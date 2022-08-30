LAWRENCE, Kan. – Demonstrating an elevated commitment to the future of Kansas Football, Director of Athletics Travis Goff announced Thursday that head coach Lance Leipold has signed a one-year contract extension with the Jayhawks. Leipold originally signed a six-year contract with the Jayhawks through the 2026 season. The one-year extension now takes Leipold through the 2027 season and gets the contract back to the original length of six years.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO