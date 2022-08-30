Deputies from the Alameda County Sheriff's Office arrested someone who allegedly stole an Oakland Police cruiser — which was later crashed. An on-duty officer was apparently responding to a medical emergency on the 1200 block of Broadway just before 1 a.m. Thursday when another individual approached the officer to report a stolen vehicle; the alleged car thief took advantage of the officer's split attention and forced himself into the patrol cruiser; the chase ended with the suspect crashing into a parked, unoccupied car and brick wall, and they were promptly apprehended by police. [Chronicle]

OAKLAND, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO