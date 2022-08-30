ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SFist

Day Around the Bay: Someone Took an Oakland Police Cruiser on a Joy Ride This Week

Deputies from the Alameda County Sheriff's Office arrested someone who allegedly stole an Oakland Police cruiser — which was later crashed. An on-duty officer was apparently responding to a medical emergency on the 1200 block of Broadway just before 1 a.m. Thursday when another individual approached the officer to report a stolen vehicle; the alleged car thief took advantage of the officer's split attention and forced himself into the patrol cruiser; the chase ended with the suspect crashing into a parked, unoccupied car and brick wall, and they were promptly apprehended by police. [Chronicle]
SFist

Thursday Morning What’s Up: Big Heat Wave Day on the Way

It’s September 1 and it’s going to be a hot one, with temperatures expected to be 95-105 degrees in the East Bay communities of Danville, Livermore, and Walnut Creek. San Francisco temperatures are only expected to be around 75 degrees, but the East Bay will see a scorcher, and KGO has a list of where to find cooling centers in those communities. [Chronicle]
SFist

SF Launches Heat Mapping Effort to Find 'Heat Islands'

As this weekend's heatwave descends on the Bay Area, thirty volunteers are participating in a community heat mapping project — called Urban Heat Watch— as part of SF's effort to better understand and locate "heat islands" in the city. The current climate conditions in the United States have...
SFist

Saturday Links: Spare the Air Alert in Effect for Most of Bay Area Today

With this weekend's region-wide heatwave now upon us, the Bay Area Air District has issued a Spare the Air Alert for smog Saturday. Areas in the East Bay and Santa Clara Valley are currently experiencing air quality readings "unhealthy for sensitive groups," while San Francisco, North Bay, and the South Central Bay are showing "moderate" levels of air pollution. [baaqmd.gov]
