Cavaliers projected starting lineup after trading for Donovan Mitchell
The Cleveland Cavaliers are hoping to contend for the NBA title after adding Donovan Mitchell and they may have the lineup to do it. The Cavaliers have spent the last few years rebuilding their squad via the draft, hitting big on guys like Darius Garland and Evan Mobley. Now they’re...
Aces vs. Storm Prediction and Odds for Game 3 of WNBA Semifinals (Breanna Stewart, Seattle Have Advantage)
There isn’t a better matchup in the WNBA than watching Las Vegas Aces star, A’ja Wilson, take on Seattle Storm star, Breanna Stewart, in the WNBA semifinals. Both players have shown up in a big way to win a game for their respective teams, making today’s Game 3 as big as they come.
Top MLB Picks and Predictions Today (Keep Fading Yankees, Back Red Sox, White Sox as Favorites)
Sunday baseball on a long weekend? It's hard to find many things better than that, and there's plenty of matchups our team is bookmarking for wagers on Sept. 4. Peter Dewey and Iain MacMillan are previewing every game on the MLB slate today, and here are a few of the top plays they're betting for Sunday.
MLB Best Bets Today (Happy Zac Gallen Day, Back Boston at Home and More Predictions on Sunday)
With 16 games to choose from, there is a ton of Major League Baseball action to bet on Sept. 4. I have my eye on three plays, including one player prop to keep your spirits high on this Labor Day Weekend. First, we’re shipping up to Boston for a pick in the Boston Red Sox-Texas Rangers matchup before heading to New York for a player prop pick in the Washington Nationals-New York Mets game.
