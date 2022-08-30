Read full article on original website
News On 6
OCPD Release Bodycam Video Of Accused Deputy Killer’s Arrest
Newly released bodycam video shows the pursuit and takedown of the man accused of killing an Oklahoma County deputy. Benjamin Plank was charged in the death of Oklahoma Co. Deputy Bobby Swartz. The video released by the Oklahoma City Police Department gives graphic details on what it took to capture...
News On 6
Man Arrested, Accused For Making Bomb Threat At OKC Apartment
An Oklahoma City metro man was arrested and is accused of threatening to bomb his southeast OKC apartment complex. According to court documents, police described 36-year-old Maurice Wilson as being in "..a manic state, screaming about people being devils and holograms in his apartment." He also allegedly tried to grab...
News On 6
2 Arrested After Luther Police Find Meth, Drug Paraphernalia During Traffic Stop
Luther police arrested two individuals during a traffic stop Friday night. Police said they took meth and drug paraphernalia from the individuals. Jason Gardener and Charlotte Lippe were arrested during the stop, according to police. They were booked into jail on multiple complaints.
News On 6
Police Unable To Trace Logan Co. Shooter Due To Dead Battery In Ankle Monitor
A shooting in Logan County involved a man who was wearing an ankle monitor. The problem? The battery had died weeks ago and police had no way to trace him. Area law enforcement say the problem is not uncommon. "We've had clients who've said I can finally sleep at night...
News On 6
WATCH: OCSO Updates Hourslong Standoff, Separate Foot Chase
Oklahoma County sheriff Tommie Johnson provided updates to a Wednesday standoff and a separate foot chase Thursday morning. Johnson identified the suspect in the standoff as Gary Shawn Wood. Deputies were attempting to serve a warrant to Wood at a home near Southwest 16th Street and South Pennsylvania Avenue. Wood...
News On 6
Man In Custody Following Foot Pursuit In NW OKC
A man is in custody following a foot pursuit Thursday morning in northwest Oklahoma City, according to the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office. The incident started at the Windsor Point Apartments near Northwest 44th Street and Windsor Avenue when deputies were trying to serve a felony warrant, according to OCSO. Authorities...
News On 6
Edmond Police Trying To Identify ‘Peeping Tom’
Edmond police are on the lookout for a man accused of peeping through windows of an Edmond home near Coffee Creek and Bryant. Many of the people who live in the area said this community has been their home for years. For Marilyn Marusa, decades. “I've lived here since ‘91....
News On 6
2 Trapped In Car After Rollover Crash In Choctaw
Multiple agencies responded to a rollover crash where two people are trapped inside a car, police said. Two 17-year-old boys were transported to a local hospital after being freed from the car. The incident crash happened at 16000 SE 29th in Choctaw on Thursday night, said police. Choctaw Police, Harrah...
News On 6
Choctaw Teens Recovering Following Late-Night Crash
Two Choctaw teens are recovering after a rollover crash Thursday night. The driver of the car was released from the hospital Thursday with a few broken bones, and the passenger remains in the ICU. Choctaw Police Chief Kelly Marshall says those Choctaw High School seniors are lucky to be alive.
News On 6
Man Pleads Guilty To Murdering Pauls Valley Teen In 2019
A 24-year-old man plead guilty in federal court Thursday in connection to the murder of a Pauls Valley teen. Police have still not found the body of 17-year-old Faith Lindsey. Tanner Washington was originally charged with first degree murder in Pontotoc County, but his case was thrown out following the US Supreme Court's McGirt ruling.
News On 6
Family Asks For Help Finding Missing 25-Year-Old Woman
It's been 56 days since anybody has seen or heard from Kendra Battelo. Her family continues to pray for her safe return and says they are not giving up hope. “She deserves to have a life. She deserves to get the help that she needs. Help us. Help us bring Kendra home,” said Edna Reyes, Kendra’s cousin.
News On 6
Vehicle Crashes Into Enid Business On Its Last Day Of Operation
An Enid coffee shop’s last day brought more cleanup than expected. The owners of Da Vinci’s Coffeehouse and Gelateria said they didn’t expect their Willow Road location to go out with such a bang Wednesday. Closing day is never easy, but co-owner Corey Keller is staying positive...
News On 6
Stillwater Medical Center Honors Grady Lambert After Fatal Crash During Cross-Country Run
The Stillwater Medical Center Foundation is holding a vigil in honor of Grady Lambert, 32, after a car crash involving the Stillwater native ended his journey across the United States. Lambert’s family said he is not expected to survive the crash, which occurred Sunday along FM 2575 east of Amarillo,...
News On 6
Avem Health Partners Donates New Truck To Stroud Fire Department
The Stroud Fire Department has a new truck thanks to Avem Health Partners. The organization donated the $35,000 truck to the department to replace its last command vehicle which was lost in a wildfire in 2020. The City of Stroud fully equipped the truck with long and short-range radios, light...
News On 6
The Hot Seat: Oklahoma City Town Hall
OKLAHOMA CITY - News 9 political analyst Scott Mitchell was joined in The Hot Seat by Oklahoma City Town Hall President Allan Webb to discuss the history of OKC Town Hall and how it works. Fore more information on the Oklahoma City Town Hall, or to purchase ticket, Click Here...
News On 6
Moore High School Yearbook Students Receive Generous Donation After Theft
Yearbooks are a big part of capturing the memories of the school year. Sadly, the yearbook class at Moore High School returned from summer break to a horrible surprise. When yearbook teacher Crystal Bonds got to her classroom, she could tell something wasn’t right. “I noticed my room, my...
News On 6
Carl Albert Takes Down Midwest City In Cross Town Match Up
MIDWEST CITY, Okla. - The Carl Albert Titans took down the Midwest City Bombers 39-25 on Friday night.
News On 6
Over 80,000 Fans Expected At Oklahoma Gaylord Family Memorial Stadium For First Game
The University of Oklahoma football team is preparing for its first game of the season Saturday afternoon against the University of Texas at El Paso. The Norman Police Department will be managing traffic, as multiple streets near the stadium will be closed or altered for the crowd. Click here for more information from NPD.
News On 6
Local Theaters Host Labor Day Weekend Movie Special
At Flix Brewhouse in Oklahoma City, as well as AMC and Cinemark theaters, movie tickets will cost $3 Sept. 3. The Regal Warren Theater in Moore will offer tickets for $3.28. The discount will automatically be applied when purchasing online.
News On 6
WATCH: OSU Cowboy Fans Gather To Celebrate Return Of College Football Season
College football season is returning to Oklahoma Thursday night as the Oklahoma State Cowboys host Central Michigan. News 9’s Jordan Dafnis joined OSU fans Thursday morning to celebrate the return of the season at the Boone Pickens Stadium. The game is set to kickoff at 6 p.m.
