Only a few songs into the second of his two sold-out nights at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium on Saturday night (Sept. 3), The Weeknd lost his voice and pulled the plug on the show. The Weeknd was in the middle of “Can’t Feel My Face” when he lost his voice, stopped, and then came out onstage to tell the crowd: “I can’t give you the concert I want to give you. I’m going to make sure everyone’s good, gets your money back, and I’ll do a show real soon for you guys, but I wanted to come out and personally apologize...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO