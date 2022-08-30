Read full article on original website
Howdy, Partner. Wyoming Named One Of The Rudest States In America
Well, I'm sure this will ruffle some feathers, or maybe not? I mean, a vast majority of Wyomingites don't want outsiders coming to Wyoming, so if we have this in a study, would we use it as a badge of honor? Don't come here, we're rude? I mean, it could work. I know our secondary slogan is come for the nature then leave. But rude? I've never really thought about that.
Like We’re Surprised. Wyoming Named Top State With Hidden Travel Gems
This isn't a surprise to us, we know that we have several gems that you need to see in your lifetime in our state. The website The Travel made a list of states with the most hidden gems. Now, the only thing that I didn't agree with in the article was that we should have been ranked a little higher. We came in 9th.
The Richest Person in Wyoming ISN’T Jeffree Starr?
You may not know it by looking at Wyoming, but we sure have many wealthy people living here. Big names have made Wyoming their home away from home and, in some cases, their permanent residence. Of course, one of the biggest names is the yak-owning makeup influencer, Jeffree Starr. Starr...
That’s Not “STEAMBOAT” On Wyoming’s License Plate
HERESY! How dare I claim that the horse on Wyoming's license plate is NOT the famous Steamboat?. Steamboat is Wyoming's most famous bucking horse. Few could ride him and those who did were impressed at how powerful that horse was and how hard he made it on the rider. But...
Wyoming Has the Worst Broadband Coverage in America, Study Says
According to new research, Wyoming has the worst broadband coverage in America, and neighboring states Idaho and Montana are not much better. Experts at Uswitch analyzed all 50 states and found that Wyoming has the most internet blackspots, with 10.28% of the state’s population not having access to ADSL, cable, or fibre connections.
Cheyenne Sees Hottest Summer on Record
The summer of 2022 was Cheyenne's hottest summer on record, according to the National Weather Service. The average temperature between June 1 and Aug. 31 was 70.7 degrees, beating the old record of 70.0 degrees set in 2020. "While the afternoon high temperatures were indeed toasty this year, with 99...
2022 Wyoming Football Gameday Fan Guide
LARAMIE -- University of Wyoming Athletics looks forward to another exciting and successful season. The Cowboys open the season on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. against Tulsa. Temperatures will be in the upper 80’s fans are reminded to drink plenty of fluids. First Aid station are in the upper east side and lower west side of the stadium.
Here Are Some Of The Greatest Wyoming Road Names
We found out this week that 'Second Street' is Wyoming's most popularly named street. When we were having that conversation, we wondered what interestingly named streets the Cowboy State had to offer. You may, or may not, be surprised that when streets are named today, they're named by the developer...
Cheers! Wyoming Whiskey Going For National Recognition.
I'm going to throw fire coming out of the gate, but, you can't have bourbon outside of Kentucky. I know, but that's the hill I'll die on. So, I usually get frustrated when I see something from this side of the country claiming to be bourbon. It's not. With that...
Family Of Fallen Wyoming Marine Refiles Lawsuit Against Baldwin
The family of fallen Wyoming marine Rylee McCollum has re-filed a lawsuit against actor Alec Baldwin in New York, according to CNN. The new lawsuit was filed after a previous suit by the family against Baldwin filed in Wyoming was dismissed because Baldwin lives in New York, and the Wyoming court did not have jurisdiction.
Know Wyoming’s foe: Tulsa Golden Hurricane
LARAMIE -- Tulsa runs the spread offense, but don't think for a second that head coach Philip Montgomery doesn't value the running game. Last fall, the Golden Hurricane, led by Shamari Brooks, nearly amassed 2,500 rushing yards and found the end zone 20 times on the ground. That took 549 carries.
Wyoming Deputy Sheriff Gets His Donut In TikTok Video
Those who work in law enforcement in Wyoming have to be ready for just about anything. At any moment, you could have to shoot it out with the bad guys. You may have to issue traffic citations to speeding motorists to keep Wyoming streets and highways safe....patrol school zones to watch out for people passing parked school buses...or you may even have to stifle a hunger attack while you are hard at work.
Natural Grocers Gearing Up For Grand Re-Opening In Cheyenne
I think we've all been sitting, waiting, and wondering about the status of Natural Grocers moving to their new location down Dell Range Blvd. in Cheyenne. I know we've also wondered what's going on with the move of Barnes & Noble. Well, we have some updates on both and information for the transitions that everyone will enjoy.
Did You Know Wyomingphobia Is A REAL Thing? Because It Is.
So, there I was, spending an hour on the internet instead of getting work done (I mean, I was totally working. I was "researching.") That was when I discovered it: Wyomingphobia. I blinked. I laughed. What? Wyoming is a phobia?. Most of what I know about phobias comes from Psychology...
The Donner Party Took a Critical Wrong Turn In Wyoming
When you hear the name Donner Party the first image might be of starving people stuck in a mountainside snow storm, starving, and looking at the body of a dead party member in desperation. None of that would have happened if they had not chosen a shortcut in Wyoming. The...
Study Rates Wyoming As 10th-Hardest Working U.S. State
A study by the financial website Wallethub ranks Wyoming as the 10th-hardest working U.S. state. According to the website, Wallethub used the following methodology in its survey:. In order to determine where the hardest-working Americans live, WalletHub compared the 50 states across two key dimensions: “Direct Work Factors” and “Indirect...
[LOOK] Wyoming’s Ian Munsick Joins Morgan Wallen for Surprise Duet
Wyoming had known Ian Munsick would be a big star before MusicRow magazine called him the "Next Big Thing" in country music. After all, he's been singing since he was 10. Of course, you can't get more country than a boy raised in Sheridan who wears a King Ropes hat when performing, am I right?
Wyoming Motorcyclist Killed After Hitting Large Rock, Crashing
A 62-year-old Wyoming man is dead after crashing his motorcycle in Sweetwater County Friday morning. The crash happened around 10:33 a.m. near milepost 4.5 on County Road 9 (Little Firehole Road) south of Rock Springs. The Wyoming Highway Patrol says James Ledger was riding down the road when he struck...
Wyoming, Seen Through The Eyes Of A Locomotive Engineer
It can be a lonely job being a Locomotive Engineer. Hour upon hour traveling across the vastness of the United States to deliver energy and products to every single citizen of this nation. But like all things in life, being a Locomotive Engineer is what you make of it. Alan...
Show us your picks: Week One
LARAMIE -- The first week of the college football schedule typically results in some easy wins for the pickers. I mean, did anyone really think Scott Frost's Huskers had a fighting chance against mighty Northwestern in Ireland?. Oops. Six of eight actually believed in Nebraska. Don't count me as one...
