YouTube chef Victor Nevarez, aka Internet Shaquille: Made in Arizona

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Arizona warned of scorching temperaturesBrenna TempleArizona State
New Mexican Restaurant From Albuquerque Now OpenGreyson FAlbuquerque, NM
Preschool Sweethearts Tie The Knot 20 Years Later—#Couple GoalsMary HolmanPhoenix, AZ
Phoenix woman's survival story key to Pinal's domestic violence awareness initiativeJeremy BerenPhoenix, AZ
Yelp reviewers chose this Phoenix restaurant as the number one spot in America for tacosEllen EastwoodPhoenix, AZ
Related
kjzz.org
Exit Interview: Why painter Antionette Cauley left Phoenix for Berlin
Born and raised in Phoenix — largely in south Phoenix — painter Antoinette Cauley’s art is a mix of intense realism, portraiture that she has called “hood whimsical.” She sees herself as a representative — and an advocate — for the Black community in south Phoenix.
kjzz.org
Excessive-heat warnings issued for Phoenix this weekend
As monsoon weather takes a break in the Valley, the heat works overtime. Into the Labor Day weekend there will be triple-digit temperatures, hitting 110 degrees by Sunday. Mark O’Malley, with the National Weather Service in Phoenix, says excessive-heat warnings have been issued for Sunday and Monday. “It will...
kjzz.org
Arizona Department of Gaming reports a decline in sports betting for June
The latest report from the Arizona Department of Gaming shows a decline in sports betting in June. Department spokesperson Max Hartgraves attributes the drop-off to low sports activity during the month. “Bettors in Arizona wagered nearly $319 million during June. You know, this is a little lower than previous months,...
kjzz.org
Tempe enforces Town Lake trespassing ban amid its homeless outreach
On Thursday, the City of Tempe enforced a trespassing ban on homeless individuals living outside near Tempe Town Lake. The move follows an outreach to provide unsheltered individuals with housing, services and resources. Paul Bentley is the deputy human services director for Tempe. “The City of Tempe’s goal is to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kjzz.org
Risas Dental Labor of Love event offers free dental care on Labor Day
Free dental treatments will be available to Phoenix residents on Labor Day, Monday. Risas Dental and Braces’ “Labor of Love” event offers complementary cleanings, fillings, extractions, and exams at 13 Valley locations. The event will also feature live music from local radio stations. Julia Tostado is with...
kjzz.org
Katie Hobbs hasn't agreed to debate Kari Lake. She proposes this alternative instead
Democrat Katie Hobbs has yet to agree to debate her opponent in the Arizona governor's race, Kari Lake, and instead proposed back-to-back town hall-style interviews that will keep her separated from the conservative firebrand. Hobbs made the counterproposal in a Friday press release, the same day the Citizens Clean Elections...
kjzz.org
Average gas price dips below $4 per gallon in Arizona
The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded in Arizona is now just below $4. "It has been a long time and this really is just the continuing trend of a lack of demand, meaning those prices have dropped right in time for Labor Day weekend," said Arizona AAA spokesman John Treanor.
kjzz.org
No major highway closures in Arizona during Labor Day weekend
Arizonans are hitting the road for Labor Day weekend and they will not face any barriers on the road. Major roads will remain open for the heavy traffic. The Arizona Department of Transportation says major road work will be halted over the Labor Day weekend. Some roads may be partially closed, but busy highways will remain open.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kjzz.org
Maricopa County injects $3.6 million into emergency HVAC repair program
Maricopa County has dedicated more money to a program designed to provide complimentary air conditioning repairs to homeowners in the Valley. It comes from the county’s share of funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. The emergency HVAC repair and replacement fund is getting a $3.6 million boost. The...
kjzz.org
Beyond boosters, health officials encourage Arizonans 65+ to get 2022 flu shots
As new variants of COVID-19 become more dominant and flu season approaches, health officials are encouraging Arizonans 65 and up to roll up their sleeves. Only about a third of this group got a COVID booster, and they are also at higher risk of developing serious flu complications. Masking and...
kjzz.org
Maricopa County Attorney's Office changes policy for plea deals in crimes involving guns
The Maricopa County Attorney’s office is updating its policy on addressing felonies where firearms were used. The policy was changed so that a prison sentence would be required in any plea offer if a firearm was used in the commission of a crime. A press release from the office...
Comments / 0