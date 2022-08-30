ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

KGAB AM 650

Howdy, Partner. Wyoming Named One Of The Rudest States In America

Well, I'm sure this will ruffle some feathers, or maybe not? I mean, a vast majority of Wyomingites don't want outsiders coming to Wyoming, so if we have this in a study, would we use it as a badge of honor? Don't come here, we're rude? I mean, it could work. I know our secondary slogan is come for the nature then leave. But rude? I've never really thought about that.
WYOMING STATE
KGAB AM 650

The Richest Person in Wyoming ISN’T Jeffree Starr?

You may not know it by looking at Wyoming, but we sure have many wealthy people living here. Big names have made Wyoming their home away from home and, in some cases, their permanent residence. Of course, one of the biggest names is the yak-owning makeup influencer, Jeffree Starr. Starr...
WYOMING STATE
KGAB AM 650

Wyoming Has the Worst Broadband Coverage in America, Study Says

According to new research, Wyoming has the worst broadband coverage in America, and neighboring states Idaho and Montana are not much better. Experts at Uswitch analyzed all 50 states and found that Wyoming has the most internet blackspots, with 10.28% of the state’s population not having access to ADSL, cable, or fibre connections.
WYOMING STATE
KGAB AM 650

Cheyenne Sees Hottest Summer on Record

The summer of 2022 was Cheyenne's hottest summer on record, according to the National Weather Service. The average temperature between June 1 and Aug. 31 was 70.7 degrees, beating the old record of 70.0 degrees set in 2020. "While the afternoon high temperatures were indeed toasty this year, with 99...
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

2022 Wyoming Football Gameday Fan Guide

LARAMIE -- University of Wyoming Athletics looks forward to another exciting and successful season. The Cowboys open the season on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. against Tulsa. Temperatures will be in the upper 80’s fans are reminded to drink plenty of fluids. First Aid station are in the upper east side and lower west side of the stadium.
LARAMIE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Here Are Some Of The Greatest Wyoming Road Names

We found out this week that 'Second Street' is Wyoming's most popularly named street. When we were having that conversation, we wondered what interestingly named streets the Cowboy State had to offer. You may, or may not, be surprised that when streets are named today, they're named by the developer...
WYOMING STATE
KGAB AM 650

Family Of Fallen Wyoming Marine Refiles Lawsuit Against Baldwin

The family of fallen Wyoming marine Rylee McCollum has re-filed a lawsuit against actor Alec Baldwin in New York, according to CNN. The new lawsuit was filed after a previous suit by the family against Baldwin filed in Wyoming was dismissed because Baldwin lives in New York, and the Wyoming court did not have jurisdiction.
WYOMING STATE
KGAB AM 650

Know Wyoming’s foe: Tulsa Golden Hurricane

LARAMIE -- Tulsa runs the spread offense, but don't think for a second that head coach Philip Montgomery doesn't value the running game. Last fall, the Golden Hurricane, led by Shamari Brooks, nearly amassed 2,500 rushing yards and found the end zone 20 times on the ground. That took 549 carries.
TULSA, OK
KGAB AM 650

Wyoming Deputy Sheriff Gets His Donut In TikTok Video

Those who work in law enforcement in Wyoming have to be ready for just about anything. At any moment, you could have to shoot it out with the bad guys. You may have to issue traffic citations to speeding motorists to keep Wyoming streets and highways safe....patrol school zones to watch out for people passing parked school buses...or you may even have to stifle a hunger attack while you are hard at work.
WYOMING STATE
KGAB AM 650

Natural Grocers Gearing Up For Grand Re-Opening In Cheyenne

I think we've all been sitting, waiting, and wondering about the status of Natural Grocers moving to their new location down Dell Range Blvd. in Cheyenne. I know we've also wondered what's going on with the move of Barnes & Noble. Well, we have some updates on both and information for the transitions that everyone will enjoy.
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Study Rates Wyoming As 10th-Hardest Working U.S. State

A study by the financial website Wallethub ranks Wyoming as the 10th-hardest working U.S. state. According to the website, Wallethub used the following methodology in its survey:. In order to determine where the hardest-working Americans live, WalletHub compared the 50 states across two key dimensions: “Direct Work Factors” and “Indirect...
WYOMING STATE
KGAB AM 650

Show us your picks: Week One

LARAMIE -- The first week of the college football schedule typically results in some easy wins for the pickers. I mean, did anyone really think Scott Frost's Huskers had a fighting chance against mighty Northwestern in Ireland?. Oops. Six of eight actually believed in Nebraska. Don't count me as one...
LARAMIE, WY
KGAB AM 650 has the best news coverage for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

