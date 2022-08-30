Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How Movie Legend Katharine Hepburn's Performing Arts Center In Connecticut Is Keeping Her Legacy AliveFlorence CarmelaOld Saybrook, CT
Residents Need To Beware Of Moose Crossing The Road And Swimming In The Connecticut RiverFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
What is the most dangerous month to drive?McCoy & McCoy Law FirmHartford, CT
Spend The Day With Your Pup At These Dog-Friendly BeachesFlorence CarmelaWestport, CT
Related
New Britain Herald
Bristol man pleads not guilty to failing to appear again on case stemming from Plainville overdose that nearly turned fatal
PLAINVILLE – A Bristol man has pleaded not guilty to felony charges alleging he failed to answer for a second time to drug charges connected to an overdose that nearly turned fatal. Matthew Aylward, 38, of 752 King St., Bristol, entered his pleas during a hearing this week in...
New Britain Herald
Man charged with speeding through construction zone in Plainville, nearly striking officer pleads guilty to unrelated charges
PLAINVILLE - A Hartford man who appeared headed for trial after being accused of speeding through a construction site in Plainville and nearly hitting a police officer in the process has pleaded guilty to unrelated charges. Junior Jumpp, 31, appeared this week in New Britain Superior Court on numerous pending...
New Britain Herald
Woman charged with embezzling about $80K from Plainville company
PLAINVILLE – A Farmington woman has been accused of embezzling more than $80,000 from a Plainville business. Police allege Christine Anthony, 36, voided transactions in which clients of Connecticut Solid Surface paid the company for work that was performed before essentially duplicating the transaction, charging it to her personal account instead of the kitchen and bathroom remodeling company where she worked, according to the warrant for her arrest.
New Britain Herald
New Britain man tied to burglary at Andover Post Office
A New Britain man was charged this week in connection with a break-in at a post office in Andover. Erick Gomez-Rodriguez, 35, of 80 Upson St., New Britain, was tied to the crime after he was pulled over and found with mail that was believed to have been stolen during the burglary, which was reported on Jan. 23, according to the warrant for his arrest.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Britain Herald
New Britain police blotter
Veronica Bayron, 43, 162 Market St., New Britain, second-degree breach of peace. Joshua Lee Rivera, 36, 40 Chestnut St. Apt. 211, New Britain, first-degree harassment. Alexie Marie Mendez, 23, 86 Putnam St. Flr. 3, New Britain, violation of protective order. Bibiany Davila, 35, 44 Capitol Ave. Apt. 205, New Britain,...
New Britain Herald
Newington police blotter
Kara Tsakiris, 49, 325 Hillcrest Ave., Newington, disorderly conduct. Christy L. Mcdonough, 39, 82 Farmstead Dr., South Windsor, four counts - second-degree failure to appear, sixth-degree larceny, conspiracy to commit sixth-degree larceny. Cornelius Anthony McDermott III, 44, 3000 Berlin Turnpike Apt. 124, Newington, conspiracy to commit sixth-degree larceny, eight counts...
New Britain Herald
Berlin police trying to ID suspects who stole from juveniles
BERLIN – Police have asked the public for help identifying two suspects who stole a pair of bikes belonging to two juveniles. Police said the theft occurred on Aug. 17 at the local Stop & Shop on Farmington Avenue. Police on Thursday released photos of the suspects they believe...
New Britain Herald
New Britain woman accused of driving wrong way through construction zone, sideswiping another car
FARMINGTON – A New Britain woman was arrested Wednesday after state police say she drove the wrong way through a construction zone – where she struck another car. Mindy Lee Rivera, 35, is believed to have been under the influence during the crash, state police said Friday. She...
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Britain Herald
Southington police blotter
Matthew David Blacha, 49, of 44 South Ave., Meriden, was charged Aug. 23 with sixth degree larceny. Abdul Denzel Harley Kaleel, 23, of 67 Verndale St., Providence, RI, was charged Aug. 23 with second degree stalking, causing fear of physical safety, disorderly conduct, second degree harassment and violation of a protective order.
New Britain Herald
Plainville police blotter
Solomon S. Dill, 44, of 35 W. Main St., was charged Aug. 25 with sixth degree larceny. Stephen A. Johnson, 39, of 44 River St., Chester, was charged Aug. 25 with two counts of third degree burglary and two counts of second degree larceny.
New Britain Herald
Gloria Barbara D'Amico
Gloria Barbara D’Amico, 85, of New Britain, passed away on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. Born in New Britain, she was the daughter of the late James and Elizabeth (Pelegrino) Pingcerver. Gloria was a lifelong New Britain resident and was formerly employed at Skinner Value, Division of Honeywell before retiring. She was a member of St. Joachim Parish, St. Ann Church. Gloria loved to have fun and make people laugh. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
New Britain Herald
One person injured in rollover crash in Berlin
BERLIN – One person was injured Wednesday during a one-car rollover. Firefighters said the crash was reported around 5:43 p.m., in the area of 201 Christian Lane. They were dispatched there on the report of an accident involving injuries. The first responding units found that a motorist went off...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New Britain Herald
Irene B. Sanders
Irene B. Sanders, 77, of Berlin, passed away on June 4, 2022 after a battle with complications from COPD and a COVID-19 infection. She is survived by her two sons, George Sanders and his fiancé Tracee, Richard Sanders and his wife Kelley, as well as her brother David Burkarth. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022 at 2 p.m. at St. Mary’s Cemetery (Section 4), 1141 Stanley St., New Britain.
New Britain Herald
$1.2 million grant will allow Community Mental Health Affiliates in New Britain to continue battling opioid crisis
NEW BRITAIN – U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal joined the Community Mental Health Affiliates Wednesday afternoon in recognition of Overdose Awareness Day to announce the allotment of $1.2 million in Congressionally Directed Spending to the organization. Blumenthal has attended CMHA’s annual meeting in the past as well as the grand...
New Britain Herald
Mary Louise von Essen
Mary Louise von Essen, 84, of Rocky Hill, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. Born in New Britain, she was the daughter of the late Adolph and Josephine (Elmer) von Essen. Mary was formerly employed as a hairdresser, and was the owner of Mary’s Hair Design in Berlin. She was a member of Kensington Congregational Church, and the Newington Ski Club. She was a UCONN Women’s Basketball fan and enjoyed skiing, cooking, and antiquing.
New Britain Herald
ERIN STEWART: New Britain deserves professional leadership to ensure future success
The city of New Britain is Connecticut’s seventh-largest municipality. We serve, protect and educate over 73,000 residents. There are over 500 city employees, and that number hits well over 1,000 with the inclusion of school district staff. The city’s annual budget exceeds $240 million dollars. In short, we are a large and complex enterprise charged with a sacred and essential duty to our citizens.
New Britain Herald
Women's AM Network to meet Wednesday in New Britain
NEW BRITAIN – The Women’s AM Network meetings will return this Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. “Join us at Miel Coffee in the Assembly Room to grab a latte and soak up the beautiful morning sun,” The Women’s AM Network said. Local businesswomen of all ages and...
New Britain Herald
Southington Librarian honored with award
SOUTHINGTON – Southington Librarian Lynn Pawloski has been honored with the 2022 Innovation in Outreach Programming Award from the Association of Bookmobile and Outreach Services. The award recognizes a library's achievement in planning and implementing an innovative and creative outreach program that has had a measurable impact on the...
New Britain Herald
JMB Plumbing, owned by Berlin resident, continues to expand, moving into bigger space in town
BERLIN – JMB Plumbing, owned by Jason Borselle, first laid its pipes in Berlin in 2014, and continues to expand in town eight years later. “We were yielding a lot of calls, the phone just kept ringing and ringing, and I was just working a lot of hours,” Borselle said. “But we were just trying to be of service to the community, constantly on the go. Then it got to a point where I needed to have help so I found an excellent office staff and then just kept bumping into guys that wanted to work and continue to diversify their plumbing skills, whether it was residential, gas piping, light commercial and it kind of all came together.”
New Britain Herald
New Britain Museum of American Art offers free Saturday admission
NEW BRITAIN – With free Saturday morning admission, the New Britain Museum of American Art seeks to expose visitors from far and wide to artistic expression, regardless of background and ability to pay. “It’s such an important program to our visitors and to the museum,” wrote the museum’s Director...
Comments / 0