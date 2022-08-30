Read full article on original website
Route 588 Steffin Hill Road Closure Begins Tuesday in Beaver County
(Pittsburgh, PA) PennDOT District 11 is announcing roadway improvement work requiring the closure of Route 588 (Steffin Hill Road) in White Township, Beaver County will begin Tuesday, September 6 weather permitting. Beginning at 6 p.m. Tuesday night, Steffin Hill Road will close to traffic continuously through Tuesday evening, September 27...
Wolf Starts Process to Pardon Lower Level Pot Convictions
Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf speaks with the press. Citing Pennsylvania’s monstrous $71.5 billion in student debt, Governor Tom Wolf called for action on his plan to make college education an attainable goal for all Pennsylvanians. Harrisburg, PA – February 16, 2022 (File Photo from Pa Commonwealth Media Services)
