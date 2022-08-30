Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nikki Giovanni retires after 35 years at Virginia TechCheryl E PrestonBlacksburg, VA
Roanoke Labor Day Parade will be held on SaturdayCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Former Roanoke City Councilman Robert Jeffrey Jr. files a lawsuit to be reinstatedCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Organizations in the Roanoke Valley support Suicide Prevention Awareness MonthCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Salem Civic Center will begin a clear bag policy during the Gary Allan Concert on September 17Cheryl E PrestonSalem, VA
Related
ACC rivals pile on Virginia Tech losing to Old Dominion again
ACC rivals couldn’t contain their raucous laughter as Virginia Tech was upset by Old Dominion for the second time since 2018. Somewhere along the way, Virginia Tech got really bad at football. And their ACC rivals think that’s hilarious. On Friday night the Hokies got their 2022 season...
Old Dominion does it again, beats Virginia Tech 20-17
NORFOLK, Va. — Blake Watson scored on a 1-yard run with 33 seconds to play and Old Dominion beat Virginia Tech for the second time in as many tries on its home field, 20-17 on Friday night. The Monarchs made a big splash in their debut as a member...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Old Dominion head coach trolls Virginia Tech on social media after upset win
Old Dominion pulled off a Friday night upset, defeating Virginia Tech 20-17 at home. Monarchs head coach Ricky Rahne made sure to rub it in on social media. Earlier in the week, Virginia Tech posted an “our state” graphic showing the “The Market” in Norfolk, Virginia, the city where ODU is located. Rahne quote-tweeted the post late Friday night adding a Michael Jordan shrugging GIF.
Underdog ODU takes down Virginia Tech
NORFOLK, Va. — Blake Watson scored on a 1-yard run with 33 seconds to play and Old Dominion beat Virginia Tech for the second time in as many tries on its home field, 20-17 on Friday night. The Monarchs made a big splash in their debut as a member...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
saturdaydownsouth.com
Virginia Tech player trucks ODU fan after suffering shocking upset
Virginia Tech suffered a shocking 20-17 upset to in-state program Old Dominion University Friday night. New Hokies head coach Brent Pry certainly has a tough job ahead of him rebuilding an exhausted program. Nothing went right for the Hokies Friday night. The second half was delayed due to Virginia Tech coaches being stuck in the elevator.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Virginia Tech player apologizes after trucking opposing fan following upset loss
Old Dominion downing Virginia Tech was probably the upset of the Friday football slate. It was a rough day for Virginia Tech as a whole. Hokies coaches got stuck in an elevator, a new regime failed to score 20 on a Group of 5 program… and Connor Blumrick, a redshirt senior tight end, trucked a fan following the final horn.
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to Virginia Tech’s spectacular FG botch
When thinking of the worst things that can happen on a field goal attempt, something like a blocked field goal getting returned for a touchdown or a kick-six will usually come to mind. And while those require mistakes from the kicking team, they also require great plays from the opposing team. Virginia Tech’s disastrous field goal attempt during Friday’s game against Old Dominion was a different story.
Augusta Free Press
End of a poetic era: Nikki Giovanni retires as English professor at Virginia Tech
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. It’s hard to imagine Virginia Tech without Nikki Giovanni, but the legendary poet has decided that it is time to close the classroom chapter. She is retiring after 35 years as a professor in the Department of English, effective today.
RELATED PEOPLE
WDBJ7.com
Virginia Tech student hit and killed in Blacksburg traffic
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A pedestrian was hit and killed in traffic early Friday. Just after midnight September 2, Blacksburg Police and the Blacksburg Rescue Squad were called to the 2200 block of South Main Street. A driver had hit 20-year-old John Wallace Thomasson of Fairfax, who was pronounced dead.
cardinalnews.org
Back from a coma, former Roanoke sportscaster returns to broadcast booth
Justin Ditmore’s life has been defined by numbers. The 53-year-old Roanoke County resident kept score for 13 years as a reporter and sports director for WSLS-TV. He crunched actuarial tables working in the insurance business. However, one year ago, Ditmore’s number was just about up. He contracted COVID-19...
Norfolk mass shooting hospitalizes 7
NORFOLK, Va. — A mass shooting near Old Dominion University (ODU) in Norfolk, Virginia, left seven people hospitalized Sunday morning. The shooting happened in the 5000 block of Killiam Avenue, the Norfolk Police Department said, which is just off ODU's campus and close to Colley Avenue. In a tweet...
34 Fun Fall 2022 Activities in Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach is full of autumn activities, fall festivals, and seasonal things to do today, this weekend, or throughout this fall. Autumn is a great time to visit Virginia Beach because there are so many phenomenal events to attend along with the beautiful weather!
IN THIS ARTICLE
Virginia Zoo launches free admission for seniors every Wednesday in September
NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate zoo story that aired on June 17, 2022. If you're a Virginia resident age 62 or older, the Virginia Zoo has some special offers for you through the month of September. Starting Sept. 7, "Senior...
coastalvirginiamag.com
Wild About Local Spots for Wings
Coastal Virginia has a thing for wings—saucy, spicy or crispy, we love them all. Even during a national chicken wing shortage, the demand for wings never stopped growing. Over Super Bowl weekend alone, Americans consume more than 1.4 billion wings, according to the National Chicken Council, making football and chicken wings an unbeatable combination.
The Best Seafood Restaurants in Virginia Beach (Opinion)
Virginia Beach is world-famous for its seafood, with numerous outstanding seafood restaurants. Chef frying fish.Image by Clker-Free-Vector-Images/Pixabay. Virginia Beach is a top contender for the crown if you're looking for the best seafood. The finest seafood restaurants in Virginia Beach serve a variety of fresh catches, from the traditional to the exotic. So, if you'd like some of the best seafood Va Beach has to offer, be sure to check out these restaurants:
Inside Nova
Five homes with ocean and bay views in Virginia Beach
We've decided to go beachy for Labor Day weekend. Take a look at five Virginia Beach homes with breathtaking views of the Atlantic Ocean and Chespeake Bay.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PhillyBite
Where to Find the Best BBQ in Virginia
VIRGINIA - You're lucky if you're wondering where to find the best BBQ in Virginia. The state is home to many barbecue destinations. Many have earned awards from national publications and readers' preference surveys. With so many places to try, it's easy to find a new favorite - or add a few new destinations to your bucket list! To begin your search, check out some of the following locations:
NSU receives $5 million check for student scholarships from Landmark Foundation
NORFOLK, Va. — Just as the new academic year is getting underway, some Norfolk State University (NSU) students will receive a financial boost. Landmark Foundation CEO Frank Batten Jr. handed over a $5 million check to NSU on Friday to give need-based scholarships to students. “We want to help...
Roanoke Legislators Asked To Explain Why Virginians Are Now Forced To Follow California Regulations
As reported here, in late August California voted to ban the sale of all new gas or diesel powered cars and trucks in the Golden State as of 2035. However, there are intermediary steps to gradually force out the sale of such vehicles, beginning in 2026. What is surprising many Virginians, however, is the fact […]
5 squadrons assigned to USS Harry S. Truman to return home Monday after 9-month deployment
NORFOLK, Va. — Five squadrons assigned to the USS Harry S. Truman are set to return home Monday after a nine-month deployment, the U.S. Navy announced. Four of the squadrons are the F/A-18E/F Super Hornets, which will return to their home base at NAS Oceana in Virginia Beach, while one E-2D Hawkeye squadron will return to Naval Station Norfolk.
13News Now
Norfolk, VA
30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Norfolk local newshttps://www.13newsnow.com/
Comments / 0