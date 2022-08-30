Read full article on original website
Lyndhurst PD: He used cell phone cam to take pics up woman’s dress
Well, we can add this one to the “What the hell was he thinking” club. A Hackensack man finds himself behind bars after he reportedly dropped to the floor and began taking photos up a woman’s dress at a store on the 400 block of Valley Brook Avenue, Lyndhurst, Det. Lt. Vincent Auteri, the Lyndhurst Police Department’s spokesman, said.
Man shot dead is N.J. city’s first homicide in over 90 days
A shooting in Trenton’s West Ward Friday evening killed a 35-year-old city man and wounded a second person, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said. The homicide is the 13th in Trenton in 2022, and the first in just over 90 days — a significant mark after two straight calendar years of 40 homicides, the most ever recorded in the capital city.
N.J. woman charged in near-fatal accident
A South Jersey woman was arrested and charged in connection with a hit-and-run accident in July that nearly killed the victim, authorities announced this weekend. Michelle Sheppard, 34, of Vineland is charged with leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash resulting in serious bodily injuries, endangering an injured victim, and a host of other crimes, authorities said.
Pedestrian fatally hit by car in Brooklyn: NYPD
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Bronx man died after he was hit by a car in Brooklyn late Friday night, police said. Gamalier Reyes-De Los Santos, 40, was walking in the middle lane of the Belt Parkway near Exit 9 at around 11:30 p.m. when he was hit by a car being driven by a […]
Dozen Displaced By 3-Alarm Newark Fire
A dozen people were displaced by a massive fire that tore through a Newark home and spread to nearby buildings overnight, authorities said. The fire broke out around 1:50 a.m. at 297 Clifton Ave., a 3.5-story wood frame house, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said. The fire...
Motorist sought after he attempted to lure 2 children, cops say
Police in an Ocean County community are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who allegedly tried to lure two juveniles into a vehicle. The driver of a tan-colored SUV stopped in front of a home in the Pine Lake Park section of Manchester Township around 6:45 p.m. Saturday, according to township police.
NYPD busts masked gunman in Union Square killing — domestic feud believed to be murder motive, say police sources
A black-clad gunman who killed a 25-year-old woman near Union Square was busted early Saturday, and police say he carried out the slaying in an ongoing domestic dispute. Clarkson Wilson, 44, who served four years in prison on an attempted robbery conviction, shot Imani Armstrong in the head early Thursday as she neared the corner of E. 14th St. and Irving Place, just east of Union Square, ...
N.J. school superintendent charged with assault after Jersey Shore street brawl
The superintendent of a school district in Bergen County was arrested early Sunday in Ocean County and charged with assault after he allegedly punched a woman and fought with a man on the street, according to court documents. Douglas J. Petty, superintendent of Lodi Public Schools, was arrested in Seaside...
Police: 3 men seen on camera attacking man who was out walking his dog
Police in Newark are searching for three people seen on surveillance video attacking a man who was walking his dog.
Paterson, Passaic City men arrested in West Railway Avenue shooting
Two men were arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred on West Railway Avenue, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. Carlos Batista, 27, of Passaic City, and, Michael Jaikaran, 27, of Paterson, were each charged with four counts of attempted murder, five counts of robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, unlawful possession of a handgun, possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, and certain persons not to have a weapon.
Police identify 4 killed in rollover van crash on N.J. highway
The driver of a work shuttle van that overturned in Bergen County early Friday - killing him and three others - apparently suffered a medical emergency before the crash, police told NJ Advance Media. Statements from van passengers led investigators to believe that driver George Massey experienced an unspecified medical...
Driver killed in Palisades Parkway crash
A New York man was killed in a one-vehicle crash on the Palisades Interstate Parkway in Alpine early Saturday. Police officers responded to a report of an accident in the northbound lanes shortly after 2:30 a.m. and found an SUV overturned in the center median, just north of the Alpine Lookout, according to Palisades Interstate Parkway Police Lt. Raymond E. Walter.
Police probe shooting incident on Jewett Avenue in Jersey City
Jersey City police are investigating a shooting incident on Jewett Avenue Wednesday afternoon in which occupants in two vehicles fired shots at each other, according to police radio transmissions. The shooting occurred just before 3 p.m. in the area of Jewett and Summit avenues, a city spokesman said. No injuries...
Two drivers killed in crash on Jersey Shore road
A man and a woman were killed Thursday night when the vehicles they were driving collided in Monmouth County, authorities said. The crash occurred about 7 p.m. near the intersection of Shafto Road and Asbury Avenue in Tinton Falls. Investigators said a 2021 Audi S6 driven by a 36-year-old man...
NJ superintendent arrested for punching woman in the head, fighting man who intervened
The superintendent for Lodi Public Schools was arrested for punching a woman in the head and fighting a man who tried to intervene, according to court records obtained by NJ.com.
Dozens call for charges against NYPD officer involved in confrontation with 19-year-old Tamani Crum in Harlem
NEW YORK — There are calls for the firing of an NYPD officer seen on video hitting a 19-year-old woman during an arrest in Harlem. Dozens of people gathered at a rally Friday night in Harlem, demanding charges be filed against the detective. NYPD body cam video shows Tuesday’s...
Man shot, killed in mid-day shooting in Newark
A 31-year-old man was shot and killed around noon Wednesday in Newark, officials said. Donnell Gillespie was found by police with multiple gunshot wounds on the 1000 block of Lyons Avenue, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said Thursday. Gillespie, of Newark, was pronounced dead at the scene about 20...
Gunman Arrested in Ambush Killing Near Woman's Manhattan Workplace: Sources
A Brooklyn man allegedly behind Thursday's ambush killing of a 25-year-old near Manhattan's Union Square was arrested Saturday morning on murder charges, police sources said. Detectives had been investigating whether the shooter who gunned down Imani Armstrong was waiting for the woman to get off work at the IHOP on East 14th Street before shooting her from behind, a senior police official told News 4.
'24 Hours of Peace' hopes to keep Newark streets free of violence
There was a huge turnout of people hoping to take a break from violence for 24 hours. The 24 Hours of Peace event is meant to engage the community and encourage dialogue and conflict resolution. Starting at 6 p.m. they came together.
