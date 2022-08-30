Were you at our Lunch with Lauv event? Tuesday, August 30, the Kiss 95.1 team hosted a private performance with Lauv at The Studio Southbound. Lauv was amazing and performed some of his best hits before his concert performance in Charlotte later that night. MRL hosted the event and chatted with Lauv for a bit during the performance. Check out some of these photos from Lunch with Lauv. Feel free to download and share with us on socials! All photos were taken by Mark Borja.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO