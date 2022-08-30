ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Gloria Williams
4d ago

oooh Lord 🙏 I pray that these ppl are alright where EVER they at and make a SAFE RETURN HOME AMEN.

Wendell Bonin
4d ago

Strange days indeed; the "squirming toads" are not hitchhikers; but perps in vehicles. Search the "Sticks" & deserts because they are out there; but occasionally come to cities for prey.😔

WDSU

Kenner police investigating Saturday morning homicide

KENNER, La. — The Kenner Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened around 4 a.m. Saturday. Officers found a man suffering from two gunshot wounds in the parking lot of a convenience store on Loyola Drive. The victim was later identified as Alejandro Quiroz, 43, of Kenner. He...
KENNER, LA
WDSU

NOPD investigating deadly shooting in Algiers

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a deadly shooting in Algiers. According to police, this happened around 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Murl and Magellan streets. The victim was taken to the hospital. He later died from his injuries. No further information has been given at...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

NOPD seeks suspect in Gentilly shooting

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are asking the public’s help to identify and locate a man suspected of shooting another man in the knee Friday (Sept. 2) in Gentilly. According to the NOPD, the pictured suspect shot the man Friday around 6 p.m. in the 6100 block of Franklin Avenue, near the Franklin Discount convenience store. The gunman fled the scene and the victim was taken for hospital treatment by private vehicle.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Lens

‘I almost died’: More New Orleans jail detainees say they sustained serious injuries in a raid last month, despite claims made by sheriff

Several detainees in the New Orleans jail say they sustained serious injuries — including one who said he was hospitalized for over a week with two collapsed lungs — from law enforcement officers during an operation to end a three-day protest in their housing unit last month, despite claims from Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson that only minor injuries were reported from the raid.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WGNO

Here’s what really broke up the block party at the Phoenix

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — One of the only live music events at Southern Decadence was cut short after the bar owner told the band Dog Park Dissidents the show would not go on. The decision to end the live music and what happened after that caused confusion on social media Friday night. For Dog Park […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Man wanted for stealing generator from Tractor Supply store, Tangipahoa sheriff says

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Authorities in Tangipahoa Parish are searching for a man that stole a generator from a Tractor Supply store in Hammond, the sheriff’s office said. On Saturday, Aug. 27, detectives say a man walked out of the store with a generator and a dolly and was seen on surveillance footage doing so. In the video, he passes the point of sale, even interacts with an employee, and then exits the store.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
L'Observateur

SCSO seeks help identifying Boutee business burglar

On Sunday, August 28, 2022, at approximately 1:40 pm, deputies with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to 13190 Highway 90 in Boutte (A One Wireless) for a reported business burglary. When deputies arrived, they observed the glass front door shattered and pulled from the door frame. The security cameras had been tampered with outside and inside the store. The store owner advised two Apple iPhones and two Apple AirPods were taken.
BOUTTE, LA
NOLA.com

Coroner IDs 20-year-old killed in shooting this week in New Orleans

A 20-year-old man killed in a shooting earlier this week has been identified by the Orleans Parish Coroner. Farrin Addison died Monday, the coroner said. Police are trying to determine where the crime happened. Authorities first encountered Addison around 1:30 a.m. Monday when he arrived at a hospital in the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

