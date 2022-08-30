ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

kiss951.com

Gallery: Lunch with Lauv with Kiss 95.1

Were you at our Lunch with Lauv event? Tuesday, August 30, the Kiss 95.1 team hosted a private performance with Lauv at The Studio Southbound. Lauv was amazing and performed some of his best hits before his concert performance in Charlotte later that night. MRL hosted the event and chatted with Lauv for a bit during the performance. Check out some of these photos from Lunch with Lauv. Feel free to download and share with us on socials! All photos were taken by Mark Borja.
CHARLOTTE, NC
charlottemagazine.com

11 Fall Festivals Arriving Soon in Charlotte

Sept. 9-10 From September 9 through 11, tens of thousands of visitors will enjoy the live entertainment, games, vendors, and fresh food at Greek Fest. And even though you can get items like baklava in several places around town, it doesn’t get more handmade than the hours-long baking sessions and preparation from church volunteers. 600 East Blvd., $5 (free for kids 12 and under).
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
WFAE

PHOTOS: The Festival of India

The Festival of India, Charlotte was held on August 27 in uptown on Tryon Street. The festival was organized by the India Association of Charlotte, a nonprofit cultural organization established to serve the growing Indian American Community in the Charlotte area. According to festival organizers, the keynote theme of the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Stories

Largest Race in NC Shutting Down I-277 This Weekend

Through their year-round efforts, Around the Crown 10K co-founders Brian Mister and his wife, Chelsea wanted to inspire members of the Charlotte community to come together to make the starting line look and feel like the community where the race is held. Being involved in the running community for many...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX8 News

Here’s everything being filmed in NC

(WGHP) — Lights! Camera! Action! Three movies and two TV shows are currently filming in North Carolina. Lauded actor Michael Shannon makes his directorial debut with “Eric Larue.” The film is being made in the Wilmington area and tells the story of a mother of a teen who killed three of his classmates during a […]
WILMINGTON, NC
restaurantclicks.com

Charlotte Breakfast Spots to Try This Week

Warm weather, relaxation, new memories, and more await you. Get off your feet and enjoy some of the finest local eateries to enhance your vacation experience. These locations let you capture the experience of the area and are all unique to Charlotte, North Carolina, with tasty and hearty meals you won’t find anywhere else.
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

List: Labor Day Food Freebies & Deals You Can Enjoy

Labor Day weekend is here and so are the deals! Are you ready to enjoy a relaxing weekend? I know I am! But, holidays also come with the best deals and freebies. Labor Day is no different. Offers.com got some of the best freebies and deals around for you to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

CATS: Matthews Alive Festival Detours

MATTHEWS, N.C. (News Release) – CATS announces bus detours for Monday, September 5th in observation of the Matthews Alive Labor Day Festival. The Matthews Alive Festival is happening in downtown Matthews the first weekend of September, impacting routes 27 – Monroe Road and 51 – Pineville-Matthews Road. On Saturday, Sept. 3, from 7 a.m. – 12:30 pm and Monday, Sept. 5, from 7 – 9:30 a.m., the following stops will be relocated:
MATTHEWS, NC
FOX8 News

‘Bar Rescue’ filming underway at NC bar and grill

HICKORY, N.C. (WGHP) — Filming for the reality show “Bar Rescue” is currently underway in Hickory, according to the News & Record. The Corner Pocket II Bar and Grill in Hickory, located on U.S. Highway 70 SW, confirmed on Tuesday that the bar will be featured on the show. “Bar Rescue’s” Jon Taffer offers tips […]
HICKORY, NC
power98fm.com

Bow Wow Is Moving To Charlotte

Bow Wow Is Moving To Charlotte. Every Morning at 930am Nolimit Larry & the Morning Maddhouse gives us the hottest trending topics in the culture. If you want to know what is going viral tap into the madhouse at 930am every morning. Listen to what is Trending today. Tabitha Brown...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE

Matthews Alive festival returns after two year hiatus

The streets of downtown Matthews will once again fill with crafters, carnival rides and giddy kids with their families for the annual Matthews Alive festival as the event returns this weekend from a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As in past years, the festival will encompass four blocks...
MATTHEWS, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Charlotte Area Walgreens Offering Updated COVID Boosters

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Friday, Walgreens will begin scheduling COVID-19 Pfizer and Moderna updated boosters in the Charlotte area. Officials say these updated boosters come as the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants are now the dominant virus strains in the U.S. Scheduling an appointment is preferred and is available...
CHARLOTTE, NC

