Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Buccaneers' Tom Brady, wife Gisele Bündchen reportedly in fight over his decision to return to NFL
After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were bounced from the 2022 NFL Playoffs by the Los Angeles Rams in January, quarterback Tom Brady surprised many when he first refused to commit to playing another season and then explained during an appearance on his "Let's Go" SiriusXM show and podcast that he first needed to spend time with wife Gisele Bündchen and his family before he confirmed any decision.
Yardbarker
Report: Cowboys reach contract negotiation phase with former Pro Bowl OT Jason Peters
Although he is now 40 years old, Peters played in 15 games for the Bears last season as their left tackle and was serviceable. The former nine-time Pro Bowler is not the All-Pro he was a decade ago for the Eagles, but he can still help a team like Dallas that is in need of a replacement for Smith.
Yardbarker
Steelers Are Underdogs Week 1
It’s officially less than one week until the NFL resumes, and fans everywhere are trying to see how their team should stack up. This should come as no surprise to anyone who watched the 2021 NFL season, but the Steelers are underdogs. When Pittsburgh travels to Paycor Stadium on Sunday, September 11, they will see a familiar foe; their AFC North rivals, the Cincinnati Bengals. Pittsburgh has done historically well against the Bengals, but the returning AFC champions want nothing more than to beat Tomlin and company to begin their season.
Yardbarker
The Yankees are wasting a roster spot on a production-less player
Sometimes the New York Yankees make decisions that seem to hold little logic. For example, why exactly has manager Aaron Boone kept Marwin Gonzales on the team for this long?. Gonzalez has provided next to no value on the team up to this point, despite having about 11 years of MLB experience under his belt. The last time Gonzalez provided adequate value was back in 2017 with the Houston Astros when he hit .303 with a 37% on-base rate over 134 games. He hit 23 homers that season with 90 RBIs, but he’s fallen off significantly since then.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Watch: Bryce Young has hilarious interaction with Nick Saban following touchdown
It was all fun for Alabama in the first half against Utah State but whenever there’s a coaching moment from Nick Saban players straighten up pretty quick. Even if it’s Bryce Young. Following a touchdown pass to Traeshon Holden, Young was seen celebrating with his teammates before quickly...
Yardbarker
NFL Analyst Has A Grim Titans Prediction For 2022
Last season, the Tennessee Titans emerged as the top seed in the hotly-contested American Football Conference. The competition was so tight that more than seven teams still had a chance to clinch a postseason berth in the final week of the regular season. Despite losing Derrick Henry to a foot...
Yardbarker
Steelers Injury: WR Out Through Week 5
The latest Steelers injury report says fans will have to wait until at least October 9 to see one of their newest wide receivers in action. Electric wideout Calvin Austin III was placed on injured reserve, the team announced on Thursday. This shortens his rookie season by at least four games. Austin has been dealing with a lingering foot injury throughout training camp. This injury kept him from seeing his first taste of NFL gameplay during the preseason.
Yardbarker
Neal Brown costs West Virginia with decision to punt
Pitt beat West Virginia 38-31 in the Backyard Brawl matchup between the rivals on Thursday, and Neal Brown sure didn’t help matters later in the game. West Virginia took a 31-24 lead early in the fourth quarter and then got a stop. The Mountaineers got the ball back and moved to midfield. Rather than go for it on 4th-and-1 at the Pitt 48 with 6:17 left, Brown chose to punt.
RELATED PEOPLE
Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz: Confident QB Dak Prescott 'feels like he could hit a penny out of the air'
It doesn't seem like Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott needs any more motivation ahead of the 2022 NFL season. On Thursday, Prescott clapped back at perceived doubters of the team, telling reporters, "keep writing, keep talking," and "we're for it." Less than two weeks from the Cowboys' Week 1 opener...
Yardbarker
Matt LaFleur has a stern message for Packers' wide receiver room
Following preseason, the Green Bay Packers don’t yet have a clear-cut number one wide receiver. With the departure of Davante Adams this offseason, head coach Matt LaFleur is expecting someone in the wide receiver corps to step up this season and be a leader on the team. The Packers are mixing veterans like Allen Lazard, Sammy Watkins, and Randall Cobb with rookies Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs.
Yardbarker
The Falcons Have A Shocking Problem To Fix This Season
The Atlanta Falcons haven’t had much success since their stint in Super Bowl LI. They did make the playoffs again the following year but lost in the Divisional Round to the Philadelphia Eagles. Since then, their postseason drought has stretched for four seasons, and they haven’t had a winning...
Yardbarker
Detroit rookie Jameson Williams' early return could reward fantasy owners
Fantasy owners who took a chance on Lions rookie receiver Jameson Williams might be rewarded with an early return. Detroit general manager Brad Holmes told reporters Williams is "so gifted from a genetic standpoint, once he keeps that consistency going, it actually could accelerate that return that we’re thinking."
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
New York Aaron Judge contract extension update
As the 2022 season wears on, the New York Yankees still have their sights set on extending Aaron Judge after an immaculate season. Longtime New York Post writer and reporter Jon Heyman published an interesting article yesterday evening, discussing a few big-name free agents’ expected decisions this upcoming offseason. He talks about Aaron Judge, and how apparently, executives around the league are expecting him to stay put in the Bronx.
Attorney: Saints safety Marcus Maye 'vehemently denies' allegation following aggravated assault arrest
The New Orleans Saints surprised many earlier this week when they shipped off starting DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to the Philadelphia Eagles. With free agency acquisitions Tyrann Mathieu and Marcus Maye joining the team's secondary this summer though, perhaps fans in the "Big Easy" felt the group could sustain the loss of Gardner-Johnson.
Yardbarker
Wide Receivers to Target Late in your Fantasy Football Draft
Isaiah Mckenzie – WR Buffalo Bills – Isaiah Mckenzie has impressed all offseason for the Buffalo Bills and there’s strong reason to believe that the best is yet to come. Mckenzie suffered an undisclosed injury at practice on saturday, August 27th. However, it does not appear to be serious and he’s worth the late round pick for your fantasy football team. Last year, in a week 16 matchup with the New England Patriots, The bills placed Mckenzie into a premier role due to injuries suffered by receivers Gabriel Davis and Cole Beasley. Mckenzie responded by catching 11 of his 12 targets for 125 yards and one touchdown. With Buffalo letting Cole Beasley go earlier this year in March and Mckenzie receiving a two year contract extension that same month. Even with superstar Stefon Diggs lined up on the outside, expect an excellent year from the speedy slot receiver in one of the NFL’s most high-powered offenses.
Yardbarker
Pat Narduzzi takes shot at ESPN after Pitt win
Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi was not happy with some of the ESPN coverage he saw leading up to his team’s big game against West Virginia on Thursday night, and he was quick to let the network know about it after the Panthers came away with a thrilling win.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Bills GM Brandon Beane taking roster advice from Von Miller?
The Buffalo Bills are hoping Von Miller can terrorize opposing quarterbacks for them this season. In the meantime, the veteran pass-rusher may be operating as an honorary member of the team’s front office. Bills general manager Brandon Beane indicated to reporters on Thursday that he has taken Miller’s advice...
Comments / 0