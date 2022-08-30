ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Taylor, MI
Taylor, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
ClickOnDetroit.com

Barricaded gunman surrenders to Detroit police after shooting neighbor with AK-47

DETROIT – A barricaded gunman situation at a Detroit home ended early Friday morning after the suspect turned himself in to police, officials said. A man, said to be in his 50s, was barricaded inside a Detroit home on Spokane Avenue, near Joy Road and Livernois, for about two hours following a shooting in the area Friday morning. According to Detroit police, a dispute between two neighbors escalated when one neighbor pulled out and fired an AK-47 assault rifle.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#The Mall#Violent Crime#The Southland Mall
ClickOnDetroit.com

65-year-old woman found dead inside her Ann Arbor apartment

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A murder investigation occurred Friday night in Ann Arbor, and police believe a 65-year-old woman was dead for two days before she was found inside her downtown apartment. Police believe 65-year-old Patricia Falkenstern was dead for two days before she was found during a well-being...
ANN ARBOR, MI
CBS Detroit

Suspect charged in 'random' Sunday shootings, survivor shares story

(CBS DETROIT) - The lone survivor in Sunday's 'random' shooting that killed three credits his neighbors for not only saving his life, but potentially others due to their actions that forced the gunman to run away. John Palik, 76, and his dog Kingston were among the victims in the shooting spree of Donate Smith, 19, who police believe his victims at random"Everybody says well, I've been very light about [the shooting]. Yes, because I was spared," Palik said. Palik said he first saw Smith when he was walking Kingston on Pennington and Seven Mile. He said he knew something was...
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
13abc.com

Toledo man shot while working on car

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was shot in Toledo while working on a car in a garage, police said. It happened in the 400 block of Burbank around 11:00 p.m. Tuesday night. Police say a 42-year-old man was working on a car in a garage with some friends when an unknown suspect came in and fired multiple shots. The suspect fled the scene.
TOLEDO, OH
CBS Detroit

Resident finds man's body floating in Oakland County lake

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police are trying to determine what happened after a man's body was found floating in an Oakland County lake early Thursday morning.According to Waterford Police, a resident found the body at around 9:45 a.m. just offshore from their property on Williams Lake. An officer entered the lake and pulled the body to shore.The victim has not been identified but is believed to be in his 20s. The cause of death was not immediately known.If you have any information on the case, you're asked to contact Waterford Police at 248-674-0351.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Case against man accused of raping child bound over to circuit court

An 18-year-old man accused of raping a child in Pontiac will face an Oakland County Circuit judge for three felony charges. Kevin Dwayne Wilson is charged with three counts of criminal sexual conduct, first-degree and second-degree, involving a victim under the age of 13. He was arraigned on the charges in May for the alleged offenses occurring Jan. 15.
PONTIAC, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy