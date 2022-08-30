Read full article on original website
Related
max983.net
Marshall County Sheriff’s Department Seeking Help in Finding Missing Teen
The Marshall County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for help in finding a missing/runaway 15-year-old female. Police say Kianna Piner was last seen Wednesday, August 31 at 5:30 p.m. ET. She may be in the LaPaz, Mishawaka or South Bend areas. Piner is 5’7” and 125 lbs with...
WNDU
LaPorte County deputies rescue driver after vehicle crashes into home
LAPORTE, Ind. (WNDU) - Two deputies in LaPorte County are being recognized for performing life-saving actions Thursday night after rescuing the driver of a vehicle that had crashed into a home. Police say Deputy Austin Wells responded to a crash just after 10:50 p.m. in the 3100 block of Monroe...
14news.com
ISP: Mother arrested after driving impaired with children in car
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police responded to a crash involving injuries on I-64 east of Lynnville on Friday night. According to a press release, when troopers arrived, they found a car off the roadway on its top. The driver, 33-year-old Justa Shinn of Fort Wayne, and her two children were still inside the car.
WNDU
Marshall County Police searching for missing 15-year-old girl
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Marshall County Sheriff’s Department needs your help finding a missing/runaway teenager. Kianna Piner, 15, was last seen on Wednesday, Aug. 31, at approximately 5:30 p.m. Kianna is 5′7″ and weighs 125 pounds. She has shoulder length brown hair and brown eyes.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WNDU
Inmate death at Marshall County Jail under investigation
PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police are investigating the death of an inmate at the Marshall County Jail Thursday night. Just after 9:05 p.m. Marshall County jail staff located an inmate that was unresponsive and later pronounced dead. The inmate, identified as Kelly Peterson, 53, of Culver, was alone...
Indiana deputies pull driver to safety after SUV crashes through house, catches fire
LA PORTE, Ind. — Two La Porte County Sheriff’s deputies are being lauded for their heroic actions after a driver crashed into a residence and a fire erupted beneath the hood, quickly filling the home with smoke. “We are beyond ecstatic by the heroic actions of Deputies Wells and Roby,” said La Porte County Sheriff […]
Argument over truck turns into shots fired in Van Buren Co.
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — No one was injured after an argument turned into shots fired in Arlington Township, the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office says. Deputies were called to a home in the 46,000 block of M43 around 6 p.m. Friday on the report of an argument. While police were en route, shots were fired.
abc57.com
Pedestrian injured in hit and run on SR 120
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- A pedestrian was injured in a hit and run that happened just east of Bristol Wednesday evening, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. A pedestrian was walking east on SR 120 around 9:45 p.m. when a vehicle struck her and failed to stop. The 44-year-old...
IN THIS ARTICLE
abc57.com
Family of 12-year-old Rio Allred sues Elkhart school district for wrongful death
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- The family of Rio Allred has filed a lawsuit against Elkhart Community Schools for wrongful death, violating Title IX and violating the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment to the Constitution. The family alleging students harassed Rio because of her hair loss and sexual orientation....
WNDU
Nappanee woman sentenced to 94 years in prison for deadly 2020 stabbing
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Nappanee woman was sentenced Friday for a deadly stabbing that happened in Kosciusko County back in December 2020. Vickie Wooldridge, 45, was sentenced to 94 years in prison for murdering Matthew Lucas, 42, and stabbing two others at a home on Westside Drive on Dec. 15, 2020.
Indiana man accused of murdering uncle, stabbing father
MICHIANA SHORES, Ind. — A 42-year-old man from Michiana Shores is accused of murdering his uncle and stabbing his own father. Kyle K. Earley was officially charged by the La Porte County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on Friday with one count of murder and another count of attempted murder. According to the La Porte County Sheriff’s […]
wtvbam.com
Montgomery man dies in two vehicle crash on U.S. 12 at Maple Road
QUINCY TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A Montgomery man was killed Thursday afternoon when his motorcycle was hit from behind by a car on U.S. 12 at Maple Road. The Branch County Sheriff’s Department says the crash happened at 4:38 p.m.. They say 58-year-old Jed Vanhoosear of Montgomery was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WWMTCw
Two injured in two-vehicle rollover crash in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Two vehicles collided at a Kalamazoo intersection Friday, injuring two passengers, according to police on scene. Safe street initiative: WMU students start petition for safer streets outside campus. Police surrounded the intersection of Park and Maple streets around 11:30 a.m. Friday. Two passengers had minor injuries,...
hometownnewsnow.com
OWI Alleged in Crash and Fire at House
(La Porte, IN) - A house was heavily damaged in La Porte last night by a motor vehicle and fire. There were no major injuries, but a police officer is credited with saving the life of the alleged intoxicated driver. Evin Eakins, 25, of Valparaiso, is charged with operating while...
WNDU
One dead, one injured in Michiana Shores stabbing
MICHIANA SHORES, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is dead and another is seriously injured after a stabbing in rural Michiana Shores. It happened just before 9:30 a.m. Thursday at a home in the 300 block of Groveland Trail. The victim killed has been identified as Denis Earley, 64. The other...
hometownnewsnow.com
Motorcycle Crash Victims Identified
(Michigan City, IN) - Two people killed in a motorcycle accident in Michigan City recently have been identified. According to the La Porte County Coroner’s Office, the victims were 41-year-old Kevin McCullough and 43-year-old Jennifer Houser. The man and woman were from Greenup, Illinois. According to Michigan City Police,...
abc57.com
Three men arrested following traffic stop
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Three men were arrested and charged after police conducted a traffic stop on their vehicle, according to court records. On Wednesday, a South Bend Police officer saw Jershawn Harris driving a black Chevy Impala. The officer confirmed Harris did not have a driver's license and conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle at Indiana and Michigan street, reports said.
abc57.com
Sturgis man convicted of fleeing, resisting police
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. -- A man who fled from police at high speeds through a neighborhood after allegedly committing an armed robbery in a different county, was convicted in St. Joseph County, Michigan. The prosecutor's office says Sturgis Police received an alert for a suspect in an armed robbery...
wkzo.com
Dowagiac Union Schools bus struck and rolls on its side after running a stop sign in Cass County
WAYNE TOWNSHIP, CASS COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Authorities say a school bus driver apparently went through a stop sign and the bus was hit by another vehicle in Cass County’s Wayne Township early this morning. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says at 6:43 a.m. deputies were called...
22 WSBT
Waiver hearing set for 14-year-old in death of corrections officer
Should a 14-year-old suspect in the death of a St Joseph County Corrections officer be waived to adult court?. The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office has filed for a waiver hearing for that suspect. The hearing is scheduled for September 16th at 1:30 p.m. Magistrate Graham C. Polando authorized...
Comments / 5