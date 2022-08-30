ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Counties with the most seniors in Tennessee

By Stacker
Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030 , up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections.

Across the U.S., 52 million Americans are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and a quarter of them live in just three states: California, Florida, and Texas. By comparison, North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont, Wyoming, and Alaska each have fewer than 150,000 senior residents.

The size of a state’s senior population means a lot in terms of demand for resources like health care, affordable housing, assisted living, in-home and nursing care, and support services, and the quality and availability of those resources help determine where seniors migrate.

With baby boomers moving into old age, fewer babies being born, and longer life expectancies, the senior population of America is on a spectacular rise. The lengthening of the U.S. life expectancy has been particularly dramatic, rising to nearly 79 years from 68 years in 1950.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most seniors in Tennessee using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the highest percentage of residents 65 years or older according to 2020 5-year estimates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c0HqZ_0hbHCoOe00
Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Lincoln County

– Population aged 65 or older: 19.1%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 22.3%
– Median age: 42.9 years old
— Median age of males: 40.4 years old
— Median age of females: 44.8 years old
– Total population: 34,158 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ALcbS_0hbHCoOe00
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Wayne County

– Population aged 65 or older: 19.2%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 17.4%
– Median age: 44 years old
— Median age of males: 41.4 years old
— Median age of females: 46.9 years old
– Total population: 16,638 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14iiE5_0hbHCoOe00
Christina Blust // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Humphreys County

– Population aged 65 or older: 19.4%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 21.6%
– Median age: 41.7 years old
— Median age of males: 40.1 years old
— Median age of females: 44.2 years old
– Total population: 18,528 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TbI9o_0hbHCoOe00
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Marion County

– Population aged 65 or older: 19.4%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 21.0%
– Median age: 43.2 years old
— Median age of males: 41.6 years old
— Median age of females: 45.3 years old
– Total population: 28,639 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j6V6y_0hbHCoOe00
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Claiborne County

– Population aged 65 or older: 19.6%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 18.7%
– Median age: 42.7 years old
— Median age of males: 40.3 years old
— Median age of females: 44.3 years old
– Total population: 31,827 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38vHEv_0hbHCoOe00
Canva

#45. Sevier County

– Population aged 65 or older: 19.6%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 20.6%
– Median age: 42.9 years old
— Median age of males: 41 years old
— Median age of females: 45.2 years old
– Total population: 98,007 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NjEm1_0hbHCoOe00
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#44. McMinn County

– Population aged 65 or older: 19.8%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 21.1%
– Median age: 42.4 years old
— Median age of males: 42.1 years old
— Median age of females: 42.8 years old
– Total population: 53,392 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aammx_0hbHCoOe00
Geobeedude // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Stewart County

– Population aged 65 or older: 19.8%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 21.2%
– Median age: 43.8 years old
— Median age of males: 42.6 years old
— Median age of females: 44.7 years old
– Total population: 13,553 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WMwrr_0hbHCoOe00
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Carroll County

– Population aged 65 or older: 19.9%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 21.5%
– Median age: 43 years old
— Median age of males: 40.3 years old
— Median age of females: 44.8 years old
– Total population: 27,841 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R01VE_0hbHCoOe00
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Anderson County

– Population aged 65 or older: 19.9%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 21.1%
– Median age: 43.1 years old
— Median age of males: 41.3 years old
— Median age of females: 45.2 years old
– Total population: 76,513 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41gH5M_0hbHCoOe00
Canva

#40. Jefferson County

– Population aged 65 or older: 19.9%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 19.6%
– Median age: 44.2 years old
— Median age of males: 42.9 years old
— Median age of females: 45.1 years old
– Total population: 54,162 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZTVfW_0hbHCoOe00
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Franklin County

– Population aged 65 or older: 20%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 20.0%
– Median age: 42 years old
— Median age of males: 40.4 years old
— Median age of females: 43.8 years old
– Total population: 41,999 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ko3OM_0hbHCoOe00
Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Giles County

– Population aged 65 or older: 20%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 20.8%
– Median age: 43.6 years old
— Median age of males: 42.5 years old
— Median age of females: 45.4 years old
– Total population: 29,403 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=275f7H_0hbHCoOe00
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#37. White County

– Population aged 65 or older: 20.2%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 21.9%
– Median age: 43.3 years old
— Median age of males: 42.4 years old
— Median age of females: 44.5 years old
– Total population: 27,087 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JNbBP_0hbHCoOe00
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Blount County

– Population aged 65 or older: 20.2%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 20.2%
– Median age: 43.9 years old
— Median age of males: 42.6 years old
— Median age of females: 45.2 years old
– Total population: 131,641 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CxDl8_0hbHCoOe00
Thomas R Machnitzki (thomasmachnitzki.com) // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Obion County

– Population aged 65 or older: 20.4%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 21.8%
– Median age: 42.4 years old
— Median age of males: 42 years old
— Median age of females: 42.9 years old
– Total population: 30,343 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zInVD_0hbHCoOe00
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Overton County

– Population aged 65 or older: 20.4%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 21.5%
– Median age: 43.2 years old
— Median age of males: 42.3 years old
— Median age of females: 45 years old
– Total population: 22,171 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LAnnA_0hbHCoOe00
Canva

#33. Perry County

– Population aged 65 or older: 20.5%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 23.1%
– Median age: 43.1 years old
— Median age of males: 44.1 years old
— Median age of females: 41.8 years old
– Total population: 8,020 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tmji7_0hbHCoOe00
Canva

#32. Campbell County

– Population aged 65 or older: 20.5%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 20.5%
– Median age: 44.1 years old
— Median age of males: 43.1 years old
— Median age of females: 45.1 years old
– Total population: 39,818 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sNB2s_0hbHCoOe00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Houston County

– Population aged 65 or older: 20.6%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 21.7%
– Median age: 43.8 years old
— Median age of males: 40.9 years old
— Median age of females: 45.4 years old
– Total population: 8,201 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0334Ix_0hbHCoOe00
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Sequatchie County

– Population aged 65 or older: 20.7%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 19.3%
– Median age: 44.4 years old
— Median age of males: 41.5 years old
— Median age of females: 46.6 years old
– Total population: 14,936 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L8Wal_0hbHCoOe00
AppalachianCentrist // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Grainger County

– Population aged 65 or older: 20.7%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 19.9%
– Median age: 46.2 years old
— Median age of males: 45.2 years old
— Median age of females: 46.8 years old
– Total population: 23,268 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OaTWM_0hbHCoOe00
Canva

#28. Grundy County

– Population aged 65 or older: 20.8%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 21.9%
– Median age: 43.5 years old
— Median age of males: 41.6 years old
— Median age of females: 44.8 years old
– Total population: 13,371 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x5uut_0hbHCoOe00
Walker Kinsler // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Hawkins County

– Population aged 65 or older: 20.9%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 19.8%
– Median age: 45.2 years old
— Median age of males: 44.1 years old
— Median age of females: 46.7 years old
– Total population: 56,735 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iQbuy_0hbHCoOe00
Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons

#26. McNairy County

– Population aged 65 or older: 21%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 21.7%
– Median age: 43.6 years old
— Median age of males: 42.3 years old
— Median age of females: 45.1 years old
– Total population: 25,814 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zg9qL_0hbHCoOe00
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Polk County

– Population aged 65 or older: 21%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 18.9%
– Median age: 46.3 years old
— Median age of males: 45.7 years old
— Median age of females: 47 years old
– Total population: 16,807 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oZU50_0hbHCoOe00
Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Lewis County

– Population aged 65 or older: 21.1%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 21.4%
– Median age: 42 years old
— Median age of males: 40.7 years old
— Median age of females: 45.1 years old
– Total population: 12,131 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VzBE1_0hbHCoOe00
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Hancock County

– Population aged 65 or older: 21.1%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 21.3%
– Median age: 44.5 years old
— Median age of males: 43.1 years old
— Median age of females: 45.6 years old
– Total population: 6,568 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VTHjP_0hbHCoOe00
Daniel Hartwig from San Mateo, CA, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Moore County

– Population aged 65 or older: 21.1%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 19.3%
– Median age: 45.9 years old
— Median age of males: 44.5 years old
— Median age of females: 47.3 years old
– Total population: 6,396 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BdQSX_0hbHCoOe00
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Monroe County

– Population aged 65 or older: 21.2%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 21.4%
– Median age: 44.1 years old
— Median age of males: 42.6 years old
— Median age of females: 45.2 years old
– Total population: 46,413 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KoGRO_0hbHCoOe00
Dwight Burdette // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Cocke County

– Population aged 65 or older: 21.3%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 20.4%
– Median age: 45.3 years old
— Median age of males: 44.7 years old
— Median age of females: 45.8 years old
– Total population: 35,797 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GLFqM_0hbHCoOe00
Thomas R Machnitzki (thomas@machnitzki.com) // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Fayette County

– Population aged 65 or older: 21.3%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 19.1%
– Median age: 46.2 years old
— Median age of males: 44.9 years old
— Median age of females: 46.9 years old
– Total population: 40,612 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RE8g3_0hbHCoOe00
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Fentress County

– Population aged 65 or older: 21.4%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 20.9%
– Median age: 45.5 years old
— Median age of males: 44 years old
— Median age of females: 46.8 years old
– Total population: 18,405 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d7S3k_0hbHCoOe00
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Meigs County

– Population aged 65 or older: 21.5%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 20.3%
– Median age: 45.9 years old
— Median age of males: 44.8 years old
— Median age of females: 46.9 years old
– Total population: 12,237 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wH0Pd_0hbHCoOe00
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Carter County

– Population aged 65 or older: 21.7%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 18.3%
– Median age: 45.7 years old
— Median age of males: 44.7 years old
— Median age of females: 47.4 years old
– Total population: 56,452 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gPGme_0hbHCoOe00
AppalachianCentrist // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Greene County

– Population aged 65 or older: 21.9%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 19.4%
– Median age: 45 years old
— Median age of males: 43.4 years old
— Median age of females: 46.4 years old
– Total population: 69,077 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yz7G0_0hbHCoOe00
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Sullivan County

– Population aged 65 or older: 21.9%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 19.3%
– Median age: 45.3 years old
— Median age of males: 43.7 years old
— Median age of females: 46.8 years old
– Total population: 157,707 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i6Jqa_0hbHCoOe00
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Jackson County

– Population aged 65 or older: 22.5%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 18.2%
– Median age: 47.4 years old
— Median age of males: 46.4 years old
— Median age of females: 48.1 years old
– Total population: 11,767 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xGYEy_0hbHCoOe00
Ballinindasierra // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Hardin County

– Population aged 65 or older: 22.6%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 20.2%
– Median age: 45.4 years old
— Median age of males: 44.3 years old
— Median age of females: 45.8 years old
– Total population: 25,665 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42FkZN_0hbHCoOe00
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Roane County

– Population aged 65 or older: 22.7%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 18.7%
– Median age: 47.3 years old
— Median age of males: 45.9 years old
— Median age of females: 48.7 years old
– Total population: 53,331 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T0wK3_0hbHCoOe00
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Johnson County

– Population aged 65 or older: 22.8%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 16.9%
– Median age: 46.1 years old
— Median age of males: 42.9 years old
— Median age of females: 48.8 years old
– Total population: 17,755 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p8uLv_0hbHCoOe00
Cj4258 // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Henry County

– Population aged 65 or older: 23.1%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 20.5%
– Median age: 45.8 years old
— Median age of males: 44.2 years old
— Median age of females: 46.5 years old
– Total population: 32,251 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tr8Pi_0hbHCoOe00
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Van Buren County

– Population aged 65 or older: 23.1%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 19.1%
– Median age: 46.5 years old
— Median age of males: 45.4 years old
— Median age of females: 47.2 years old
– Total population: 5,813 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IcHgV_0hbHCoOe00
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Unicoi County

– Population aged 65 or older: 23.7%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 16.5%
– Median age: 47.4 years old
— Median age of males: 45.2 years old
— Median age of females: 48.8 years old
– Total population: 17,821 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ABqp9_0hbHCoOe00
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Benton County

– Population aged 65 or older: 23.9%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 19.8%
– Median age: 47.5 years old
— Median age of males: 45.2 years old
— Median age of females: 49.4 years old
– Total population: 16,133 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NVy8t_0hbHCoOe00
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Clay County

– Population aged 65 or older: 24%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 20.6%
– Median age: 47 years old
— Median age of males: 46.3 years old
— Median age of females: 49.3 years old
– Total population: 7,640 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wkIQq_0hbHCoOe00
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Decatur County

– Population aged 65 or older: 24.5%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 20.9%
– Median age: 46.5 years old
— Median age of males: 44.7 years old
— Median age of females: 48.3 years old
– Total population: 11,663 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PTYo8_0hbHCoOe00
Scott Basford // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Loudon County

– Population aged 65 or older: 26.3%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 19.4%
– Median age: 47.8 years old
— Median age of males: 46.8 years old
— Median age of females: 49.3 years old
– Total population: 53,169 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x3NQz_0hbHCoOe00
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Pickett County

– Population aged 65 or older: 27.3%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 18.7%
– Median age: 50.7 years old
— Median age of males: 49.8 years old
— Median age of females: 51.3 years old
– Total population: 5,068 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IMOAv_0hbHCoOe00
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Cumberland County

– Population aged 65 or older: 30.8%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 17.5%
– Median age: 51.8 years old
— Median age of males: 49.9 years old
— Median age of females: 53.4 years old
– Total population: 60,016 people

