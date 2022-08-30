Read full article on original website
Police: Suspect in custody after fatally shooting mother, man in Harper Woods home
DETROIT – Officials state that a 19-year-old man is in custody after fatally shooting his 45-year-old mother and a 52-year-old man Friday afternoon. A standoff at the woman’s Harper Woods home happened around 1:30 p.m. on the 19000 block of Woodside Street. Police arrived at the scene where...
Vigil held for victim in shooting spree that killed 3 in Detroit
A vigil was held Saturday evening (Sept. 3) for LaRi Ploszewski-Brisco, one of the victims in an early morning shooting spree in Detroit
16-year-old-girl identified as victim of ‘random’ Detroit shooting spree
DETROIT – It’s a mother’s worst nightmare. Latoya Foster is now grieving after her 16-year-old daughter, Ja’Miyah Lawrence, was identified as one of the victims in the deadly “random” shooting spree on Detroit’s west side. Detroit police confirmed Friday that the unidentified female...
Police: Victim in Sunday shooting rampage identified as 16-year-old girl
Detroit police say they have identified one of the three victim's killed during the August 28 shooting rampage in Detroit as a 16-year-old girl.
Barricaded gunman surrenders to Detroit police after shooting neighbor with AK-47
DETROIT – A barricaded gunman situation at a Detroit home ended early Friday morning after the suspect turned himself in to police, officials said. A man, said to be in his 50s, was barricaded inside a Detroit home on Spokane Avenue, near Joy Road and Livernois, for about two hours following a shooting in the area Friday morning. According to Detroit police, a dispute between two neighbors escalated when one neighbor pulled out and fired an AK-47 assault rifle.
Teen charged in 4-part shooting spree in Detroit ‘thought world was ending,’ family says
DETROIT – Multiple new developments are coming in the random shooting spree that left three people dead in Detroit. Detroit police now confirm one of the victims was just 16 years old. That comes as Local 4 learns new chilling information about the 19-year-old accused of pulling the trigger.
Woman found dead in Ann Arbor apartment 2 days after man killed her while visiting, police say
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A woman was found dead inside an Ann Arbor apartment two days after she was killed by a man who visited her, police said. Officials were called around 1 p.m. Thursday (Sept. 1) to the Courthouse Square Apartments at 100 South Fourth Avenue in Ann Arbor for a welfare check, they said.
17-year-old arrested for bringing gun to high school football game in Auburn Hills, police say
AUBURN HILLS, Mich. – A 17-year-old boy has been arrested for bringing a gun to a high school football game in Auburn Hills, which resulted in a postgame dance being canceled, officials said. Gun found behind building. Police from Auburn Hills were working at the Avondale vs. Holly high...
Possible family of unidentified victim found after Detroit random shooting spree
Police say they believe they've found the family of a victim in Sunday's shooting spree in Detroit who they were working to identify.
65-year-old woman found dead inside her Ann Arbor apartment
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A murder investigation occurred Friday night in Ann Arbor, and police believe a 65-year-old woman was dead for two days before she was found inside her downtown apartment. Police believe 65-year-old Patricia Falkenstern was dead for two days before she was found during a well-being...
Detroit police looking for man accused of fatally shooting another from car
DETROIT – Police are looking for help locating a man accused of fatally shooting another last week in Detroit. Detroit police are looking for Demetrius Johnson, 26, who is said to be involved in a fatal shooting that occurred on Friday, Aug. 26. According to authorities, at about 9:53...
Suspect charged in 'random' Sunday shootings, survivor shares story
(CBS DETROIT) - The lone survivor in Sunday's 'random' shooting that killed three credits his neighbors for not only saving his life, but potentially others due to their actions that forced the gunman to run away. John Palik, 76, and his dog Kingston were among the victims in the shooting spree of Donate Smith, 19, who police believe his victims at random"Everybody says well, I've been very light about [the shooting]. Yes, because I was spared," Palik said. Palik said he first saw Smith when he was walking Kingston on Pennington and Seven Mile. He said he knew something was...
Toledo man shot while working on car
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was shot in Toledo while working on a car in a garage, police said. It happened in the 400 block of Burbank around 11:00 p.m. Tuesday night. Police say a 42-year-old man was working on a car in a garage with some friends when an unknown suspect came in and fired multiple shots. The suspect fled the scene.
Man, woman both shot overnight while sitting inside their cars in separate Detroit driveways
DETROIT – A man and a woman were both shot overnight while sitting inside their cars in separate Detroit driveways, police said. The first shooting happened at 1:18 a.m. Wednesday (Aug. 31) in the 20500 block of Santa Rosa Drive, according to authorities. A 63-year-old man was sitting in...
Road rage in Detroit after suspect in Dodge Charger brake checks car and shoots at them
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A woman driving a Dodge Charger allegedly fired shots at a passenger car on I-96 during a road rage incident Thursday morning. Michigan State Police said they planned to close eastbound I-96 at the Southfield Freeway to investigate the shooting after the victim alerted officers. The...
Woman brake checks driver behind her, fires shots in I-96 road rage incident, police say
DETROIT – A woman brake checked a driver behind her and then fired shots at the car during a road rage incident on I-96 in Detroit, police said. The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. Thursday (Sept. 1) in the eastbound lanes of I-96 Express near Wyoming Avenue, according to authorities.
Woman, 20, allegedly had alcohol in her system when she fatally struck pedestrian
DETROIT – A minor who allegedly consumed alcohol prior to driving on a suspended license is facing charges in a crash that resulted in the death of one pedestrian and serious injuries to another, authorities said. Shacuria Latrice Nicholson, 20, of Warren, is charged in connection with the car...
Woman found dead in car in woods in Woodhaven, police investigating
An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in a vehicle on Tuesday in Wayne County’s Woodhaven. Police are not saying how it’s believed that she died.
Resident finds man's body floating in Oakland County lake
WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police are trying to determine what happened after a man's body was found floating in an Oakland County lake early Thursday morning.According to Waterford Police, a resident found the body at around 9:45 a.m. just offshore from their property on Williams Lake. An officer entered the lake and pulled the body to shore.The victim has not been identified but is believed to be in his 20s. The cause of death was not immediately known.If you have any information on the case, you're asked to contact Waterford Police at 248-674-0351.
Case against man accused of raping child bound over to circuit court
An 18-year-old man accused of raping a child in Pontiac will face an Oakland County Circuit judge for three felony charges. Kevin Dwayne Wilson is charged with three counts of criminal sexual conduct, first-degree and second-degree, involving a victim under the age of 13. He was arraigned on the charges in May for the alleged offenses occurring Jan. 15.
