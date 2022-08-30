Read full article on original website
When and where to protect forests
Researchers at the University of Minnesota and the University of Colorado Boulder developed a mathematical model to determine what forests should be prioritized for conservation investments to protect species and reduce extinction risks. In an article published today in Nature, the authors explained how they applied the model to optimally...
Researchers propose new framework for regulating engineered crops
A Policy Forum article published today in Science calls for a new approach to regulating genetically engineered (GE) crops, arguing that current approaches for triggering safety testing vary dramatically among countries and generally lack scientific merit—particularly as advances in crop breeding have blurred the lines between conventional breeding and genetic engineering.
Will Paris succeed? Research assesses if governments will make pledges a reality
Much of the world's efforts to mitigate the effects of climate change hinge on the success of the landmark 2015 Paris Agreement. A new Nature Climate Change study is the first to provide scientific evidence assessing how effective governments will be at implementing their commitments to the agreement that will reduce CO2 emissions causing climate change.
Signaling molecule may regulate proteins in wheat plants
Triggers for food crop growth are complex and new research by South Australian plant scientists is investigating one way wheat responds to common stresses such as poor soil health. Research led by Flinders University is aiming to understand how a signaling molecule, known as gamma aminobutyric acid (GABA), may regulate...
Africa's oldest dinosaur found in Zimbabwe
Scientists in Zimbabwe have discovered the remains of Africa's oldest dinosaur, which roamed the earth around 230 million years ago. The dinosaur, named Mbiresaurus raathi, was only about one meter (3.2 feet) tall, with a long tail, and weighed up to 30 kilograms (66 pounds), according to the international team of paleontologists that made the discovery.
Image: Pakistan inundated
While much of Europe is on drought alert, Pakistan is awash. Data captured from space by Copernicus Sentinel-1 on 30 August was used to map the extent of flooding that is currently devastating Pakistan. Heavy monsoon rainfall—ten times heavier than usual—since mid-June have led to more than a third of the country now being underwater.
