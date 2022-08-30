Read full article on original website
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem Police arrest Salem man for eight counts of motor vehicle burglary and one vehicle theft
Salem Police have arrested a 19-year-old Salem man for eight counts of burglary to a motor vehicle and motor vehicle theft. Brandon Powell of West Warmouth was taken into custody when allegedly tied to the series of incidents that began early Saturday morning. The first reports were received at 2:30...
KFVS12
Paducah police investigating report of shots fired
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police are investigating a report of shots fired on Thursday evening, September 1. According to Paducah police, just after 5 p.m. multiple callers reported hearing gunshots on H.C. Mathis Drive near North 27th Street, then continuing down Laclede Avenue. They said several callers reported seeing two...
ISP: Victims named in four vehicle fatal traffic crash in Saline County
HARRISBURG, Ill. (WEHT) – The Illinois State Police (ISP) has released information on a four vehicle fatal traffic crash that happened on September 1, around 4:45 p.m. According to ISP’s preliminary report, Michael J. Woolley, 50, from Forney, TX, was traveling southbound on US Route 45 near Feazel Road. Police say, Christopher L. Price, 71, […]
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia man arrested for starting fire in vacant home
Centralia Police arrested a 40-year-old Centralia man for felony criminal damage to property by fire following a fire Thursday afternoon that caused minor damage to a vacant home. Edwin Steinkamp of West Noleman was arrested when returning to the home at 1124 South Hickory Street Thursday night. Centralia City Firemen...
clayconews.com
Suspect that Robbed a Bank in Hazel, Kentucky identified as a Water Valley Resident and captured in Carbondale, Illionis
HAZEL, KY – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that Detectives with KSP Post 1 continue to investigate a robbery at The Murray Bank branch in Hazel, KY. The suspect has been identified as Robert P. Riley, 56 years old, of Water Valley, KY. Riley was located in Carbondale,...
KFVS12
Texas man dead in four-vehicle fatal crash in Harrisburg, Ill.
HARRISBURG, Ill. (KFVS) - A crash involving four vehicle in Saline County resulted in one person’s death and another being flown to a hospital. According to the Illinois State Police, the crash occurred on Thursday, Sept. 1, around 4:45 p.m. After conducting a preliminary investigation, ISP says the crash...
southernillinoisnow.com
Nokomis man injured in single-car wreck north of Sandoval
A 35-year-old Nokomis man was injured in a single car crash north of Sandoval Friday afternoon. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say 35-year-old James LeMarr told them he fell asleep while traveling on US 51 near the Boone Street Road intersection. He ran off the east side of the road, went down an embankment, hit a culvert, and then a stop sign at the south entrance to the rest area.
thunderboltradio.com
Arrest Made in Calloway County Bank Robbery on Thursday
An arrest has been made in connection with a bank robbery in Calloway County on Thursday. Kentucky State Police say 56 year old Robert P. Riley, of Water Valley, was identified as the person responsible for the robbery of The Murray Bank in Hazel. Post 1 reports said Riley was...
wevv.com
One killed, another seriously injured after crash in Saline County
One person is dead and another seriously injured after a four-vehicle crash that happened on Thursday in Saline County, Illinois. The Illinois State Police says it happened around 4:45 p.m. Thursday on southbound US Route 45 at Feazel Road in Harrisburg. Police say a bucket truck was going south on...
kbsi23.com
Southern Illinois Truck Showdown draws hundreds of trucks, paves way for future success
MARION, Ill. (KBSI) – A little rain couldn’t stop the Southern Illinois Truck Showdown from invading Rent One Park for the first time. About 300 trucks from 13 different states filled the ballpark’s parking lot with thousands and thousands of horsepower. Promoter Brett Sullivan said that with...
KFVS12
Police following 'strong leads' in Cape Girardeau business burglary investigations
Rte. W in Fruitland open again - Spectrum cable cleared from road. Spectrum cable line down in Fruitland - portion of Rte. W closed. Spectrum cable line down in Fruitland - portion of Rte. W closed. Heartland Heritage 8/31/22. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. We're looking at a flurry of...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Thursday, September 1st, 2022
A 37-year-old Alma man has been arrested by Centralia Police for violation of bail bond and two outstanding warrants. Gregory Bryan of Broadway is wanted on a Marion County failure to appear warrant for harassing and communications with a witness with a bond set at $100,000 and an Illinois Department of Corrections warrant.
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia man charged in connection with attack on two Marion County Correctional Officers
A 31-year-old Centralia man has been charged in Marion County Court with two counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer after allegedly attacking two correctional officers who had come into his cell Friday morning. Jacob Erwin is accused of shoving and punching one of the officers in the neck...
KFVS12
Man wanted for aggravated battery in Williamson County arrested in Indiana
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man wanted in Williamson County was arrested in Indianapolis, Ind. on Friday, September 2. According to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested Robert Anthony, 66, from Indianapolis, Ind. on an active warrant out of Williamson Co. for Aggravated Battery and Discharge Firearm with a bond of $250,000 Dollars.
KFVS12
New CDL requirements impact Cape Girardeau City services
The City of Cape Girardeau is figuring out how to make the downtown area safer. A new rehabilitation center has opened up in Williamson County, Ill. Kentucky State Police are investigating a bank robbery in Hazel, Ky. Old Town Cape unveils 2022 Christmas ornament. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. Old...
wish989.com
Woodlawn Man Free on Bond Arrested on New Charges
MT. VERNON – A 55-year-old Woodlawn man was arrested Wednesday by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on multiple drug and weapons charges. According to the sheriff’s office, David Lamar was arrested for Being an Armed Habitual Criminal, Being a Felon in Possession/Use of a Firearm while on Parole, Possession of a Meth Precursor, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Meth, and on a Parole Violation.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Friday, September 2nd, 2022
A 25-year-old Granite City man has been arrested by Centralia Police for alleged possession of meth, resisting arrest, and on a Madison County warrant for aggravated domestic battery. Nicolas Cook was taken to the Marion County Jail. Bond on the warrant is set at $50,000. A 25-year-old Kell man has...
x95radio.com
JEFFERSON COUNTY ARREST REPORTS – SEPTEMBER 1ST, 2022
MT. VERNON, IL — On Thursday, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office along with the Mt. Vernon Police Department reported the following arrests;. 29-year-old Lavell Elion of Mt. Vernon was arrested Wednesday by the Mt. Vernon Police Department for Aggravated Domestic Battery. 22-year-old Benjamin Duncan of Bonnie was arrested...
spotonillinois.com
Week ending Sept. 10: one inmate sentenced in Saline County to be released
There is one inmate sentenced to jail in Saline County set to be released from the custody of the Illinois Department of Corrections during the week ending Sept. 10. According to The Institute for Illinois' Fiscal Sustainability, Illinois spends about $37,000 a year per incarcerated...
kbsi23.com
MoDOT crews begin rehabilitation work on Chester Bridge
SIKESTON—(KBSI) Work to rehabilitate the Chester Bridge is underway. The bridge spans the Mississippi River, connecting the cities of Perryville, Mo., and Chester, Ill., via MO Route 51/IL Route 150. The maintenance project includes pavement rehab and some minor structural steel repairs. Currently, Route 51 is reduced to one...
