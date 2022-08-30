Read full article on original website
Related
wagmtv.com
Corn Maze Honors ACAP 50th Anniversary
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The new corn maze has been revealed at Goughan’s Berry Farm. This year they partnered with ACAP to celebrate, educate, and entertain. The Maze, which celebrates ACAPs 50th anniversary, features various shapes depicting some of the programs and services ACAP Offers. It also includes an educational scavenger hunt game revolving around some of their programs. Jason Parent, President and CEO of ACAP says, it’s all about raising awareness.
wagmtv.com
Hodgdon Conducts Active Shooter Refresher with Maine State Police
HODGDON, Maine (WAGM) - With some schools already back in session, and more about to start, educators are getting prepared, and that includes training to respond to an active shooter situation. NewsSource8′s Brian Bouchard has the story. “Say you’re the only person that has a cell phone that can...
wagmtv.com
Missing Man Found Alive Following Search and Rescue
FORT KENT, Maine (WAGM) - 81 year old Stanley Flagg of Fort Kent has been found alive. Flagg had been missing for 2 days, last being seen on Sunday, August 28th at approximately 9:00 am. It is believed to have wandered away on foot from a location near his home on Franklin School Road. The Maine Forest Service conducted an aerial search of the area all day, along with volunteers, dogs and wardens on foot. He was found at about 3 PM. Tom Ward of the Maine Warden Service says the scope of the search was around 700 to 800 acres of difficult terrain.
wagmtv.com
With High Pressure in Control, A Beautiful Day is Ahead
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning to you everyone and happy Friday. Today, we will be expecting the sunshine to fill in completely across the area as high pressure builds in from the west. It is shaping up to be a great holiday weekend here with plenty of sunshine to go around with the exception of some chances of isolated showers on Sunday. Points far west will see those showers by mid morning. It won’t travel into points west until we head into the mid afternoon.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wagmtv.com
Mostly Sunny Skies Return Tomorrow with Warmer Temperatures Expected This Weekend
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Thursday. Now that September has officially begun, taking a look back at the rainfall throughout the month of august. This will include the rainfall that we saw during the day yesterday, as most spots picked up between a half an inch to as much as an inch. There were some communities that locally saw higher amounts like Houlton, but overall rainfall amounts continued to add to our monthly total, and kept us close to average, which is good news going into the month of September.
wagmtv.com
The Holiday Weekend Looks Nice, with Scattered Showers Possible Sunday Morning
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Friday. This evening’s weather setup shows high pressure currently sitting over the region just to our south and west. This has provided west northwesterly winds to the region through the past 24 hours. This is what allowed for temperatures to fall back into the lower 40s during the overnight hours last night, but as this high continues to move to the east, we’ll see winds shift into the southwest, bringing in slightly warmer air back into the region for the day tomorrow. This will once again feature mostly sunny skies with our next storm system of to our west. A weakening cold front looks to move through the region during the overnight hours Saturday and into Sunday morning, resulting in some scattered showers during the morning hours of Sunday, before more sunshine is possible during the afternoon and evening.
wagmtv.com
Chances of Isolated Showers This Afternoon, but Looking Like a Great Holiday Weekend Ahead!
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning to you everyone and happy Thursday. Today marks a brand new month which means it is officially the start of meteorological fall. Starting things off with the month of August in review, we had quite a few days here where the high temperature got above average. Many days were spent over the 80 degree mark. However there were a couple days where the temperatures fell below average into the 60s and 70s. Not many days here where the high temperature was at or around the normal high for this time of year.
Comments / 0