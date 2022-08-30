ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brandon, MS

Comments / 0

Related
WAPT

Brandon man charged with capital murder in assault on 72-year-old

BRANDON, Miss. — A Brandon man is charged with capital murder in connection with a fatal assault. Rankin County deputies were called Thursday to the 200 block of Oakdale Road, where Grady Keith Allen, 72, was being treated for a severe head injury, according to a Friday release from Capt. Paul Holley, with the sheriff's office.
BRANDON, MS
WAPT

Young adults help out by delivering water to Jackson residents

JACKSON, Miss. — A group of Jackson students finishing up high school saw a need when they heard that some people weren't able to make it to water distribution sites. The West Jackson Community Development Corporation YouthBuild made a list of residents and delivered water to their homes. "We...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Jackson police investigating shooting at car wash

Jackson police are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday at a car wash. Police say a man was at the car wash on the corner of Prentiss Street and Capitol Street when two men approached him and opened fire around 3 p.m. According to police the two suspects stole the...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

City of Houston sends bottled water to Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. — Houston, Texas, delivered four 18-wheelers filled with bottled water to the Metrocenter Mall, where the Mississippi National Guard distributed water to citizens Saturday. "When we needed it, others came to our rescue, and now it's important for us to do everything we can to pay it...
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
City
Brandon, MS
Brandon, MS
Crime & Safety
WAPT

Head of FEMA visits Jackson to assess response to water emergency

JACKSON, Miss. — FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell traveled to Jackson Friday to assess water crisis efforts. This comes after President Joe Biden signed a disaster declaration after the failure of the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility. Criswell attended a briefing at the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency office in Pearl...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Nearly 3 million bottles of water distributed to Jackson residents by state agencies

JACKSON, Miss. — Nearly 3 million bottles of water were distributed by Mississippi agencies in response to Jackson's water emergency, according to state officials. The water was supplied by the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency and was distributed by members of the Mississippi National Guard. The distribution began at noon Thursday and the numbers were tallied at about 3 p.m. Friday, state officials said.
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Challenges continue at O.B. Curtis Water Plant as PSI improves

The city of Jackson announced Saturday that the O.B. Curtis Water Plant made significant gains overnight and into Saturday morning. Officials said the plant output increased to 86 PSI with the approaching goal of a minimum of 87 PSI. Even though the pressure is going up, officials said they know...
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Retirement
WAPT

Jackson assisted living community struggling to get water

Jackson residents who cannot make it to water distributions are left frustrated with limited options on how to get clean drinking water. "They don't have any vehicles," said assistant property manager of 809 State Street senior residences, Louis Shivers. "They can't get to city hall. They can't get to the fairgrounds. They can't get to these places to get this water."
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Jackson Water Crisis: Where to get water

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson officials say progress is being made to restore service to the city's surface water customers. Jackson residents have been without water for about a week because of a problem at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant. The Mississippi National Guard will be distributing drinking water...
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement

Comments / 0

Community Policy