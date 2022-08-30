Read full article on original website
🏌️♂️ Jayhawks Open Season at Fighting Irish Classic
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The Kansas Men’s Golf team will open its 2022-23 season Sunday morning at the Fighting Irish Classic at Warren Golf Course. The Jayhawks are set to take part in the 15-team field that features host No. 16 Notre Dame, in addition to Cal, Colorado, No. 9 Florida, Georgia Southern, Indiana, Iowa, Iowa State, Kent State, No. 22 LSU, Michigan State, No. 5 North Carolina, Utah and Virginia Tech.
🏈 Jayhawks Roll in 2022 Season Opener, 56-10
LAWRENCE, Kan. – An efficient night, highlighted by junior quarterback Jalon Daniels and sophomore running back Devin Neal, headlined Kansas’ 56-10 win against Tennessee Tech to open the 2022 season at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on Friday evening. A crowd of 34,902 saw Kansas score touchdowns on...
👟 Kansas Cross Country Opens Season at Bob Timmons Classic
LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas men’s and women’s cross country teams will start the 2022 campaign at Rim Rock Farms on Saturday, September 3, by hosting the Bob Timmons Classic. The men’s 6K race will begin at 9:00 a.m, followed by the women’s 5K race at 10 a.m.
🏐 Kansas Dominates Temple in 3-0 Sweep
WEST POINT, N.Y. – The No. 20 Kansas volleyball team defeated the Temple Owls 3-0 (25-15, 25-19, 25-17) at the Black Knights Invitational hosted by Army on September 2. Kansas versus Temple was the Jayhawks first of two matches for the day. Set One. The Jayhawks started out the...
⚽️ Watts Scores Late to Lift KU to 1-0 Victory
Lawrence, Kan. — Lexi Watts scored her first career goal in the 88th minute of the match to give Kansas the 1-0 victory against Purdue and its fourth straight win on Thursday night at Rock Chalk Park. The goal was assisted by junior forward Shira Elinav. “We compete really...
🏈 Goff Announces 1-Year Contract Extension for Leipold
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Demonstrating an elevated commitment to the future of Kansas Football, Director of Athletics Travis Goff announced Thursday that head coach Lance Leipold has signed a one-year contract extension with the Jayhawks. Leipold originally signed a six-year contract with the Jayhawks through the 2026 season. The one-year extension now takes Leipold through the 2027 season and gets the contract back to the original length of six years.
🏈 A-10 Flyover Scheduled for Friday Night's Season Opener
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Prior to Friday night’s season opener against Tennessee Tech, United States Air Force A-10C Demonstration Team out of Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson, Arizona will perform a fly over, piloted by Major Haden Fullam and Captain Joel Russo. The flyover will occur roughly 10 minutes before kickoff.
