The Surprising Failure of a Strict Handgun Law on California Legislature’s Final Day
The California Legislature rarely passes up an opportunity to place new restrictions on firearms, or stick a finger in the eye of the U.S. Supreme Court’s conservative majority. But in one of the final acts of the 2022 legislative session, lawmakers declined to do either early Thursday when they...
Dems. prep for Midterms: Biden’s divisive speech and Newsom’s gas failures
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As Democrats gear up for Midterms, their rhetoric and legislation are gaining audacity — and speed. Biden’s speech on “The Soul of the Nation” Thursday, Sept. 1 was both “dark” and “divisive” according to Republican officials, feeding American disunion along party lines. Meanwhile, in California, Gov. Newsom has passed legislation through backdoors to push the democratic agenda in a state where an economic domino affect is sure to ensue.
Legislators compensate for gas ban by extending life of Diablo Canyon Nuclear Plant
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – This week, California legislators made a deal worth $1.4 billion in attempt to keep the Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power open past its scheduled date of closure. This extension of life for the nuclear plant comes immediately after Gov. Newsom pushed through legislation making the sale...
In lawsuit over distance learning, parents accuse San Diego County schools of violating Constitution
The plaintiffs include five parents who have previously sued over what they argue was inadequate instruction during schools' pandemic closures.
State approves SANDAG transportation plan with road user charge
CARLSBAD — The California Air Resources Board approved SANDAG’s controversial $172 billion Regional Transportation Plan on Aug. 26, with the contentious road user charge in place as an integral funding mechanism. Officials with SANDAG, the only metropolitan planning agency in the state with a local road-user charge, were...
San Diego is sued again over ballot measure to lift Midway District height limit
San Diego’s repeat ballot proposal to lift the 30-foot coastal building height limit in the Midway District — and pave the way for redevelopment of the city’s 48-acre sports arena property — is being challenged in court by the same group that got the first ordinance invalidated.
The unbuilt dam that created California’s tallest bridge
AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — On Labor Day 1973, the Foresthill Bridge opened to the public. At an astounding height of 730 feet, it was the second-highest bridge in the world at the time and the highest in the state of California. The bridge outside of Auburn still holds the record as the state’s highest bridge […]
San Diego’s imported water supply may not be as secure as hoped
San Diego water managers exude an understated confidence when they talk about the regional drought that is drying up California and the Colorado River Basin. “Despite the fact that we’ve developed the supplies and have the water available, it’s never okay to waste and we’re always moving toward becoming more efficient with that water that we do have,” said Jeff Stephenson of the San Diego County Water Authority in a July interview with KPBS.
In San Diego, four public safety employees made $200k plus in overtime in 2021
(The Center Square) - Four employees in the city of San Diego fire department made $200,000 plus in overtime in 2021 and were the highest paid employees in the city. A police officer was the highest paid in the city in 2021 with gross pay of $359,138 including $219,805 in overtime. Another police officer made $345,337 with $212,995 in overtime.
Blakespear takes slight lead over Gunderson in latest poll
ENCINITAS — A new poll shows Democrat Catherine Blakespear holding a narrow lead over her opponent Republican challenger Matt Gunderson in the race for the 38th State Senate District seat. The survey, conducted by the polling firm Fairbank, Maslin, Maullin, Metz & Associates, or FM3, paid for by Blakespear’s...
Meet San Diego County Teacher of the Year – Aimee McCoy
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Five local educators representing schools in Del Mar, National City, Poway, San Ysidro, and Chula Vista have been named San Diego County Teachers of the Year. The honorees were announced at a reception Friday night as part of the 32nd annual “Cox Presents: Salute to Teachers,” brought to you by San Diego County Credit Union in partnership with the San Diego County Office of Education (SDCOE).
Extreme heat causing power outages across San Diego County
SAN DIEGO — Scorching hot temperatures across San Diego are causing power outages across the county. SDG&E confirmed to CBS 8 that 3,922 customers across San Diego County were without power at around 10:48 p.m. on Saturday. The unplanned outages affecting communities were related to the extremely hot weather....
Feeding San Diego combats hunger by harvesting local fruit trees
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In an effort to end hunger through food rescue, Feeding San Diego will kick off San Diego Gives by teaming up with ProduceGood and other nonprofits for a day of harvesting locally grown produce that would otherwise go to waste. San Diego, like much of...
Newsom urges Californians to conserve energy amid heat wave
Amid record-breaking heat expected this week, Gov. Gavin Newsom reminded residents about the importance of conserving energy when temperatures rise. During an address Wednesday afternoon, Newsom discussed ways Californians can stay safe from extreme heat, the strain the extreme weather will place on the grid, and state actions to respond to immediate emergencies. “One thing […]
ECM INTERVIEWS ARNIE LEVINE, CANDIDATE FOR EL CAJON MAJOR
September 2, 2022 (El Cajon) – Arnie Levine is a realtor running for the El Cajon mayoral seat. He wants to revitalize El Cajon as a "new city." His priorities include reducing homelessness and lack of housing affordability, protecting public health, supporting the arts, and according to his website, "restoring hope" to all El Cajon residents.
Gaslamp foot traffic and county-wide accidents to skyrocket over Labor Day
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The city of San Diego is on another Flex Alert Friday, Sept. 2 just as Labor Day festivities are meant to begin. The expected rise in foot traffic raises concerns about how San Diegans are going to lower energy usage, per request of California ISO, while family and friends gather across the west coast.
UCSD scientists want the United States to implement stricter Climate Change restrictions
SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The United States lags behind other major economic powers in terms of credibility regarding climate change, a report by UC San Diego researchers revealed Thursday. The state of California is on the forefront of these so-called Climate Change goals, and our energy grid is not...
Statewide Flex Alert Stretches Into Labor Day Weekend As High Temps Cook San Diego County
As a heat wave continues to grip Southern California and drive up air-conditioner use, a Flex Alert calling for voluntary power conservation to reduce strain on the state's electric grid will be in effect for a fourth straight day Saturday, the start of Labor Day Weekend. During the start of...
San Diego behind bars: Which areas are hit hardest by mass incarceration?
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Incarceration impacts all of San Diego County — but some communities are more affected than others. New data from the Prison Policy Initiative shows 8,800 residents of San Diego County were living in California state prisons at the time of the 2020 U.S. Census. And a disproportionate number of them are coming from Southern San Diego neighborhoods.
KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon takes flight with United States Coast Guard Sector San Diego
The United States Coast Guard Sector San Diego took KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon up in the sky on the MH-60 Tango to get a first-hand look at the areas they serve and protect in San Diego. Lieutenant Tara Strauss was one of the pilots and she says, “Everyday on the job is a new day and it’s so rewarding”
