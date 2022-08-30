ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Frankfort, IL

Comments / 0

Related
KFVS12

Paducah police investigating report of shots fired

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police are investigating a report of shots fired on Thursday evening, September 1. According to Paducah police, just after 5 p.m. multiple callers reported hearing gunshots on H.C. Mathis Drive near North 27th Street, then continuing down Laclede Avenue. They said several callers reported seeing two...
PADUCAH, KY
southernillinoisnow.com

Centralia man arrested for starting fire in vacant home

Centralia Police arrested a 40-year-old Centralia man for felony criminal damage to property by fire following a fire Thursday afternoon that caused minor damage to a vacant home. Edwin Steinkamp of West Noleman was arrested when returning to the home at 1124 South Hickory Street Thursday night. Centralia City Firemen...
CENTRALIA, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Frankfort, IL
City
West Frankfort, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
West Frankfort, IL
Crime & Safety
KFVS12

Texas man dead in four-vehicle fatal crash in Harrisburg, Ill.

HARRISBURG, Ill. (KFVS) - A crash involving four vehicle in Saline County resulted in one person’s death and another being flown to a hospital. According to the Illinois State Police, the crash occurred on Thursday, Sept. 1, around 4:45 p.m. After conducting a preliminary investigation, ISP says the crash...
HARRISBURG, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Nokomis man injured in single-car wreck north of Sandoval

A 35-year-old Nokomis man was injured in a single car crash north of Sandoval Friday afternoon. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say 35-year-old James LeMarr told them he fell asleep while traveling on US 51 near the Boone Street Road intersection. He ran off the east side of the road, went down an embankment, hit a culvert, and then a stop sign at the south entrance to the rest area.
SANDOVAL, IL
thunderboltradio.com

Arrest Made in Calloway County Bank Robbery on Thursday

An arrest has been made in connection with a bank robbery in Calloway County on Thursday. Kentucky State Police say 56 year old Robert P. Riley, of Water Valley, was identified as the person responsible for the robbery of The Murray Bank in Hazel. Post 1 reports said Riley was...
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Windows#Police#Ball Bearings#Property Crime
wevv.com

One killed, another seriously injured after crash in Saline County

One person is dead and another seriously injured after a four-vehicle crash that happened on Thursday in Saline County, Illinois. The Illinois State Police says it happened around 4:45 p.m. Thursday on southbound US Route 45 at Feazel Road in Harrisburg. Police say a bucket truck was going south on...
SALINE COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Thursday, September 1st, 2022

A 37-year-old Alma man has been arrested by Centralia Police for violation of bail bond and two outstanding warrants. Gregory Bryan of Broadway is wanted on a Marion County failure to appear warrant for harassing and communications with a witness with a bond set at $100,000 and an Illinois Department of Corrections warrant.
ALMA, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KFVS12

Man wanted for aggravated battery in Williamson County arrested in Indiana

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man wanted in Williamson County was arrested in Indianapolis, Ind. on Friday, September 2. According to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested Robert Anthony, 66, from Indianapolis, Ind. on an active warrant out of Williamson Co. for Aggravated Battery and Discharge Firearm with a bond of $250,000 Dollars.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

New CDL requirements impact Cape Girardeau City services

The City of Cape Girardeau is figuring out how to make the downtown area safer. A new rehabilitation center has opened up in Williamson County, Ill. Kentucky State Police are investigating a bank robbery in Hazel, Ky. Old Town Cape unveils 2022 Christmas ornament. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. Old...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
wish989.com

Woodlawn Man Free on Bond Arrested on New Charges

MT. VERNON – A 55-year-old Woodlawn man was arrested Wednesday by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on multiple drug and weapons charges. According to the sheriff’s office, David Lamar was arrested for Being an Armed Habitual Criminal, Being a Felon in Possession/Use of a Firearm while on Parole, Possession of a Meth Precursor, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Meth, and on a Parole Violation.
WOODLAWN, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Friday, September 2nd, 2022

A 25-year-old Granite City man has been arrested by Centralia Police for alleged possession of meth, resisting arrest, and on a Madison County warrant for aggravated domestic battery. Nicolas Cook was taken to the Marion County Jail. Bond on the warrant is set at $50,000. A 25-year-old Kell man has...
GRANITE CITY, IL
x95radio.com

JEFFERSON COUNTY ARREST REPORTS – SEPTEMBER 1ST, 2022

MT. VERNON, IL — On Thursday, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office along with the Mt. Vernon Police Department reported the following arrests;. 29-year-old Lavell Elion of Mt. Vernon was arrested Wednesday by the Mt. Vernon Police Department for Aggravated Domestic Battery. 22-year-old Benjamin Duncan of Bonnie was arrested...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL
kbsi23.com

MoDOT crews begin rehabilitation work on Chester Bridge

SIKESTON—(KBSI) Work to rehabilitate the Chester Bridge is underway. The bridge spans the Mississippi River, connecting the cities of Perryville, Mo., and Chester, Ill., via MO Route 51/IL Route 150. The maintenance project includes pavement rehab and some minor structural steel repairs. Currently, Route 51 is reduced to one...
CHESTER, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy