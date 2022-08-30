San Diego water managers exude an understated confidence when they talk about the regional drought that is drying up California and the Colorado River Basin. “Despite the fact that we’ve developed the supplies and have the water available, it’s never okay to waste and we’re always moving toward becoming more efficient with that water that we do have,” said Jeff Stephenson of the San Diego County Water Authority in a July interview with KPBS.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO