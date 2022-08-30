Read full article on original website
CHP maximum enforcement period begins tonight
Forty-three people were killed in vehicle crashes statewide over Labor Day weekend last year.
Tomatoes spill on Sacramento interstate, again
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) — A truck carrying tomatoes spilled onto Interstate 5 near Elk Grove Boulevard Friday morning after a crash. Traffic in the area slowed down but was still flowing, according to our FOX affiliate. This is the second time tomatoes have spilled in a section of Sacramento interstate. The first was reported The post Tomatoes spill on Sacramento interstate, again appeared first on KION546.
Injured coyote puppy rescued in Roseville
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Roseville Animal Control said that they received a call this week about a possible fox laying along Roseville Parkway in a gutter. When officers arrived they discovered the fox was actually a young coyote with an injured leg, according to animal control. The coyote was taken to a local wildlife rescue […]
2 injured after food truck flips over on I-280
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were injured after a food truck flipped over Thursday afternoon on I-280 in Hillsborough, Cal Fire CZU announced on Twitter. The truck was going southbound on the highway near Black Mountain Road. Traffic was expected to slow down due to the incident. No lane closures were reported […]
Suspicious device deemed safe by Sacramento Police
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department has confirmed that their Explosive Ordinance Disposal was working an incident in the 3100 block of Broadway. Police said that a suspicious device was reported in the area. Around noon the police department said that the object was determined safe and officers have cleared the area.
VIDEO: Pair of catalytic converter thieves caught in the act by CHP air unit in Roseville
ROSEVILLE – Two suspected catalytic converter thieves were arrested in Roseville with the help of a California Highway Patrol air unit. CHP says the suspects were allegedly seen cutting through a chain link fence near Industrial Avenue and Freedom Way to get into a yard full of trucks. The suspects then got under and started cutting out the catalytic converters of several vehicles. Ground units quickly closed in on the suspects thanks to guidance from the air.As seen in the video captured by the air unit, the suspects tried to run and hide. However, CHP knew exactly where the thieves were. Both suspects were arrested without further incident. The names of the suspects have not been released.
actionnewsnow.com
1 arrested in Yuba City after an officer saw exposed handgun in car Friday
YUBA CITY, Calif. - The Yuba City Police Department says that a 17-year-old was arrested after an officer saw an exposed handgun in a car on Friday night. Officers pulled over a car after the driver ran a stop sign. When the driver was contacted, an officer saw four people inside and an exposed handgun with an extended magazine in the center console.
KGO
All eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 in Richmond reopen after deadly accident, CHP says
RICHMOND, Calif. (KGO) -- A Sig Alert has been cancelled for Interstate 80 in Richmond after all eastbound lanes reopened following a deadly accident, the California Highway Patrol said. Eastbound lanes reopened at around 6:03 a.m., the CHP said. The accident was first reported near Hilltop Dr. at 2:49 a.m....
Sacramento Wienerschnitzel damaged by flames
The Sacramento Fire Department said they responded to an attic fire Friday at a Sacramento Weinerschnitzel location. The restaurant fire in the 800 block of El Camino Avenue was first reported at 2:39 a.m., according to fire officials, and within 40 minutes crews were able to contain and extinguish the blaze. Fire officials said that […]
Vegetation fire in Rocklin covers area in smoke
ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — The Rocklin Fire Department said they are currently cleaning up a vegetation fire that started on Wednesday in a greenbelt near homes. Rocklin Fire Battalion Chief Chris Hertel told FOX40 News that the fire was reported around 6:15 p.m. in the 4400 block of Greenbrae Road and the first units were […]
KCRA.com
Authorities investigate shots fired in Sacramento County
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Authorities are investigating a report of shots fired in Sacramento County on Friday. The reported shooting happened in a parking lot of the Calvine Crossings shopping center on Calvine Road near Highway 99 around 12 p.m., the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said. There have been...
Driver dies in overnight rollover crash on Byron Highway
MARTINEZ (CBS SF/BCN) – A driver died in a solo-vehicle rollover crash in Byron in eastern Contra Costa County on Monday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.The crash was reported at 8:52 p.m. involving a Nissan Altima that was traveling south on Byron Highway when it left the roadway and rolled over several times, causing the driver to be ejected from the vehicle, CHP officials said.The driver's name wasn't yet available Tuesday from the Contra Costa County coroner's office.Anyone who witnessed the crash or the events leading up to it is asked to call the CHP's Contra Costa-area office at (925) 646-4980.
Petaluma mom found dead in house identified
PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — A Petaluma woman has been identified after her death went unreported for over a year and her daughter lived at home with her mother’s corpse. The Sonoma County Sheriff’s coroner identified the deceased woman on Friday afternoon as 80-year-old Birgit Almgren. The coroner has still not determined Almgren’s official cause of […]
calmatters.network
Amador Valley alum killed in car crash near Arnold
A Livermore man died in a solo-vehicle crash earlier this month while vacationing at his family cabin in the town of Arnold in Calaveras County. Jensen Ybarra, who grew up in Pleasanton and graduated from Amador Valley High School, was pronounced dead at the scene of the fiery nighttime crash on Aug. 15, according to the California Highway Patrol. He was 35.
Gas station chain to reduce prices temporarily. These are the Sacramento-area locations
(KTXL) — The national gas station chain Circle K will be dropping its gas prices by up to 40 cents per gallon temporarily on the evening of Thursday, Sept. 1. The temporary price cut is in honor of its Circle K Fuel Celebration Day. According to Circle K, the price on the pump will reflect […]
All lanes open after fatal I-80 collision
RICHMOND (KRON) – A fatal collision on Interstate 80 led to all eastbound traffic being diverted to the Hilltop Drive offramp, but all lanes were re-opened as of 6 a.m. Wednesday. All lanes were blocked as of 3:09 a.m. Wednesday, and traffic started being diverted at 3:17 a.m. This is a developing story. Check back […]
Pedestrian killed in Marin Highway 101 collision during morning commute
SAUSALITO -- A person walking in the southbound lanes of Highway 101 in Sausalito at the Spencer Avenue off-ramp was fatally struck by a vehicle early Tuesday, forcing the California Highway Patrol to shut down three of the four lanes and backing up the morning commute.The CHP said its dispatch center got calls reporting drivers were being forced to take action to avoid a person wearing a dark hoodie in the roadway.A short time later, the agency got a call that the pedestrian had been struck around 4:35 a.m.Investigators said a Dodge Caravan was traveling in the No. 3 lane when the man apparently stepped in front of the vehicle and was struck. He was declared dead at the scene. The driver stopped and was cooperating with the CHP.A SigAlert was issued at 5:26 a.m. as 3 southbound lanes heading to the Golden Gate Bridge and into San Francisco were blocked off by the investigation. The Marin County coroner was also dispatched to the scene.The three lanes reopened at 7:25 a.m.The fatal collision remains under investigation. The man's identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
Update: All lanes at Route 12 at Rio Vista Bridge reopen after mechanical failure
RIO VISTA (BCN/CBS SF) -- All lanes are open at State Route 12 at the Rio Vista Bridge in Solano County. The road was closed in both directions for more than 5 hours, after a mechanical problem on the bridge, according to Caltrans.The sigalert was issued around 6:45 pm, and lifted around midnight.Motorists were advised to expect delays and take an alternative route.
L.A. Weekly
One Killed in Multi-Vehicle Collision on Interstate 880 [Oakland, CA]
Honda Driver Dead after Six-Vehicle Crash near 66th Avenue. The accident happened on August 15th, at around 2:57 a.m., just south of the 66th Avenue on-ramp. According to California Highway Patrol, six vehicles collided on the southbound lanes. Reports indicate that Toyota Rav4 rear-ended a Honda Civic that was stopped. The driver of the Honda then exited his vehicle where he was struck by another vehicle that fled the scene. A passing Nissan then swerved to avoid striking the Honda before overturning. A Toyota Camry then hit the Honda and veered onto the right shoulder. Another Toyota Corolla then struck the Honda driver again.
