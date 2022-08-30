(CBS DETROIT) - The lone survivor in Sunday's 'random' shooting that killed three credits his neighbors for not only saving his life, but potentially others due to their actions that forced the gunman to run away. John Palik, 76, and his dog Kingston were among the victims in the shooting spree of Donate Smith, 19, who police believe his victims at random"Everybody says well, I've been very light about [the shooting]. Yes, because I was spared," Palik said. Palik said he first saw Smith when he was walking Kingston on Pennington and Seven Mile. He said he knew something was...

DETROIT, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO