDON, Miss. — A Brandon man is charged with capital murder in connection with a fatal assault. Rankin County deputies were called Thursday to the 200 block of Oakdale Road, where Grady Keith Allen, 72, was being treated for a severe head injury, according to a Friday release from Capt. Paul Holley, with the sheriff's office.
Young adults help out by delivering water to Jackson residents
JACKSON, Miss. — A group of Jackson students finishing up high school saw a need when they heard that some people weren't able to make it to water distribution sites. The West Jackson Community Development Corporation YouthBuild made a list of residents and delivered water to their homes. "We...
Jackson police investigating shooting at car wash
Jackson police are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday at a car wash. Police say a man was at the car wash on the corner of Prentiss Street and Capitol Street when two men approached him and opened fire around 3 p.m. According to police the two suspects stole the...
City of Houston sends bottled water to Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. — Houston, Texas, delivered four 18-wheelers filled with bottled water to the Metrocenter Mall, where the Mississippi National Guard distributed water to citizens Saturday. "When we needed it, others came to our rescue, and now it's important for us to do everything we can to pay it...
'We understand your frustration,' Jackson mayor says about water emergency
JACKSON, Miss. — Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba and Gov. Tate Reeves came together Thursday for a joint news conference aboutefforts to restore water service to Jackson residents. "I believe that my representation here is a symbol of the unity that is taking place," Lumumba said. "A symbol of the...
Head of FEMA visits Jackson to assess response to water emergency
JACKSON, Miss. — FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell traveled to Jackson Friday to assess water crisis efforts. This comes after President Joe Biden signed a disaster declaration after the failure of the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility. Criswell attended a briefing at the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency office in Pearl...
Nearly 3 million bottles of water distributed to Jackson residents by state agencies
JACKSON, Miss. — Nearly 3 million bottles of water were distributed by Mississippi agencies in response to Jackson's water emergency, according to state officials. The water was supplied by the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency and was distributed by members of the Mississippi National Guard. The distribution began at noon Thursday and the numbers were tallied at about 3 p.m. Friday, state officials said.
Challenges continue at O.B. Curtis Water Plant as PSI improves
The city of Jackson announced Saturday that the O.B. Curtis Water Plant made significant gains overnight and into Saturday morning. Officials said the plant output increased to 86 PSI with the approaching goal of a minimum of 87 PSI. Even though the pressure is going up, officials said they know...
Jackson assisted living community struggling to get water
Jackson residents who cannot make it to water distributions are left frustrated with limited options on how to get clean drinking water. "They don't have any vehicles," said assistant property manager of 809 State Street senior residences, Louis Shivers. "They can't get to city hall. They can't get to the fairgrounds. They can't get to these places to get this water."
Jackson Zoo partners with other Metro cities to provide water for the animals
JACKSON, Miss. — The Jackson Zoo is making accommodations for the animals during thecity's water emergency. "We did get a message that some of the animals could be affected," said Parks and Rec Director Ison Harris. The zoo's water pressure has been dodgy, but Harris said they haven't lost...
Jackson Water Crisis: Where to get water
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson officials say progress is being made to restore service to the city's surface water customers. Jackson residents have been without water for about a week because of a problem at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant. The Mississippi National Guard will be distributing drinking water...
Water pressure that 'has not been seen in many years' could lead to ruptured pipes, mayor says
JACKSON, Miss. — Water output from Jackson's main water treatment plant is close to desired levels, city officials said Friday. In a news release Friday, Jackson officials said significant gains were made overnight and through the morning at the O.B. Curtis Water Plant. "There are some challenges remaining to...
Jackson water pressure improving, but some problems identified along the way
PEARL, Miss. — Local, state and federal agencies are working together to restore water service to Jackson residents. Water pressure is improving, but some problems have been identified along the way. "We will continue to work every single day, day and night, to get this resolved," Gov. Tate Reeves...
