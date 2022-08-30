ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSAZ

Herd rolls in season opener

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Marshall Thundering Herd football season started the 2022 season with an emphatic win over Norfolk State by a final of 55-3. Quarterback Henry Colombi had a successful first start as he completed 24 of 26 passes for 205 yards. Running backs Ethan Payne and Khalan Loborn combined for 215 yards on the ground with two touchdowns apiece while former Spring Valley star Owen Porter picked up a fumble in the second quarter and ran it in for a touchdown.
HUNTINGTON, WV
Metro News

Norfolk State at Marshall: What to watch for

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Marshall’s first season as a member of the Sun Belt Conference begins Saturday against Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference member Norfolk State. Game time is 3:30 p.m. at Joan C. Edwards Stadium and the game will be shown on ESPN3. The Herd and Spartans are meeting for...
NORFOLK, VA
WSAZ

Game of the Week | Ashland vs. GW

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Ashland versus George Washington is our Game of the Week for this week’s Football Friday Night. For complete coverage of highlights, click or tap on the video link with this story.
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norfolk, VA
Sports
Huntington, WV
Sports
Norfolk, VA
Football
Local
Virginia Football
City
Huntington, WV
Huntington, WV
Football
Local
Virginia Sports
City
Norfolk, VA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Virginia Tech falls at Old Dominion on last-minute TD run

Virginia Tech was hoping to go to Norfolk and earn a victory in Brent Pry’s first game as the Hokies’ head coach. The Old Dominion Monarchs had other plans. In the first half, a bad snap on a Virginia Tech field-goal attempt led to a Monarchs’ scoop and score, giving them a 10-7 lead.
BLACKSBURG, VA
Metro News

Kanawha football league has to wait one more year

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. — As the football season cranks up for 2022, one team will not get to enjoy the roar of the crowd . The Little Dragons of St. Albans had to cancel the season after all of their equipment was stolen earlier this year. A break-in at...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ethan Payne
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia DNR updates coyote regulations, plans bear survey

SOUTH CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources has updated night coyote hunting regulations, is studying bears and is encouraging hunters to be ready for the coming seasons. Updates to hunt coyote at night include using any color artificial light or night vision technology, image intensification, thermal...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Where to see a movie for $3 in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — For people looking to go out and have some fun this weekend, many theaters across the nation will be participating in “National Cinema Day.” According to the National Cinema Day website, on Sat., Sept. 3, all movies will be $3, “every movie, every showtime, every format.” The creators of the holiday, […]
CHARLESTON, WV
meigsindypress.com

Results from Truck and Tractor Pulls at 159th Meigs County Fair

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio – The 159th Meigs County Fair had plenty of action including the Truck and Tractor Pulls. The grounds at the Rock were roaring and rumbling from with the sound of trucks and tractors racing down the pull track. There was a full slate of classes that pulled both nights. Both evenings there was a full to standing room only crowd. The Track Boss Pulling Sled was on hand to for the pullers to drag down the track. There were pullers representing three states, Ohio, West Virginia and Pennsylvania.
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
Metro News

Schools share condolences with Herbert Hoover

ELKVIEW, W.Va. — The marching band at Herbert Hoover High School in Kanawha County is renown for their pre-game performances of “Amazing Grace.” The performance this Friday night will have added meaning as the student body copes with the loss of a classmate. “We’re going to have...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Norfolk State#Florida State#Herd#Joan C Edwards Stadium#American Football#Navy
WOWK 13 News

$62 million in grant money coming to West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – More than $62 million is coming to communities in West Virginia to help usher in new manufacturing and workforce development. The ACT Now Coalition of West Virginia, which includes 21 coal-impacted communities in southern West Virginia, was one of 21 winners of the U.S. Economic Development Board’s Build Back Better Regional […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WBOY 12 News

West Virginia coal miner dies at Kanawha Eagle Coalburg Tunnel mine

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A West Virginia coal miner has died, according to West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin’s Office. A statement from the senator’s office identified the miner as Kristofer Ball, 34, of Chapmanville, West Virginia. The incident happened at Kanawha Eagle Mining Coalburg Tunnel Mine on Thursday evening, Sept. 1, 2022, according to Manchin’s […]
CHAPMANVILLE, WV
WOWK 13 News

Wet summer, different call for fall

(WOWK) — Meteorological summer is over meaning it’s time to start adding up the statistics and ranking temperature and precipitation. While the official climate tallies are not in just yet, appears Charleston may have had its wettest summertime on record. From June 1 until the end of August, Charleston had 24.42 inches of rain which […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Ginseng season 2022 has begun

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — Ginseng harvest season is now open and will continue through Wednesday, November 30. Observing the legal season and regulations helps preserve Appalachia’s endangered wild ginseng. Harvesting pulls up the ginseng root, ending the plant’s ability to replace itself with new generations. To help the...
CHARLESTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WSAZ

Miner killed in incident at West Virginia coal mine

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A miner has passed away following an incident at the Kanawha Eagle Mining Coalburg Tunnel Mine. The miner has been identified as Kris Ball, of Chapmanville. Friday, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) released the following statement:. “Gayle and I are deeply saddened to hear of...
CHAPMANVILLE, WV
Metro News

Herbert Hoover student killed in I-79 crash

AMMA, W.Va. — A freshman student at Herbert Hoover High School died Wednesday night after the car she was riding in went underneath a flatbed truck on Interstate 79 in Roane County. Leah Strickland was riding home from a soccer game with her father, Herbert Hoover coach Michael Strickland,...
ROANE COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Accident involves school bus

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A car and a school bus collided Friday afternoon at an intersection in Cabell County. The accident happened at the intersection of 16th Street and Washington Boulevard. Officials say the bus was loaded with children but no injuries have been reported. Traffic is moving but slowly...
CABELL COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Retired Kanawha County teacher comes back amid shortage

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia reported 1,200 teacher vacancies in 2021. Kanawha County, the state’s largest district, continues to feel the pinch, most recently sitting at 145 teaching vacancies. The district has taken several measures to combat the issue, including asking some retired teachers to head back...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy