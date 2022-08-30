ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall County, WV

WDTV

Crews respond to structure fire in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Several emergency crews responded to a structure fire in Clarksburg Friday afternoon. The fire was reported around 12:45 p.m. on Scenic View Drive, according to the Harrison County 911 Center. Authorities have not reported any injuries in the fire as of 1:10 p.m. The fire reportedly...
CLARKSBURG, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

Multiple Agencies Respond to Harrison County Fire

According to the Nutter Fort Volunteer Fire Department, multiple agencies responded to a structure fire on Thursday in Summit Park. The call for the fire came in at 5:33 a.m. It was on Salvage Street in Summit Park. Summit Park’s VFD led the way joined by Nutter Fort, Stonewood, and...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
PennLive.com

Pa. teen dies in ATV crash: reports

An 18-year-old male died after crashing his ATV, according to a story from KDKA. According to a report from the Allegheny County Medical Examiner, Shane Wardropper, of Moon Twp., died after he struck a fixed object on the train tracks on Elizabeth Street in Robinson. The accident happened just before...
CORAOPOLIS, PA
WBOY 12 News

Fairmont road closed for accident involving power lines

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) – The Marion County Homeland Security and Emergency Management announced that part of Boothes Creek Rd in Fairmont is temporarily closed. According to a Facebook post, the closure is from Manuel Dr to Middletown Rd and is due to a vehicle accident involving power lines. The post also warned that Rt 73 […]
FAIRMONT, WV
City
Salem, WV
Marshall County, WV
Government
County
Marshall County, WV
WTRF- 7News

Ziegenfelder Frozen Treat Co. in Wheeling evacuated

UPDATE (8 p.m.) — Fire crews are no longer on scene. WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — WTRF has confirmed that the Ziegenfelder Frozen Treat Company on 18th Street in East Wheeling was evacuated Saturday afternoon. The Wheeling Fire Department is on scene and is investigating a possible chemical leak. 7News is on site and will have […]
WHEELING, WV
#Rollover#Construction Maintenance#Marshall County Ema#Salem Church
WTOV 9

Steubenville garage fire remains under investigation

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Jefferson County 911 confirms a garage fire broke out along Laurel Hills Drive in Steubenville around 8:15 Thursday night. Multiple crews responded including the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Wintersville Fire and EMS, and Brilliant Fire. The garage was made of both wood and metal, which...
STEUBENVILLE, OH
wtae.com

Crash shuts down Route 51 in Fayette County

PERRYOPOLIS, Pa. — Route 51 was shut down in both directions in Perryopolis, Fayette County after a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon. The crash happened near the intersection of Quaker Church Road. Two people were flown to the hospital. There is no word on what caused the crash or the...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
WTOV 9

Beech Bottom celebrates renovated playground

Brooke County, WV — The Village of Beech Bottom cut the ribbon this weekend on their newly renovated Third Street Playground. "I'm very pleased with the result,” said Beech Bottom Mayor Becky Uhlly. “We had so many people volunteer their time and effort. Everybody has really pitched in to get this job done and I think it looks great."
BEECH BOTTOM, WV
wvpublic.org

Second W.Va. Coal Miner Dies On The Job In Less Than 2 Weeks

A coal miner was killed on Thursday in Kanawha County, the second mine fatality in West Virginia in less than two weeks. Kris Ball, 34, of Hart, died at the Coalburg Tunnel Mine in Kanawha County, according to Gov. Jim Justice. The mine is owned by Blackhawk Mining Company. The...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WDTV

VIDEO: Escaped prisoner captured in White Hall

WHITE HALL, W.Va (WDTV) - An escaped prisoner is back in custody after being caught in White Hall. Video captured by a 5 News reporter on the scene shows moments before officers found the man. He was taken into custody around 5:30 p.m. Thursday near McDonald’s in White Hall.
WHITE HALL, WV

