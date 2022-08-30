BERLIN – JMB Plumbing, owned by Jason Borselle, first laid its pipes in Berlin in 2014, and continues to expand in town eight years later. “We were yielding a lot of calls, the phone just kept ringing and ringing, and I was just working a lot of hours,” Borselle said. “But we were just trying to be of service to the community, constantly on the go. Then it got to a point where I needed to have help so I found an excellent office staff and then just kept bumping into guys that wanted to work and continue to diversify their plumbing skills, whether it was residential, gas piping, light commercial and it kind of all came together.”

