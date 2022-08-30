Read full article on original website
WDTV
Crews respond to structure fire in Clarksburg
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Several emergency crews responded to a structure fire in Clarksburg Friday afternoon. The fire was reported around 12:45 p.m. on Scenic View Drive, according to the Harrison County 911 Center. Authorities have not reported any injuries in the fire as of 1:10 p.m. The fire reportedly...
connect-bridgeport.com
Multiple Agencies Respond to Harrison County Fire
According to the Nutter Fort Volunteer Fire Department, multiple agencies responded to a structure fire on Thursday in Summit Park. The call for the fire came in at 5:33 a.m. It was on Salvage Street in Summit Park. Summit Park’s VFD led the way joined by Nutter Fort, Stonewood, and...
Pa. teen dies in ATV crash: reports
An 18-year-old male died after crashing his ATV, according to a story from KDKA. According to a report from the Allegheny County Medical Examiner, Shane Wardropper, of Moon Twp., died after he struck a fixed object on the train tracks on Elizabeth Street in Robinson. The accident happened just before...
Fairmont road closed for accident involving power lines
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) – The Marion County Homeland Security and Emergency Management announced that part of Boothes Creek Rd in Fairmont is temporarily closed. According to a Facebook post, the closure is from Manuel Dr to Middletown Rd and is due to a vehicle accident involving power lines. The post also warned that Rt 73 […]
2 flown by medical helicopter after multi-vehicle crash in Fayette County
Two people were flown by medical helicopter for treatment at a trauma center as a result of a crash Thursday afternoon in Fayette County. The wreck involving four vehicles was reported shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Route 51, near Quaker Church Road in Perryopolis, according to a Fayette County 911 supervisor.
Ziegenfelder Frozen Treat Co. in Wheeling evacuated
UPDATE (8 p.m.) — Fire crews are no longer on scene. WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — WTRF has confirmed that the Ziegenfelder Frozen Treat Company on 18th Street in East Wheeling was evacuated Saturday afternoon. The Wheeling Fire Department is on scene and is investigating a possible chemical leak. 7News is on site and will have […]
CODE BLUE: Students suffer ‘medical issue’ at North Marion HS
A code blue was called at North Marion High School, Thursday, in reference to three students suffering "a medical issue" that has not been disclosed at this time, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Department.
2 people flown to hospital after 3-car collision in Fayette County
PERRYOPOLIS BOROGH, Pa. — Two people were flown to a hospital after a crash involving three cars in Fayette County. Dispatchers said emergency crews were called to the accident on Route 51 and Independence Street in Perryopolis Borough at around 2:20 p.m. The scene is cleared and the roads...
WTOV 9
Steubenville garage fire remains under investigation
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Jefferson County 911 confirms a garage fire broke out along Laurel Hills Drive in Steubenville around 8:15 Thursday night. Multiple crews responded including the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Wintersville Fire and EMS, and Brilliant Fire. The garage was made of both wood and metal, which...
wtae.com
Crash shuts down Route 51 in Fayette County
PERRYOPOLIS, Pa. — Route 51 was shut down in both directions in Perryopolis, Fayette County after a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon. The crash happened near the intersection of Quaker Church Road. Two people were flown to the hospital. There is no word on what caused the crash or the...
Investigation underway after fire at Ye Olde Traders in Triadelphia
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The state Fire Marshall came in today to investigate a fire at Ye Olde Traders in Triadelphia. As of Tuesday night, there is an arson sign on the outside of the building offering a $5,000 reward. A fire broke out at the antique and collectibles store after 11 Monday night. […]
Brothers host annual car show in Fairmont in honor of their late father
Two brothers hosted their second annual event on Sept. 3, in honor of their father.
WTOV 9
Beech Bottom celebrates renovated playground
Brooke County, WV — The Village of Beech Bottom cut the ribbon this weekend on their newly renovated Third Street Playground. "I'm very pleased with the result,” said Beech Bottom Mayor Becky Uhlly. “We had so many people volunteer their time and effort. Everybody has really pitched in to get this job done and I think it looks great."
WDTV
Medical examiner called after Clarksburg man falls out of apartment window
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - STORY UPDATE (8/31/22 @ 11:25 a.m.) Emergency crews responded to a Clarksburg apartment complex Wednesday morning. Law enforcement and paramedics were dispatched around 8:45 a.m. to Oakmound Apartments. Officers on the scene told 5 News a man fell out of an apartment window but could not...
wvpublic.org
Second W.Va. Coal Miner Dies On The Job In Less Than 2 Weeks
A coal miner was killed on Thursday in Kanawha County, the second mine fatality in West Virginia in less than two weeks. Kris Ball, 34, of Hart, died at the Coalburg Tunnel Mine in Kanawha County, according to Gov. Jim Justice. The mine is owned by Blackhawk Mining Company. The...
West Virginia man turns himself in after hit-and-run with motorcycle that injured 7-year-old Weirton boy
The Weirton man who was wanted in a hit-and-run that injured a 7-year-old boy has turned himself in, according to the Upshur County Sheriff's Office.
What to do this Labor Day weekend in north central West Virginia
Labor Day weekend is seen by many as the last weekend of summer. If you're looking for one last hoorah before shifting into fall mode, there are several events planned in north central West Virginia this weekend.
Fairmont man charged after ‘large amount of drugs’ found during traffic stop and residence search
A man has been charged after troopers found a large amount of drugs during a traffic stop and residence search in Marion County.
At least 1 injured after train vs. truck crash in Allegheny County
BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. — At least one person was injured after a train and truck collided in Allegheny County. Emergency crews were called to the intersection of 6th Avenue and Morgan Street in Brackenridge around noon. 911 dispatchers confirmed that one person was taken to a hospital. No other information...
WDTV
VIDEO: Escaped prisoner captured in White Hall
WHITE HALL, W.Va (WDTV) - An escaped prisoner is back in custody after being caught in White Hall. Video captured by a 5 News reporter on the scene shows moments before officers found the man. He was taken into custody around 5:30 p.m. Thursday near McDonald’s in White Hall.
