Iconic Penguin brand gets new life with Dilworth restaurant’s opening
CHARLOTTE — The Penguin is back — just not in the same form that longtime Charlotteans will remember. Martin Sprock with Big Game Brands has opened a restaurant by that name in Dilworth, but customers of the former neighborhood dive will likely find little else that feels familiar.
Gallery: Lunch with Lauv with Kiss 95.1
Were you at our Lunch with Lauv event? Tuesday, August 30, the Kiss 95.1 team hosted a private performance with Lauv at The Studio Southbound. Lauv was amazing and performed some of his best hits before his concert performance in Charlotte later that night. MRL hosted the event and chatted with Lauv for a bit during the performance. Check out some of these photos from Lunch with Lauv. Feel free to download and share with us on socials! All photos were taken by Mark Borja.
11 Fall Festivals Arriving Soon in Charlotte
Sept. 9-10 From September 9 through 11, tens of thousands of visitors will enjoy the live entertainment, games, vendors, and fresh food at Greek Fest. And even though you can get items like baklava in several places around town, it doesn’t get more handmade than the hours-long baking sessions and preparation from church volunteers. 600 East Blvd., $5 (free for kids 12 and under).
Popular Charlotte Restaurant Moving From Longtime South End Location
The neighborhood favorite will briefly close before re-opening at its new Uptown locale.
PHOTOS: The Festival of India
The Festival of India, Charlotte was held on August 27 in uptown on Tryon Street. The festival was organized by the India Association of Charlotte, a nonprofit cultural organization established to serve the growing Indian American Community in the Charlotte area. According to festival organizers, the keynote theme of the...
This Is The Best Breakfast Sandwich In North Carolina
LoveFood found the best breakfast sandwiches around the country, including this hearty favorite in North Carolina.
Charlotte Stories
Largest Race in NC Shutting Down I-277 This Weekend
Through their year-round efforts, Around the Crown 10K co-founders Brian Mister and his wife, Chelsea wanted to inspire members of the Charlotte community to come together to make the starting line look and feel like the community where the race is held. Being involved in the running community for many...
Here’s everything being filmed in NC
(WGHP) — Lights! Camera! Action! Three movies and two TV shows are currently filming in North Carolina. Lauded actor Michael Shannon makes his directorial debut with “Eric Larue.” The film is being made in the Wilmington area and tells the story of a mother of a teen who killed three of his classmates during a […]
Charlotte Breakfast Spots to Try This Week
Warm weather, relaxation, new memories, and more await you. Get off your feet and enjoy some of the finest local eateries to enhance your vacation experience. These locations let you capture the experience of the area and are all unique to Charlotte, North Carolina, with tasty and hearty meals you won’t find anywhere else.
List: Labor Day Food Freebies & Deals You Can Enjoy
Labor Day weekend is here and so are the deals! Are you ready to enjoy a relaxing weekend? I know I am! But, holidays also come with the best deals and freebies. Labor Day is no different. Offers.com got some of the best freebies and deals around for you to...
CATS: Matthews Alive Festival Detours
MATTHEWS, N.C. (News Release) – CATS announces bus detours for Monday, September 5th in observation of the Matthews Alive Labor Day Festival. The Matthews Alive Festival is happening in downtown Matthews the first weekend of September, impacting routes 27 – Monroe Road and 51 – Pineville-Matthews Road. On Saturday, Sept. 3, from 7 a.m. – 12:30 pm and Monday, Sept. 5, from 7 – 9:30 a.m., the following stops will be relocated:
‘Bar Rescue’ filming underway at NC bar and grill
HICKORY, N.C. (WGHP) — Filming for the reality show “Bar Rescue” is currently underway in Hickory, according to the News & Record. The Corner Pocket II Bar and Grill in Hickory, located on U.S. Highway 70 SW, confirmed on Tuesday that the bar will be featured on the show. “Bar Rescue’s” Jon Taffer offers tips […]
New Zillow study shows now is the time to buy a home in Charlotte area
CHARLOTTE — A new Zillow study shows that housing prices are slowly leveling out but homebuyers need to strike now, as expert says prices in and around the Queen City could be on their way back up. Reporter Erika Jackson spoke to Marine Corps veteran Shane Harden who said...
North Carolina Woman 'Screamed A Little Bit' After Huge Lottery Win
The lucky player scored a six-figure jackpot in a recent lottery drawing.
Charlotte company starts apprenticeship program to help fill openings
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — People who have been in the trades are leaving, so now the heating and air industry needs new talent to continue servicing the ongoing demand for service. A Charlotte-based company, Sky HVAC, is now offering an earn-to-learn opportunity to attract and keep skilled workers. According to...
Bow Wow Is Moving To Charlotte
Bow Wow Is Moving To Charlotte. Every Morning at 930am Nolimit Larry & the Morning Maddhouse gives us the hottest trending topics in the culture. If you want to know what is going viral tap into the madhouse at 930am every morning. Listen to what is Trending today. Tabitha Brown...
Matthews Alive festival returns after two year hiatus
The streets of downtown Matthews will once again fill with crafters, carnival rides and giddy kids with their families for the annual Matthews Alive festival as the event returns this weekend from a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As in past years, the festival will encompass four blocks...
Firefighter saves family dog after fire breaks out at northeast Charlotte home
CHARLOTTE — A family dog is safe, thanks to a firefighter who rescued it from a structure fire in a northeast Charlotte home on Saturday morning. The fire broke out around 8 a.m. on Woodside Avenue. Thirty firefighters controlled the fire in 15 minutes. The family was not home...
These are the 68 best restaurants in North Carolina
The question on everyone's mind is where to go and get it, mindlessly googling phrases like "food near me" and scrolling through countless Yelp reviews until finding a satisfying option to quell our hunger.
Charlotte Area Walgreens Offering Updated COVID Boosters
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Friday, Walgreens will begin scheduling COVID-19 Pfizer and Moderna updated boosters in the Charlotte area. Officials say these updated boosters come as the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants are now the dominant virus strains in the U.S. Scheduling an appointment is preferred and is available...
