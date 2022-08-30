ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sussex County, NJ

NJ.com

For longtime Rutgers coach, getting fired can’t tarnish the ‘magic show’ | Politi

John McNulty hasn’t been in Boston for long, but the folks up there are well aware of his history. They know he was fired just four games into the 2019 season at Rutgers, a bitter end to a second stint in Piscataway. They know his new team, Boston College, will host his old one this weekend in a game that feels like it should count more than just once in the win-loss column.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Daily Voice

Newly-Appointed North Jersey Middle School Principal Charged With DUI: Report

A newly-appointed middle school principal was charged with DUI in the town she was hired in, NJ Advance Media reports citing court records. Aretha M. Dooley-Malloy was issued a summons for DUI, driving an unregistered vehicle and failing to possess and insurance card, and failing to give consent for breath samples while driving on Rock Spring Road in West Orange around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, the outlet says.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
Hackettstown, NJ
Stanhope, NJ
Newton, NJ
Sussex County, NJ
Jefferson, NJ
spartaindependent.com

B’nai Shalom of Sussex County — building community in northwest NJ

B’nai Shalom of Sussex County is an energized and active synagogue tucked away in northwest New Jersey. With the High Holidays soon approaching, the synagogue is excited to announce its Rabbi-in-Residence program with Rabbi Andrew Hechtman. Rabbi Hechtman will join B’nai Shalom’s Cantor Rebecca Zwiebel on the Bima for...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
Morristown Minute

Earthquake Hits Morristown, NJ

A magnitude-2.3 earthquake shook parts of Morris County, focused near Morristown, NJ, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. On Tuesday evening around 5:14 pm, a magnitude-2.3 earthquake struck parts of Morris County, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
roi-nj.com

Forbes college rankings: Princeton, NJIT, Rutgers in Top 100

Forbes, which released its colleges rankings Tuesday, said its list spotlights schools that offer an excellent education at a great price, graduate high-earners and propel students to become successful entrepreneurs and influential leaders in their fields. It’s editors also said it doesn’t give as much weight to prestige — noting...
PRINCETON, NJ
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

Events Scheduled For Labor Day Weekend In New Jersey

Although Labor Day weekend is upon us, there are still plenty of events to add to your calendar before the end of your summer vacation here in New Jersey. Plus, look on the bright side, it’s almost officially locals summer. Whether you’re looking for a night out with friends...
RIVERDALE, NJ
NBC New York

Magnitude-2.3 Earthquake Hits Morris County in NJ

A magnitude-2.3 earthquake struck parts of northern New Jersey Tuesday evening, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The small quake hit around 5:14 p.m., and lasted about 30 seconds, according to a USGS official. The entire event likely passed in less than a minute and struck less than three miles west of Morris Plains, in Morris County, and was about three miles below ground.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

New Study: Where Are The Wealthiest Counties In NJ?

Somerset, Morris and Bergen counties rank among the wealthiest in the Garden State, according to a new study. The recent study from SmartAsset assessed wealth in U.S. counties by comparing them across three categories: the amount of investment income residents receive, median home value and per capita income. Somerset County's...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
westmilfordmessenger.com

Route 23 bridge reconstruction to start next summer

The long-expected start of reconstruction of the Route 23 bridge in the High Crest/Smith Mills area is scheduled by the New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) to get underway next summer. Tree cutting to clear the way for the bridge work is scheduled to begin in February. The bridge replacement...
WEST MILFORD, NJ
Daily Voice

Bomb Threat Made At Penn State By NJ Student: Authorities

A former National Merit scholar from New Jersey posted a bomb threat at Penn State on the social media Yik Yak, authorities allege. Henry Peter Hyduke, 20, of Fair Haven, New Jersey, allegedly posted "ROTC bombing downtown state college tonight. Stay safe" at 6:33 p.m. on Wednesday, August 24, according to a criminal complaint obtained by Daily Collegian.
FAIR HAVEN, NJ
NJ.com

Two drivers killed in crash on Jersey Shore road

A man and a woman were killed Thursday night when the vehicles they were driving collided in Monmouth County, authorities said. The crash occurred about 7 p.m. near the intersection of Shafto Road and Asbury Avenue in Tinton Falls. Investigators said a 2021 Audi S6 driven by a 36-year-old man...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
PhillyBite

Five of The Best Italian Restaurants in New Jersey

- If you're looking for a great Italian restaurant in New Jersey, you've come to the right place. There are many great choices, from Carluccio's Coal-Fired Pizza in Northfield to La Cambusa in Wyckoff. Here are five recommendations. Enjoy authentic Italian food in an elegant setting. Carluccio's Coal Fired Pizza...
NORTHFIELD, NJ

