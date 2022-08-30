ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkhart County, IN

14news.com

ISP: Mother arrested after driving impaired with children in car

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police responded to a crash involving injuries on I-64 east of Lynnville on Friday night. According to a press release, when troopers arrived, they found a car off the roadway on its top. The driver, 33-year-old Justa Shinn of Fort Wayne, and her two children were still inside the car.
LYNNVILLE, IN
WNDU

Marshall County Police searching for missing 15-year-old girl

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Marshall County Sheriff’s Department needs your help finding a missing/runaway teenager. Kianna Piner, 15, was last seen on Wednesday, Aug. 31, at approximately 5:30 p.m. Kianna is 5′7″ and weighs 125 pounds. She has shoulder length brown hair and brown eyes.
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
Elkhart County, IN
Elkhart, IN
Indiana Crime & Safety
Elkhart County, IN
WNDU

Inmate death at Marshall County Jail under investigation

PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police are investigating the death of an inmate at the Marshall County Jail Thursday night. Just after 9:05 p.m. Marshall County jail staff located an inmate that was unresponsive and later pronounced dead. The inmate, identified as Kelly Peterson, 53, of Culver, was alone...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Pedestrian injured in hit and run on SR 120

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- A pedestrian was injured in a hit and run that happened just east of Bristol Wednesday evening, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. A pedestrian was walking east on SR 120 around 9:45 p.m. when a vehicle struck her and failed to stop. The 44-year-old...
BRISTOL, IN
WNDU

Nappanee woman sentenced to 94 years in prison for deadly 2020 stabbing

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Nappanee woman was sentenced Friday for a deadly stabbing that happened in Kosciusko County back in December 2020. Vickie Wooldridge, 45, was sentenced to 94 years in prison for murdering Matthew Lucas, 42, and stabbing two others at a home on Westside Drive on Dec. 15, 2020.
NAPPANEE, IN
FOX59

Indiana man accused of murdering uncle, stabbing father

MICHIANA SHORES, Ind. — A 42-year-old man from Michiana Shores is accused of murdering his uncle and stabbing his own father. Kyle K. Earley was officially charged by the La Porte County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on Friday with one count of murder and another count of attempted murder. According to the La Porte County Sheriff’s […]
MICHIANA SHORES, IN
wtvbam.com

Montgomery man dies in two vehicle crash on U.S. 12 at Maple Road

QUINCY TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A Montgomery man was killed Thursday afternoon when his motorcycle was hit from behind by a car on U.S. 12 at Maple Road. The Branch County Sheriff’s Department says the crash happened at 4:38 p.m.. They say 58-year-old Jed Vanhoosear of Montgomery was...
MONTGOMERY, MI
WWMTCw

Two injured in two-vehicle rollover crash in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Two vehicles collided at a Kalamazoo intersection Friday, injuring two passengers, according to police on scene. Safe street initiative: WMU students start petition for safer streets outside campus. Police surrounded the intersection of Park and Maple streets around 11:30 a.m. Friday. Two passengers had minor injuries,...
KALAMAZOO, MI
hometownnewsnow.com

OWI Alleged in Crash and Fire at House

(La Porte, IN) - A house was heavily damaged in La Porte last night by a motor vehicle and fire. There were no major injuries, but a police officer is credited with saving the life of the alleged intoxicated driver. Evin Eakins, 25, of Valparaiso, is charged with operating while...
LA PORTE, IN
WNDU

One dead, one injured in Michiana Shores stabbing

MICHIANA SHORES, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is dead and another is seriously injured after a stabbing in rural Michiana Shores. It happened just before 9:30 a.m. Thursday at a home in the 300 block of Groveland Trail. The victim killed has been identified as Denis Earley, 64. The other...
MICHIANA SHORES, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Motorcycle Crash Victims Identified

(Michigan City, IN) - Two people killed in a motorcycle accident in Michigan City recently have been identified. According to the La Porte County Coroner’s Office, the victims were 41-year-old Kevin McCullough and 43-year-old Jennifer Houser. The man and woman were from Greenup, Illinois. According to Michigan City Police,...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
abc57.com

Three men arrested following traffic stop

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Three men were arrested and charged after police conducted a traffic stop on their vehicle, according to court records. On Wednesday, a South Bend Police officer saw Jershawn Harris driving a black Chevy Impala. The officer confirmed Harris did not have a driver's license and conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle at Indiana and Michigan street, reports said.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Sturgis man convicted of fleeing, resisting police

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. -- A man who fled from police at high speeds through a neighborhood after allegedly committing an armed robbery in a different county, was convicted in St. Joseph County, Michigan. The prosecutor's office says Sturgis Police received an alert for a suspect in an armed robbery...
STURGIS, MI
22 WSBT

Waiver hearing set for 14-year-old in death of corrections officer

Should a 14-year-old suspect in the death of a St Joseph County Corrections officer be waived to adult court?. The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office has filed for a waiver hearing for that suspect. The hearing is scheduled for September 16th at 1:30 p.m. Magistrate Graham C. Polando authorized...
MISHAWAKA, IN

