The Marshall County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for help in finding a missing/runaway 15-year-old female. Police say Kianna Piner was last seen Wednesday, August 31 at 5:30 p.m. ET. She may be in the LaPaz, Mishawaka or South Bend areas. Piner is 5’7” and 125 lbs with...

MARSHALL COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO