FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tesla Plans to Build a New Battery Assembly in FremontAnthony J LynchFremont, CA
Attempted Kidnapping Near Stanley Middle School in Lafayette, Says SuperintendentThomas SmithLafayette, CA
A Toxic Red Tide Has Killed An 'Uncountable' Number of Fish in the Bay AreaDaniella CressmanSan Francisco, CA
San Fran Businesses Threaten Tax Strike If Homeless Population Is Not RemovedTaxBuzzSan Francisco, CA
Stephen Curry Receives His College Degree 13 Years After Leaving School to Pursue his NBA DreamAnthony J LynchSan Francisco, CA
SFist
35-Year-Old Restaurant Phuket Thai Closed After Building Fire; Fundraiser Launched For Displaced Tenants
A major apartment building fire on Wednesday at Divisadero and Haight displaced 12 residents, some of them low-income and/or elderly — and a fundraiser has been launched to help them out. Also, the ground-floor restaurant, Phuket Thai, is likely to remain closed for a long while. The three-alarm fire...
SFist
SFPD Offers $25K Reward For Information In Case of Homeless Man Whose Sleeping Bag Was Set On Fire
San Francisco police are offering a $25,000 reward in the hopes of solving a cold case from last fall — a homicide in which a homeless man's sleeping bag was set on fire in the Mission District. The victim was 43-year-old Luis Temajtomas, and the fire attack happened on...
SFist
Day Around the Bay: Someone Took an Oakland Police Cruiser on a Joy Ride This Week
Deputies from the Alameda County Sheriff's Office arrested someone who allegedly stole an Oakland Police cruiser — which was later crashed. An on-duty officer was apparently responding to a medical emergency on the 1200 block of Broadway just before 1 a.m. Thursday when another individual approached the officer to report a stolen vehicle; the alleged car thief took advantage of the officer's split attention and forced himself into the patrol cruiser; the chase ended with the suspect crashing into a parked, unoccupied car and brick wall, and they were promptly apprehended by police. [Chronicle]
SFist
Oakland Settles for $250K With Two George Floyd Protesters, Agrees to Not Use Explosives on Demonstrators
Two demonstrators from a June 2020 George Floyd protest won a quarter million dollars after being shot with rubber bullets, and the Oakland Police Department has agreed to not use “explosive grenades on peaceful crowds.”. The fallout from the George Floyd protests from May and June 2020 is still...
SFist
St. Francis Fountain Is For Sale; Owners Hope For No Closure During Transition
The Mission's beloved, 104-year-old diner St. Francis Fountain is on the market and its owners for the last two decades are hoping to find someone to take over the business without having to close in between. The business at 2801 24th Street, which originally opened as a candy shop and...
SFist
City of Oakland Will Incinerate the 1,200 Pounds of Dead Fish That Have Turned Up in Lake Merritt
There’ll be a big fish fry in Oakland, but not the good kind. The toxic algal bloom that has killed literally tons of fish in Bay Area waters is leading to Oakland Public Works incinerating the 1,200 pounds of dead fish that were floating in Lake Merritt. The Dead...
SFist
Convicted Real Estate Investor Victor Makras’s Son Trying to Open Pot Shop In Ingleside
Just after SF real estate magnate Victor Makras was found guilty of bank fraud, we learn his son is trying to turn over a new leaf with a proposed Ingleside-Mission Terrace cannabis dispensary. It was stunning news last week when politically well-connected San Francisco real estate mogul Victor Makras was...
SFist
Trial Underway for Guy Who Allegedly Threatened to Kill Scott Wiener Over Vaccine Legislation
State Senator Scott Wiener introduced a bill that would allow teens to get vaccinated without parental consent; which led to an anti-vaxxer to say “expect a visit from me and my rifle,” which led to that fellow now being on trial on eight felony counts. Some say Senator...
SFist
Thursday Morning What’s Up: Big Heat Wave Day on the Way
It’s September 1 and it’s going to be a hot one, with temperatures expected to be 95-105 degrees in the East Bay communities of Danville, Livermore, and Walnut Creek. San Francisco temperatures are only expected to be around 75 degrees, but the East Bay will see a scorcher, and KGO has a list of where to find cooling centers in those communities. [Chronicle]
SFist
SF Launches Heat Mapping Effort to Find 'Heat Islands'
As this weekend's heatwave descends on the Bay Area, thirty volunteers are participating in a community heat mapping project — called Urban Heat Watch— as part of SF's effort to better understand and locate "heat islands" in the city. The current climate conditions in the United States have...
SFist
Saturday Links: Spare the Air Alert in Effect for Most of Bay Area Today
With this weekend's region-wide heatwave now upon us, the Bay Area Air District has issued a Spare the Air Alert for smog Saturday. Areas in the East Bay and Santa Clara Valley are currently experiencing air quality readings "unhealthy for sensitive groups," while San Francisco, North Bay, and the South Central Bay are showing "moderate" levels of air pollution. [baaqmd.gov]
