Woman Punched and Robbed on Roosevelt Avenue Earlier This Month

The police are looking for a man (L) who allegedly attacked and robbed a woman in Jackson Heights earlier this month (Photos: suspect (NYPD) and 80-02 Roosevelt Ave. GMaps)

The police are looking for a man who allegedly punched a woman in the face and then robbed her in Jackson Heights earlier this month.

The victim was allegedly approached by the suspect while walking past 80-04 Roosevelt Ave. at around 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18., according to police.

The suspect made a series of derogatory remarks about the victim’s sexual orientation before proceeding to punch her and take her purse.

The man fled the scene on foot westbound on Roosevelt Avenue. The victim was treated at the scene.

The NYPD released a photo of the suspect Monday night.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).