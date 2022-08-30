ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chandler, AZ

Chandler makes statement in blowout win over San Diego’s Cathedral Catholic

Chandler’s football team heard the outside noise all off-season after their loss to Saguaro in last year’s Open Division State Championship. They were told they would never be the same. They were told they lost too much talent. They were told they were no longer top dog in the state, let alone the Chandler district.
Chandler dog groomer slammed ‘in a good way’

There were times when she was attending college that Chandler resident Jennifer Ness was swamped. She said she’d look at students who came from well-off families and felt a little envious. “I just remember I resented it a lot for a while because I was like, ‘Gosh, I’m working...
Library helps drum circle no longer miss a beat

The Chandler Drum Circle is marking its 10th anniversary this year, but not a lot of people have probably noticed. For a drum circle, they’ve been pretty quiet. Now as they are coming out of the pandemic, that might be changing. “Last Sunday (Aug. 2) it was amazing,” said...
Without insurance, family braves cerebral palsy alone

For the past 12 years, Andrew and Kellie Burkhart have paid all medical expenses for their son, Andrew, Jr., as he battles cerebral palsy. The couple estimate monthly expenses run more than $1,000, and out-of-state treatments – suspended for now due to budgetary constraints – easily hit $20,000 annually.
Chandler Museum exhibit looks at thrift and the Depression

Chandler Museum, 300 S. Chandler Village Drive, Chandler is offering a variety of free programs next month as well as a new exhibit. The museum is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. It is closed Mondays. Information: 480-782-2717 or chandlermuseum.org. Most of the programming events...
