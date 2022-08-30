ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chandler, AZ

12 News

Phoenix Union raises starting salary for teachers

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Union High School District has raised the starting salary for its teachers, in an effort to combat inflation and the Valley's rising costs of living. The district's Governing Board voted Thursday to raise starting salaries to $52,200 and the minimum wage for education support professionals to $16 per hour.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

VOTE: Friday Night Fever Week 1 Game of the Week

PHOENIX — The 33rd season of Arizona's only and longest-running high school football show, Friday Night Fever, begins this week and it is coming with a big change!. In 2020, we asked you to be a part of the show, by picking one of the games we would cover in the Viewer's Choice poll.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Planned Parenthood Arizona joins others restarting abortions

PHOENIX — Planned Parenthood Arizona has joined several other providers that have restarted abortion care in the state —, although it may only be temporary — after clinics ceased providing the service when the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that women do not have a constitutional right to end a pregnancy.
ARIZONA STATE
12 News

Lockdown lifted at Central High School after social media threat

PHOENIX — Phoenix police have detained an individual in relation to a social medial threat that triggered a lockdown at Central High School on Thursday. The threat was deemed to not be not credible by police and the lockdown was quickly lifted at the high school, a spokesperson for Phoenix Union High School District says.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

African American-owned businesses growing in the Valley with community support

PHOENIX — August is Black Business Month. It's a chance to recognize black-owned businesses across America. While African Americans are the fastest growing demographic in Arizona, a new report found that black entrepreneurs face even more challenges here in the Valley when starting a business. However, new groups and resources are ready to help change the numbers.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Contract approved to pay new Phoenix police chief $232K

PHOENIX — The Phoenix City Council voted Wednesday to approve a one-year contract that pays their new interim police chief a salary of $232,000. Chief Michael Sullivan will officially replace Jeri Williams as the police department's new leader on Sept. 12 after Williams chose to step down as chief earlier this year.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Group home resident shot in Phoenix, suspect detained

PHOENIX — The resident of a Phoenix group home was taken to the hospital Thursday after they were allegedly shot by one of the home's other residents, authorities say. Reports of a shooting were made to police at about 2 a.m. near Mountain View Road and 19th Avenue, resulting in officers finding a wounded young man at a nearby group home.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

12 News

