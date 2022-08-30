ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

Old Dominion head coach trolls Virginia Tech on social media after upset win

Old Dominion pulled off a Friday night upset, defeating Virginia Tech 20-17 at home. Monarchs head coach Ricky Rahne made sure to rub it in on social media. Earlier in the week, Virginia Tech posted an “our state” graphic showing the “The Market” in Norfolk, Virginia, the city where ODU is located. Rahne quote-tweeted the post late Friday night adding a Michael Jordan shrugging GIF.
Underdog ODU takes down Virginia Tech

NORFOLK, Va. — Blake Watson scored on a 1-yard run with 33 seconds to play and Old Dominion beat Virginia Tech for the second time in as many tries on its home field, 20-17 on Friday night. The Monarchs made a big splash in their debut as a member...
Virginia Tech player trucks ODU fan after suffering shocking upset

Virginia Tech suffered a shocking 20-17 upset to in-state program Old Dominion University Friday night. New Hokies head coach Brent Pry certainly has a tough job ahead of him rebuilding an exhausted program. Nothing went right for the Hokies Friday night. The second half was delayed due to Virginia Tech coaches being stuck in the elevator.
College football world reacts to Virginia Tech's spectacular FG botch

When thinking of the worst things that can happen on a field goal attempt, something like a blocked field goal getting returned for a touchdown or a kick-six will usually come to mind. And while those require mistakes from the kicking team, they also require great plays from the opposing team. Virginia Tech’s disastrous field goal attempt during Friday’s game against Old Dominion was a different story.
Virginia Tech student hit and killed in Blacksburg traffic

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A pedestrian was hit and killed in traffic early Friday. Just after midnight September 2, Blacksburg Police and the Blacksburg Rescue Squad were called to the 2200 block of South Main Street. A driver had hit 20-year-old John Wallace Thomasson of Fairfax, who was pronounced dead.
Norfolk mass shooting hospitalizes 7

NORFOLK, Va. — A mass shooting near Old Dominion University (ODU) in Norfolk, Virginia, left seven people hospitalized Sunday morning. The shooting happened in the 5000 block of Killiam Avenue, the Norfolk Police Department said, which is just off ODU's campus and close to Colley Avenue. In a tweet...
Wild About Local Spots for Wings

Coastal Virginia has a thing for wings—saucy, spicy or crispy, we love them all. Even during a national chicken wing shortage, the demand for wings never stopped growing. Over Super Bowl weekend alone, Americans consume more than 1.4 billion wings, according to the National Chicken Council, making football and chicken wings an unbeatable combination.
Terry Mansfield

The Best Seafood Restaurants in Virginia Beach (Opinion)

Virginia Beach is world-famous for its seafood, with numerous outstanding seafood restaurants. Chef frying fish.Image by Clker-Free-Vector-Images/Pixabay. Virginia Beach is a top contender for the crown if you're looking for the best seafood. The finest seafood restaurants in Virginia Beach serve a variety of fresh catches, from the traditional to the exotic. So, if you'd like some of the best seafood Va Beach has to offer, be sure to check out these restaurants:
Where to Find the Best BBQ in Virginia

VIRGINIA - You're lucky if you're wondering where to find the best BBQ in Virginia. The state is home to many barbecue destinations. Many have earned awards from national publications and readers' preference surveys. With so many places to try, it's easy to find a new favorite - or add a few new destinations to your bucket list! To begin your search, check out some of the following locations:
