This week Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announced grants totaling more than $2 million were awarded to six Pennsylvania organizations for research on issues critical to sustaining and growing the state's $132.5 billion agriculture industry. Grant recipients include The Center for Dairy Excellence, Pasa Sustainable Agriculture, Pennsylvania State University, Rodale Institute, Stroud Water Research Institute and University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine.

