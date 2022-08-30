ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Buccaneers' Tom Brady, wife Gisele Bündchen reportedly in fight over his decision to return to NFL

After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were bounced from the 2022 NFL Playoffs by the Los Angeles Rams in January, quarterback Tom Brady surprised many when he first refused to commit to playing another season and then explained during an appearance on his "Let's Go" SiriusXM show and podcast that he first needed to spend time with wife Gisele Bündchen and his family before he confirmed any decision.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Steelers Are Underdogs Week 1

It’s officially less than one week until the NFL resumes, and fans everywhere are trying to see how their team should stack up. This should come as no surprise to anyone who watched the 2021 NFL season, but the Steelers are underdogs. When Pittsburgh travels to Paycor Stadium on Sunday, September 11, they will see a familiar foe; their AFC North rivals, the Cincinnati Bengals. Pittsburgh has done historically well against the Bengals, but the returning AFC champions want nothing more than to beat Tomlin and company to begin their season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

The Yankees are wasting a roster spot on a production-less player

Sometimes the New York Yankees make decisions that seem to hold little logic. For example, why exactly has manager Aaron Boone kept Marwin Gonzales on the team for this long?. Gonzalez has provided next to no value on the team up to this point, despite having about 11 years of MLB experience under his belt. The last time Gonzalez provided adequate value was back in 2017 with the Houston Astros when he hit .303 with a 37% on-base rate over 134 games. He hit 23 homers that season with 90 RBIs, but he’s fallen off significantly since then.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Yardbarker

NFL Analyst Has A Grim Titans Prediction For 2022

Last season, the Tennessee Titans emerged as the top seed in the hotly-contested American Football Conference. The competition was so tight that more than seven teams still had a chance to clinch a postseason berth in the final week of the regular season. Despite losing Derrick Henry to a foot...
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Steelers Injury: WR Out Through Week 5

The latest Steelers injury report says fans will have to wait until at least October 9 to see one of their newest wide receivers in action. Electric wideout Calvin Austin III was placed on injured reserve, the team announced on Thursday. This shortens his rookie season by at least four games. Austin has been dealing with a lingering foot injury throughout training camp. This injury kept him from seeing his first taste of NFL gameplay during the preseason.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Neal Brown costs West Virginia with decision to punt

Pitt beat West Virginia 38-31 in the Backyard Brawl matchup between the rivals on Thursday, and Neal Brown sure didn’t help matters later in the game. West Virginia took a 31-24 lead early in the fourth quarter and then got a stop. The Mountaineers got the ball back and moved to midfield. Rather than go for it on 4th-and-1 at the Pitt 48 with 6:17 left, Brown chose to punt.
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Gronkowski
Yardbarker

Matt LaFleur has a stern message for Packers' wide receiver room

Following preseason, the Green Bay Packers don’t yet have a clear-cut number one wide receiver. With the departure of Davante Adams this offseason, head coach Matt LaFleur is expecting someone in the wide receiver corps to step up this season and be a leader on the team. The Packers are mixing veterans like Allen Lazard, Sammy Watkins, and Randall Cobb with rookies Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

The Falcons Have A Shocking Problem To Fix This Season

The Atlanta Falcons haven’t had much success since their stint in Super Bowl LI. They did make the playoffs again the following year but lost in the Divisional Round to the Philadelphia Eagles. Since then, their postseason drought has stretched for four seasons, and they haven’t had a winning...
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Detroit rookie Jameson Williams' early return could reward fantasy owners

Fantasy owners who took a chance on Lions rookie receiver Jameson Williams might be rewarded with an early return. Detroit general manager Brad Holmes told reporters Williams is "so gifted from a genetic standpoint, once he keeps that consistency going, it actually could accelerate that return that we’re thinking."
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Giants#Buccaneers#Packers#American Football#The Buffalo Bills#The Arizona Cardinals#Auburn
Yardbarker

New York Aaron Judge contract extension update

As the 2022 season wears on, the New York Yankees still have their sights set on extending Aaron Judge after an immaculate season. Longtime New York Post writer and reporter Jon Heyman published an interesting article yesterday evening, discussing a few big-name free agents’ expected decisions this upcoming offseason. He talks about Aaron Judge, and how apparently, executives around the league are expecting him to stay put in the Bronx.
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Wide Receivers to Target Late in your Fantasy Football Draft

Isaiah Mckenzie – WR Buffalo Bills – Isaiah Mckenzie has impressed all offseason for the Buffalo Bills and there’s strong reason to believe that the best is yet to come. Mckenzie suffered an undisclosed injury at practice on saturday, August 27th. However, it does not appear to be serious and he’s worth the late round pick for your fantasy football team. Last year, in a week 16 matchup with the New England Patriots, The bills placed Mckenzie into a premier role due to injuries suffered by receivers Gabriel Davis and Cole Beasley. Mckenzie responded by catching 11 of his 12 targets for 125 yards and one touchdown. With Buffalo letting Cole Beasley go earlier this year in March and Mckenzie receiving a two year contract extension that same month. Even with superstar Stefon Diggs lined up on the outside, expect an excellent year from the speedy slot receiver in one of the NFL’s most high-powered offenses.
NFL
Yardbarker

Pat Narduzzi takes shot at ESPN after Pitt win

Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi was not happy with some of the ESPN coverage he saw leading up to his team’s big game against West Virginia on Thursday night, and he was quick to let the network know about it after the Panthers came away with a thrilling win.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
New York Giants
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Bills GM Brandon Beane taking roster advice from Von Miller?

The Buffalo Bills are hoping Von Miller can terrorize opposing quarterbacks for them this season. In the meantime, the veteran pass-rusher may be operating as an honorary member of the team’s front office. Bills general manager Brandon Beane indicated to reporters on Thursday that he has taken Miller’s advice...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy