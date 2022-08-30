Read full article on original website
spectrumnews1.com
After years of work, Turfway Park opens gaming facility, racing to follow
FLORENCE, Ky. — After years of renovations, Turfway Park Racing and Gaming opened its gaming facility in Florence on Thursday. While live horse racing won’t return until later this year, hundreds of guests tried their hands at the facility’s new historical horse racing machines. What You Need...
Ribbon-cutting ceremony opens new Turfway Racing & Gaming facility and Thelma Julic was first to play
As the ribbon dropped to open the new Turfway Racing & Gaming facility in Florence Thursday, Thelma Julic, a 75-year-old “player” from Demossville, Ky. stormed the waiting lines and was first to play when the facility opened for wagering at 9 a.m. “I live on my Social Security...
Fox 19
Cincinnati’s Labor Day celebrations, deals & events
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Labor Day weekend events are in-the-works for the Queen City as many businesses and communities organize a plethora of things to do for the holiday weekend. “Name Your Price” Adoption Event with Cincinnati Animal CARE. Cincinnati Animal CARE has been at over capacity since April and...
spectrumnews1.com
Summer's end celebrated at Alexandria's Fair and Horse Show
ALEXANDRIA, Ky. — If you’re looking for 4-H contests, pageants and horse shows, Alexandria is the place to be this weekend. The Alexandria Fair and Horse Show, featuring loads of livestock and entertainment, is underway in northern Kentucky. What You Need To Know. The 2022 Alexandria Fair and...
WKRC
Local pool invites dogs to take a dip with their owners
MONTGOMERY, Ohio (WKRC) - Many local pools will be closing on Labor Day, but one pool is giving it to the dogs. The Montgomery Community Pool will allow pet owners to bring their dogs for a swim. The event is free for members of the pool and $3 for guests.
WLWT 5
Homearama starts this weekend featuring six luxury homes
LOVELAND, Ohio — Homearama kicks off this weekend in Loveland. Home enthusiasts will be able to tour six fully decorated and landscaped luxury homes starting Sept. 3 and running through Sept. 18. The homes are priced from $1 million and are designed in a variety of architectural styles. Homearama...
WLWT 5
Oktoberfest Zinzinnati to offer cashless option this year
CINCINNATI — Oktoberfest Zinzinnati is just a few weeks away and this year there will be an easier way to pay for all the beer and bratwurst. Oktoberfest Zinzinnati is launching a cashless option this year at all beer and Pepsi booths. The booths will accept all major credit...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati Nature Center offering free admission in September
MILFORD, Ohio — The Cincinnati Nature Center is offering free admission for one weekend in September. Visitors can take hike along one of the beautiful nature trails or visit the shops inside the Artists Market. Admission will be free the weekend of Sept. 24-25. The center has created family...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati Zoo hosting 'Ultimate Hippo Getaway' contest with hotel stay, personal visit
CINCINNATI — Fans now have a chance to spend the night with some of the most famous hippos around. The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden is offering a Ultimate Hippo Getaway prize package that includes a behind-the-scenes meet and greet with Fiona, Bibi, Ticker and baby Fritz. The meet...
dayton.com
Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill: A Guide
Welcome to the Journal-News guide to the mega sports complex Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill, located at 611 N. B St. in Hamilton, Ohio. Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill, founded by Sam and Melody Beiler, is one of the largest convention centers and indoor sports facilities in the United States. It is named after the original sports center on Spooky Nook Road in Manheim, Pennsylvania.
WLWT 5
Riverfest, WEBN fireworks 2022: Everything you need to know
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati's Riverfest and fireworks celebration is back again this weekend. Nationally recognized as one of the top single-day festivals in the country, Riverfest is slated for Sept. 4, starting at noon, with fireworks launching from the Ohio River starting at 9 p.m. This will be the 46th...
WLWT 5
Spring Grove Cemetery to host 16th annual lantern lighting after 2-year hiatus
CINCINNATI — Spring Grove Cemetery and Arboretum will be holding its 16th annual Lantern Lighting Event after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. Guests are invited to decorate a lantern in memory of those who have passed, and at dusk, the lanterns, illuminated by small candles, will be set up on Willow Water Lake.
Fox 19
Heart of a Champion: Milford football coach returns after major surgery
MILFORD, Ohio (WXIX) - The Milford Eagles’ head football coach is back on the sidelines after heart problems sidelined him for the start of the season. Tom Grippa is constant energy. He has been a head coach for more than three decades. At 66 years old, he will tell...
WLWT 5
Dog named Joey Votto gets adopted after being fostered by Reds' Jonathon India and girlfriend
CINCINNATI — Back in May, Reds' Jonathan India and his girlfriend Daniella began fostering Joey Votto, the dog that is. After spending a few months with his foster family, Votto is sliding tongue first into his forever home after he was adopted on Thursday. The Cincinnati Animal CARE team...
WKYT 27
LCA flies past Beechwood 36-7
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Christian Academy Eagles scored early and often Friday night against Belfry on their way to a 36-7 win. LCA has now won two-straight and will host Christian Academy of Louisville next Friday.
I-71 N between Cincinnati, Columbus reopens after crash
UPDATE: As of 3:40 p.m., ODOT is reporting all lanes of I-71 N have reopened. WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A crash has closed Interstate 71 northbound between Cincinnati and Columbus Saturday, backing up traffic for several miles in both directions. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation’s OHGO app, the crash has closed all […]
spectrumnews1.com
Lunken Airport Days brings military history to Cincinnati's east side
CINCINNATI — While much of the Labor Day focus in greater Cincinnati centers on fireworks, there’s another reason to look to the sky this long holiday weekend. Airport Days return to historic Lunken Airport this Labor Day weekend. The event celebrates vintage aircraft, military vehicles and classic cars.
WLWT 5
VIDEO: Mason man gets sprayed by skunk during animal rescue
MASON, Ohio — An encounter with a skunk didn’t end well for an Ohio man. On a recent rescue, Huntsman Wildlife responded to home in Mason to remove a skunk from the property. Cellphone video taken by one of the wildlife team members shows one team member trapping...
Historian Bryan McIntyre to revisit first 25 years of Camp Ernst during September 7 NKY History Hour
Since 1928 YMCA Camp Ernst in Boone County has been a place for horseback riding, hiking, swimming, confidence-building, friend-making, and so much more. Gifted by land donated by former U.S. Senator Richard Ernst, the summer camp has undergone many changes. However, decades later, visitors still find the familiar amid the change, recalling the adventures and friendships of long-ago summers past.
sideaction.com
John Daly Admits to Being Hammered While Making Live Appearance During Arkansas Tailgate for Cincinnati Matchup
Of course, former PGA star John Daly is going to be having more than a few on this beautiful college football Saturday. The “hit it hard” golfer is a proud Razorbacks fan having grown up in the area, and ahead of their game against the Cincinnati Bearcats today, Daly made sure to be in Fayetteville to take in the action.
