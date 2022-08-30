ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio – The 159th Meigs County Fair had plenty of action including the Truck and Tractor Pulls. The grounds at the Rock were roaring and rumbling from with the sound of trucks and tractors racing down the pull track. There was a full slate of classes that pulled both nights. Both evenings there was a full to standing room only crowd. The Track Boss Pulling Sled was on hand to for the pullers to drag down the track. There were pullers representing three states, Ohio, West Virginia and Pennsylvania.

MEIGS COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO