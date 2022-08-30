Read full article on original website
Arizona warned of scorching temperaturesBrenna TempleArizona State
New Mexican Restaurant From Albuquerque Now OpenGreyson FAlbuquerque, NM
Preschool Sweethearts Tie The Knot 20 Years Later—#Couple GoalsMary HolmanPhoenix, AZ
Water park in Pinal County moves ahead as farmers faces steep water cutsJeff KronenfeldPinal County, AZ
Phoenix woman's survival story key to Pinal's domestic violence awareness initiativeJeremy BerenPhoenix, AZ
After losing a long battle with bone cancer in July, a Liberty High grad's legacy and impact will never be forgotten
PEORIA, Ariz. — When Liberty High School in Peoria hosts its neighborhood rival for the football season opener, everyone in attendance will be rooting for one cause: the legacy of Zach Hunzinger. At Friday's season opener between Liberty and rival Sunrise Mountain High School, Hunzginer was honored for the...
Phoenix Union raises starting salary for teachers
PHOENIX — The Phoenix Union High School District has raised the starting salary for its teachers, in an effort to combat inflation and the Valley's rising costs of living. The district's Governing Board voted Thursday to raise starting salaries to $52,200 and the minimum wage for education support professionals to $16 per hour.
VOTE: Friday Night Fever Week 1 Game of the Week
PHOENIX — The 33rd season of Arizona's only and longest-running high school football show, Friday Night Fever, begins this week and it is coming with a big change!. In 2020, we asked you to be a part of the show, by picking one of the games we would cover in the Viewer's Choice poll.
'He’s my velcro': Valley woman searching for missing dog after car crash in southern Utah
TEMPE, Ariz. — A Tempe woman is proving that love knows no boundaries for man’s best friend. She, along with friends and volunteers, are now on the search for her five-year-old silver Labrador retriever Beuaregard missing in the Southern Utah outback. “We travel everywhere. We do Utah, New...
Katie Hobbs all but rules out participating in televised gubernatorial debate with Kari Lake
PHOENIX — Democrat Katie Hobbs' campaign on Friday all but ruled out participating in a televised debate with her opponent in the governor's race, Republican Kari Lake. In place of the debate, Hobbs' campaign manager proposed a televised forum in which she and Lake would be interviewed separately by Arizona PBS moderator Ted Simons.
Planned Parenthood Arizona joins others restarting abortions
PHOENIX — Planned Parenthood Arizona has joined several other providers that have restarted abortion care in the state —, although it may only be temporary — after clinics ceased providing the service when the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that women do not have a constitutional right to end a pregnancy.
Man dies in police custody after he attempted to enter multiple homes in west Phoenix
TEMPE, Ariz. — A man died while in Phoenix police custody after he attempted to enter multiple homes in a west Phoenix neighborhood Saturday afternoon. Phoenix police responded to the area of 27th Avenue and Van Buren Street around 2:30 p.m. after receiving a call that a man opened the front door of a home and was told to leave by the homeowner.
Have 100-degree tap water coming out of your 'cold' faucet? In Phoenix, you aren't alone
PHOENIX — The Valley of the Sun is known for extremely hot summer temperatures, but according to hundreds of Phoenix residents, the area should also be known for its hot tap water. User Czechkayte posted a picture on Phoenix's Subreddit showing a thermometer reading 100.4 degrees after putting it...
Lockdown lifted at Central High School after social media threat
PHOENIX — Phoenix police have detained an individual in relation to a social medial threat that triggered a lockdown at Central High School on Thursday. The threat was deemed to not be not credible by police and the lockdown was quickly lifted at the high school, a spokesperson for Phoenix Union High School District says.
African American-owned businesses growing in the Valley with community support
PHOENIX — August is Black Business Month. It's a chance to recognize black-owned businesses across America. While African Americans are the fastest growing demographic in Arizona, a new report found that black entrepreneurs face even more challenges here in the Valley when starting a business. However, new groups and resources are ready to help change the numbers.
Circle K offers 40-cent discount off gas ahead of Labor Day weekend
PHOENIX — Circle K stores will be discounting gasoline by 40 cents per gallon this Thursday afternoon ahead of the upcoming three-day Labor Day weekend. Participating stores will only offer the discount between 4 and 7 p.m. on Sept. 1. Deals on snacks and other in-store items are also being offered all month long.
Residents near Perry Park feel like they’re trapped in a 'bureaucratic cycle'
The city doesn't have enough shelter space to meet the needs of a growing unsheltered population. A tarp, propped up by shopping carts, provides some respite from the triple-digit temperatures. It's a haven of sorts in a hell Lorraine never imagined. “It’s scary,” Lorraine shared. “By myself out here I...
Contract approved to pay new Phoenix police chief $232K
PHOENIX — The Phoenix City Council voted Wednesday to approve a one-year contract that pays their new interim police chief a salary of $232,000. Chief Michael Sullivan will officially replace Jeri Williams as the police department's new leader on Sept. 12 after Williams chose to step down as chief earlier this year.
Valley authorities locate family of girl who was found alone
CHANDLER, Ariz. — UPDATE: MCSO has located the girl's parents. Maricopa County deputies are asking for help to reunite a 10-year-old girl with her family. The girl was found near McQueen Road and Hunt Highway in Chandler on Tuesday. Police say she’s about 10 years old, 4 feet tall...
Maricopa County votes against Rio Verde Foothills water district
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Anxiety has plagued residents in a Valley community for nearly a year. An impending water cutoff threatening to dry up the majority of their water supply by the end of 2022 is the root cause. The anxiety has been worsened by community members not being able...
When going through his dad's belongings, a Valley man found a Japanese flag from his WWII service and set out to send it home
CHANDLER, Ariz. — Since ancient times, military victories have been celebrated with a display of captured weapons, flags and sometimes even body parts. World War II was no different, especially the Battle of the Pacific. When Japanese soldiers and pilots would head into battle, they were often given a...
Group home resident shot in Phoenix, suspect detained
PHOENIX — The resident of a Phoenix group home was taken to the hospital Thursday after they were allegedly shot by one of the home's other residents, authorities say. Reports of a shooting were made to police at about 2 a.m. near Mountain View Road and 19th Avenue, resulting in officers finding a wounded young man at a nearby group home.
'A total crock': Wildlife officials doubt claims of an alligator being dumped into a Glendale community lake
GLENDALE, Ariz — Reports of an alligator lurking in the dark waters of a Glendale community had neighbors concerned, but some aren't buying it. "I was kind of worried," says Mary Barolli. "I have a dog and he goes outside." Her home is back right up to the water...
'Arizona summers are brutal': Valley family's car A/C repaired for free
CHANDLER, Ariz — Driving a car without air conditioning is what one Valley family has been doing all summer long. So, when Jakelin Banda and her grandmother, Teresa, were offered free repairs, the excitement was too much to contain!. "It's way better. I don't have to put down the...
Police identify victim in fatal west Phoenix car crash, now being treated as a hit and run
PHOENIX — One man is dead after being struck by a car in west Phoenix on Friday night. Police have identified 40-year-old Tommy Hinton as the victim of that fatal crash. Phoenix police responded to the scene near 51st Avenue and Indian School Road after reports of Hinton being struck by a car.
