Gloria Williams
4d ago
oooh Lord 🙏 I pray that these ppl are alright where EVER they at and make a SAFE RETURN HOME AMEN.
Wendell Bonin
4d ago
Strange days indeed; the "squirming toads" are not hitchhikers; but perps in vehicles. Search the "Sticks" & deserts because they are out there; but occasionally come to cities for prey.😔
One of the Scariest Bridges in the US Is the Lake Pontchartrain CausewayYana BostongirlMandeville, LA
New Orleans mother charged after allegedly murdering her kids and posting disturbing Facebook videoLavinia ThompsonNew Orleans, LA
Saints training camp practice to be held at Caesars SuperdomeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Zion Williamson's New NBA Contract Enforces Weight IssuesWoods HoopsNew Orleans, LA
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
WDSU
Kenner police investigating Saturday morning homicide
KENNER, La. — The Kenner Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened around 4 a.m. Saturday. Officers found a man suffering from two gunshot wounds in the parking lot of a convenience store on Loyola Drive. The victim was later identified as Alejandro Quiroz, 43, of Kenner. He...
NOPD searches for suspect and victims vehicle in Mid-City carjacking
According to the NOPD, the incident happened on August 31, in the 4100 block of South Carrollton Avenue.
WDSU
NOPD investigating deadly shooting in Algiers
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a deadly shooting in Algiers. According to police, this happened around 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Murl and Magellan streets. The victim was taken to the hospital. He later died from his injuries. No further information has been given at...
fox8live.com
NOPD seeks suspect in Gentilly shooting
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are asking the public’s help to identify and locate a man suspected of shooting another man in the knee Friday (Sept. 2) in Gentilly. According to the NOPD, the pictured suspect shot the man Friday around 6 p.m. in the 6100 block of Franklin Avenue, near the Franklin Discount convenience store. The gunman fled the scene and the victim was taken for hospital treatment by private vehicle.
Shooting turned homicide stuns Westbank
It began as a shooting has been upgraded to a homicide on the Westbank. The incident occurred near the intersection of Murl and Magellan Streets around 2:30 this afternoon.
NOLA.com
Man fatally shot in Behrman section of Algiers, New Orleans police say
A man was fatally shot Saturday afternoon in the Behrman area of Algiers, the New Orleans Police Department said. Police learned of the shooting at 2:32 p.m. at the intersection of Murl and Magellan streets. Emergency Medical Services took him to a hospital, where police said he died within an hour.
New Orleans police, KCPD ask for public’s help locating missing juvenile
On behalf of the New Orleans Police Department 4th District, the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing juvenile.
Harvey man guilty in killing of N.O. man trying to sell dirt bike through social marketplace
GRETNA, La. — A Harvey man was convicted of first-degree murder in the killing of a man who was attempting to sell a dirt bike over a social media platform in March 2021. Jalen Harvey was found guilty by a Jefferson Parish jury after only about 45 minutes of deliberation Thursday night.
NOLA.com
New Orleans man charged with murder in Kenner killing captured on cell phone video
A New Orleans man who claimed he was defending himself and his wife when he shot and killed another man outside a Kenner nightclub earlier this year has been charged with second-degree murder. A Jefferson Parish grand jury indicted Darrin Smith, 33, on Thursday in the death of 27-year-old Devin...
NOLA.com
Man found guilty of killing New Orleans real estate agent during sale of dirt bike via online app
A Jefferson Parish jury deliberated just 45 minutes before finding Jalen Harvey, the man accused of killing a New Orleans real estate agent while posing as a prospective buyer for a motorcycle the victim advertised online, guilty of first-degree murder Thursday night, the Jefferson Parish District Attorney's Office said. Harvey,...
2 People Dead After Fatal Hit And Run In Marrero (Marrero, LA)
Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal accident and double hit-and-run. The incident is reported to have taken place early on Friday. LSP reports that at around 3:30 AM, officers responded to [..]
JPSO: Vehicle crashes into Jefferson home Saturday morning
Deputies did not say whether an investigation was opened to determine the cause of the crash.
‘I almost died’: More New Orleans jail detainees say they sustained serious injuries in a raid last month, despite claims made by sheriff
Several detainees in the New Orleans jail say they sustained serious injuries — including one who said he was hospitalized for over a week with two collapsed lungs — from law enforcement officers during an operation to end a three-day protest in their housing unit last month, despite claims from Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson that only minor injuries were reported from the raid.
Here’s what really broke up the block party at the Phoenix
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — One of the only live music events at Southern Decadence was cut short after the bar owner told the band Dog Park Dissidents the show would not go on. The decision to end the live music and what happened after that caused confusion on social media Friday night. For Dog Park […]
fox8live.com
Man wanted for stealing generator from Tractor Supply store, Tangipahoa sheriff says
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Authorities in Tangipahoa Parish are searching for a man that stole a generator from a Tractor Supply store in Hammond, the sheriff’s office said. On Saturday, Aug. 27, detectives say a man walked out of the store with a generator and a dolly and was seen on surveillance footage doing so. In the video, he passes the point of sale, even interacts with an employee, and then exits the store.
L'Observateur
SCSO seeks help identifying Boutee business burglar
On Sunday, August 28, 2022, at approximately 1:40 pm, deputies with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to 13190 Highway 90 in Boutte (A One Wireless) for a reported business burglary. When deputies arrived, they observed the glass front door shattered and pulled from the door frame. The security cameras had been tampered with outside and inside the store. The store owner advised two Apple iPhones and two Apple AirPods were taken.
NOLA.com
Coroner IDs 20-year-old killed in shooting this week in New Orleans
A 20-year-old man killed in a shooting earlier this week has been identified by the Orleans Parish Coroner. Farrin Addison died Monday, the coroner said. Police are trying to determine where the crime happened. Authorities first encountered Addison around 1:30 a.m. Monday when he arrived at a hospital in the...
Victims of 13-year-old carjacking suspect fire back at Mayor Cantrell after she supported the juvenile in court
Mayor LaToya Cantrell received backlash Thursday, as three carjacking victims testified before the city council. The three women shared their stories and their trauma after they were carjacked by a 13-year-old boy about a year ago.
Deadly hit-and-run: 2 ejected from scooter after being struck by truck on Westbank Expressway
Louisiana State Police are investigating the crash.
Louisiana man convicted by jury for raping teen while mother was restrained
LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A Cut-off man is facing a mandatory life sentence after a jury convicted him of raping a teenager while her mother was restrained. Morgan Ratley, 55, and the victim’s mother formed a relationship online and he eventually moved in. When Ratley moved in, he began sexually assaulting the teenager without […]
