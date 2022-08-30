Read full article on original website
WSAZ
Herd rolls in season opener
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Marshall Thundering Herd football season started the 2022 season with an emphatic win over Norfolk State by a final of 55-3. Quarterback Henry Colombi had a successful first start as he completed 24 of 26 passes for 205 yards. Running backs Ethan Payne and Khalan Loborn combined for 215 yards on the ground with two touchdowns apiece while former Spring Valley star Owen Porter picked up a fumble in the second quarter and ran it in for a touchdown.
Metro News
Marshall handles business, opens season with 55-3 win over Norfolk State
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Marshall football coach Charles Huff warned his team not to focus on the logo on the side of helmets, and it appears the Thundering Herd headed his word to have its way with Norfolk State on Saturday in the season opener for both teams at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
Metro News
Norfolk State at Marshall: What to watch for
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Marshall’s first season as a member of the Sun Belt Conference begins Saturday against Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference member Norfolk State. Game time is 3:30 p.m. at Joan C. Edwards Stadium and the game will be shown on ESPN3. The Herd and Spartans are meeting for...
WSAZ
Game of the Week | Ashland vs. GW
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Ashland versus George Washington is our Game of the Week for this week’s Football Friday Night. For complete coverage of highlights, click or tap on the video link with this story.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Virginia Tech falls at Old Dominion on last-minute TD run
Virginia Tech was hoping to go to Norfolk and earn a victory in Brent Pry’s first game as the Hokies’ head coach. The Old Dominion Monarchs had other plans. In the first half, a bad snap on a Virginia Tech field-goal attempt led to a Monarchs’ scoop and score, giving them a 10-7 lead.
Metro News
Kanawha football league has to wait one more year
ST. ALBANS, W.Va. — As the football season cranks up for 2022, one team will not get to enjoy the roar of the crowd . The Little Dragons of St. Albans had to cancel the season after all of their equipment was stolen earlier this year. A break-in at...
Ironton Tribune
Pigskin Preview 2022 – Football becomes sound of success for Ironton QB Tayden Carpenter
Players at a home game love to hear the roar of the crowd. Players on the road hate to hear those same fans cheering at near deafening sounds. For Tayden Carpenter, it all sounds good to him. The 6-foot, 195-pound senior quarterback for the Ironton Fighting Tigers is much like...
WVDNR announces opening of early bear hunting
The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources has announced that four West Virginia counties will be open to early black bear gun hunting from Sept. 3-11 and five additional counties from Oct. 1-7.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia DNR updates coyote regulations, plans bear survey
SOUTH CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources has updated night coyote hunting regulations, is studying bears and is encouraging hunters to be ready for the coming seasons. Updates to hunt coyote at night include using any color artificial light or night vision technology, image intensification, thermal...
Where to see a movie for $3 in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — For people looking to go out and have some fun this weekend, many theaters across the nation will be participating in “National Cinema Day.” According to the National Cinema Day website, on Sat., Sept. 3, all movies will be $3, “every movie, every showtime, every format.” The creators of the holiday, […]
meigsindypress.com
Results from Truck and Tractor Pulls at 159th Meigs County Fair
ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio – The 159th Meigs County Fair had plenty of action including the Truck and Tractor Pulls. The grounds at the Rock were roaring and rumbling from with the sound of trucks and tractors racing down the pull track. There was a full slate of classes that pulled both nights. Both evenings there was a full to standing room only crowd. The Track Boss Pulling Sled was on hand to for the pullers to drag down the track. There were pullers representing three states, Ohio, West Virginia and Pennsylvania.
Metro News
Schools share condolences with Herbert Hoover
ELKVIEW, W.Va. — The marching band at Herbert Hoover High School in Kanawha County is renown for their pre-game performances of “Amazing Grace.” The performance this Friday night will have added meaning as the student body copes with the loss of a classmate. “We’re going to have...
$62 million in grant money coming to West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – More than $62 million is coming to communities in West Virginia to help usher in new manufacturing and workforce development. The ACT Now Coalition of West Virginia, which includes 21 coal-impacted communities in southern West Virginia, was one of 21 winners of the U.S. Economic Development Board’s Build Back Better Regional […]
West Virginia coal miner dies at Kanawha Eagle Coalburg Tunnel mine
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A West Virginia coal miner has died, according to West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin’s Office. A statement from the senator’s office identified the miner as Kristofer Ball, 34, of Chapmanville, West Virginia. The incident happened at Kanawha Eagle Mining Coalburg Tunnel Mine on Thursday evening, Sept. 1, 2022, according to Manchin’s […]
Wet summer, different call for fall
(WOWK) — Meteorological summer is over meaning it’s time to start adding up the statistics and ranking temperature and precipitation. While the official climate tallies are not in just yet, appears Charleston may have had its wettest summertime on record. From June 1 until the end of August, Charleston had 24.42 inches of rain which […]
Ginseng season 2022 has begun
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — Ginseng harvest season is now open and will continue through Wednesday, November 30. Observing the legal season and regulations helps preserve Appalachia’s endangered wild ginseng. Harvesting pulls up the ginseng root, ending the plant’s ability to replace itself with new generations. To help the...
WSAZ
Miner killed in incident at West Virginia coal mine
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A miner has passed away following an incident at the Kanawha Eagle Mining Coalburg Tunnel Mine. The miner has been identified as Kris Ball, of Chapmanville. Friday, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) released the following statement:. “Gayle and I are deeply saddened to hear of...
Metro News
Herbert Hoover student killed in I-79 crash
AMMA, W.Va. — A freshman student at Herbert Hoover High School died Wednesday night after the car she was riding in went underneath a flatbed truck on Interstate 79 in Roane County. Leah Strickland was riding home from a soccer game with her father, Herbert Hoover coach Michael Strickland,...
WSAZ
Accident involves school bus
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A car and a school bus collided Friday afternoon at an intersection in Cabell County. The accident happened at the intersection of 16th Street and Washington Boulevard. Officials say the bus was loaded with children but no injuries have been reported. Traffic is moving but slowly...
WSAZ
Retired Kanawha County teacher comes back amid shortage
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia reported 1,200 teacher vacancies in 2021. Kanawha County, the state’s largest district, continues to feel the pinch, most recently sitting at 145 teaching vacancies. The district has taken several measures to combat the issue, including asking some retired teachers to head back...
