It's been 56 days since anybody has seen or heard from Kendra Battelo. Her family continues to pray for her safe return and says they are not giving up hope. “She deserves to have a life. She deserves to get the help that she needs. Help us. Help us bring Kendra home,” said Edna Reyes, Kendra’s cousin.

ENID, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO