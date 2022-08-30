PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Friday. This evening’s weather setup shows high pressure currently sitting over the region just to our south and west. This has provided west northwesterly winds to the region through the past 24 hours. This is what allowed for temperatures to fall back into the lower 40s during the overnight hours last night, but as this high continues to move to the east, we’ll see winds shift into the southwest, bringing in slightly warmer air back into the region for the day tomorrow. This will once again feature mostly sunny skies with our next storm system of to our west. A weakening cold front looks to move through the region during the overnight hours Saturday and into Sunday morning, resulting in some scattered showers during the morning hours of Sunday, before more sunshine is possible during the afternoon and evening.

PRESQUE ISLE, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO