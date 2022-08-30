Read full article on original website
Kyrie Irving On LeBron James' Return To The Cavs: "Superheroes Need Help And The Leader Of The Team Doesn't Always Have To Take On The Burden. Bron Took On Crazy Burdens."
Kyrie Irving's tenure in Cleveland was full of ups and downs. He landed in a team that lost their biggest figure just one year before he made it to the league, unwillingly taking a big burden after LeBron James left to join the Miami Heat. It wasn't an easy task, but Irving tried his best to at least bring hope to Cleveland during those years.
J. Cole Shoots, Scores the Cover of ‘NBA 2K23’ Dreamer Edition
J. Cole is in the clouds on the cover of the “Dreamer Edition” of the NBA 2K23 video game. The Dreamville boss who signed up to play for the Scarborough Shooting Stars in the Canadian Elite Basketball League earlier this year will also executive produce the soundtrack for this year’s edition of the game — due out in November — and be a playable character in the MyCareer storyline. “NBA 2K has long been a place to discover new musical talent through their game and continues to be a gold standard for showcasing all things basketball culture,” Cole said in a...
Now members of the 48-man field that will hit the course on Friday for the start of the LIV Golf Invitational Boston after defecting from the PGA Tour earlier this week, Cameron Smith and Harold Varner III are already complaining about some of the harsh realities of being a part of their new pro circuit.
The Weeknd Forced to Cut Second LA Stadium Show Short After Losing His Voice
Only a few songs into the second of his two sold-out nights at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium on Saturday night (Sept. 3), The Weeknd lost his voice and pulled the plug on the show. The Weeknd was in the middle of “Can’t Feel My Face” when he lost his voice, stopped, and then came out onstage to tell the crowd: “I can’t give you the concert I want to give you. I’m going to make sure everyone’s good, gets your money back, and I’ll do a show real soon for you guys, but I wanted to come out and personally apologize...
Viral Hip-Hop Artist YNG Martyr Signs With Warner Music, Unleashes ‘It Happened’
YNG Martyr is the type of hip-hop artist who drives in his own lane. To push the cliché further still, his car is a self-designed one-off, and he rarely adheres to the speed limit. A proud Wiradjuri man, YNG Martyr today joins the Warner Music Australia roster. And straight out the gate, the 21-year-old drops “It Happened,” his first release through the music major. “It Happened” is a kooky hip-hop number with touches of Earl Sweatshirt, a production that could come from anywhere. If you said it was born in Canberra, the Australian capital, you’d be right, and it would be a...
Executive Turntable: Cumulus Names Music Partnerships Chief; SoundCloud Creator Head Exits
Also this week: Elektra promotes two marketing executives, WME elevates four to music agent and more. Cumulus Media launched a new music partnerships division and tapped Greg Frey to lead the department as vp of music partnerships out of Atlanta. In the role, Frey will coordinate marketing opportunities across Cumulus holdings, including over 300 Cumulus music stations, Westwood One and affiliated social and digital platforms. He was previously vp of programming operations. He can be reached at greg.frey@cumulus.com.
Kanye West Takes Aim at Outgoing Adidas CEO & Kid Cudi in Fake Newspaper Headline
Extra, extra: another day, another fake headline by Kanye West. The rapper used social media to slam both the outgoing CEO of Adidas and Kid Cudi on Thursday (Sept. 1). “KASPER RØRSTED ALSO DEAD AT 60,” the headline reads on a faux copy of The New York Times Ye posted on his Instagram, referencing the Danish businessman stepping down as head of the sportswear brand after six years as CEO. (In June, West feuded publicly with Rørsted, calling out the CEO in a lengthy Instagram post for alleged “blatant copying” of his Yeezy Slides designs.) The 21-time Grammy winner captioned his...
